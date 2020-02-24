Energy Transfer: Strong Earnings, Buy And Hold For Life

Going forward, the slowdown in growth spending means more than enough cash for the company to cover its dividends and generate strong shareholder returns.

The company has taken advantage of low interest rates (10-year debt @ 3.75%) to invest heavily in growth, however, that should slow down in the next year.

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a $34 billion company with a dividend yield of almost 10%. It’s one of the largest publicly traded MLPs, along with Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). As we’ll see throughout this article, though, the company is significantly undervalued, with a strong asset base and financials that make it a strong long-term investment.

Energy Transfer - Investopedia

Energy Transfer 2019 Results

Energy Transfer had incredibly strong financial results in 2019 that highlight the company’s financial strength.

Energy Transfer 2019 Results - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer had record volumes across the business. The company had 4 major assets come online, starting to generate cash flow. At the same time, the company had another Frac unit come online, the first one from a year ago. The record start-ups from the company’s capital program will help to generate significant cash flow, which will be able to be used to maintain shareholder rewards.

Financially, the company’s operational results have remained incredibly strong. The company earned adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 billion in 4Q 2019 up 5% YoY. Simultaneously, the company earned $11.2 billion in FY adjusted EBITDA. The company’s DCF has remained incredibly strong for a company with a market capitalization of $34 billion - at $6.3 billion for the year.

The company spent an astounding $4.3 billion in 2019 growth capital - meaning it didn’t fully cover its dividend and capital program. However, a company with a $34 billion market capitalization paying an almost 10% dividend along with spending 15% of its market capitalization on growth capital highlights. Financially, the company issued significant debt including 30-year debt at just 5%, showing its finances.

Going forward, the company has already started to achieve SEMG synergies, a solid acquisition that we’ll discuss in more detail later.

Energy Transfer 2020 Guidance

On the back of its 2019, Energy Transfer has incredibly optimistic 2020 guidance.

Energy Transfer 2020E Forecast - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

The company is guiding for 2020E EBITDA with a midpoint of $11.2 billion. That’s roughly in-line with the company’s FY 2019 EBITDA, which is exciting to see. In an area with uncertain oil prices, maintaining constant adjusted EBITDA is exciting to see. However, I’d be interested in seeing the company increase this adjusted EBITDA from continued investment going into the early-2020s.

It’s also worth noting that a significant portion of the company’s cash flow (85-90%) is fee-based cash flow. That’s significant because it means the cash flow is reliable and therefore makes the company’s dividends as reliable.

Energy Transfer 2020E Growth Capital - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Additionally, in 2020-2021, the company is spending an enormous amount of capital that should also help support future growth. The company is spending ~$4 billion in 2020E growth capital, equivalent to 13% of the company’s market capitalization or ~5% of the company’s enterprise value. That’s significant because assuming the company continues its solid ROIC that could increase DCF respectably.

Going forward, the company has $1.8 billion in 2021E+ approved growth capital projects. The company expects a run-rate for capital spending at ~$2.2-2.3 billion/year. That’s significant because in 2019, the company earned $6.3 billion in DCF. Subtracting capital spending leaves $4 billion in DCF, enough for the company to pay investors a 12% dividend. This shows Energy Transfer’s dividend potential.

As a result, the company states it “believe long-term capex run-rate will result in positive free cash flow starting in 2021.” We believe that the simple slowdown in capital spending will enable several % in annual growth while allowing the company to maintain incredibly strong shareholder returns. These catalysts mixed together make the company a solid investment.

Energy Transfer SEMG Acquisition Potential

Energy Transfer also has potential going forward from the company’s acquisition of SEMG.

Energy Transfer SEMG Acquisition - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer’s acquisition of SEMG is a great move, one that I’m excited by. The transaction is immediately rewarding for shareholders, which is exciting to see, it’ll generate $500 billion in DCF coverage from 2020-2022. That transaction, as a part of the DCF coverage, will also generate significant synergies. The annual run-rate for synergies is expected to be $170+ million, of which 30% has already been achieved.

Personally, I would like to see the company take advantage of the incredibly low prices on debt (it recently priced $1.5 billion in 10-year debt at 3.75%) to make additional low-priced acquisitions. There are few other companies in the midstream space with financial firepower, and there’s plenty of midstream companies trading at a 15-20% FCF flow. There are huge opportunities for Energy Transfer here.

Energy Transfer Ignored Subsidiaries

One more aspect of Energy Transfer I want to address, which I haven’t before, are the company’s often ignored subsidiaries. These are significant from the point of view of a company with a mere $34 billion market capitalization.

The company has 28.5 million shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) and 46.1 million shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC). Together, these stakes are worth roughly $1.6 billion (~5% of the company’s market capitalization). At the same time, they provide the company with significant cash flow from dividends at ~$160 million in annual dividends. That’s equivalent to ~5% of the company’s dividend.

It provides a decent amount of respectable cash flow along with diversification benefits.

Energy Transfer Mysterious Announcement

There’s one other aspect of Energy Transfer worth discussing, the company’s recent mysterious announcement as part of its earnings.

Energy Transfer Mysterious Announcement - Energy Transfer Press Releases

The above image highlights the mystery announcement, where the company announces “a suite of gathering, processing, transportation, and fractionation agreements with a large, investment-grade integrated energy company.” These agreements focus on the Eagle Ford and Delaware Basins and last until 2034 and 2040 respectively.

There are a few things worth noting here that are impressive. The first is the timeline - these offers last 15-20 years which means long-term secure cash flow. The second is the utilization of assets - it uses assets across Energy Transfer’s entire pipeline which means cash flow from every stage of the process. The third is that while the company isn’t specified, it seems to be a major player, which helps support points 1 & 2.

Again, we don’t have all the details of this announcement, however, the initial results are exciting.

Energy Transfer Risks

Despite all the potential, there are two major risks to Energy Transfer that all investors should pay attention to. The first is the chance of broader market difficulties while the second is the risk of competition among other midstream companies.

The chance of broader market difficulties is something worth paying attention to. As a part of this, regulation risk is also worth paying attention to. Legislation has recently been proposed to halt U.S. oil exports. That would significantly hurt the build-up of infrastructure across the Gulf coast. At the same time, Covid-19 is causing less oil demand which could also hurt the broader oil markets and volumes. Fee-based revenues should help mitigate this, but it doesn’t provide guarantees.

The second risk worth paying attention to is the risk of competition among other midstream companies. We haven’t seen much of this so far, however, in a world of cheap capital with a finite number of assets, there is always a limited number of assets. Cheap capital could result in more interest in building assets and therefore a lower return on those assets, for example, there’s already talk of a Texan midstream overbuild.

Each of these risks are worth paying attention to for investors.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer had strong earnings, with more than $6 billion of DCF as a $34 billion company. The company continues to be able to comfortably afford its dividend of almost 10% with a coverage ratio of ~1.9. Additionally, the company is continuing to invest heavily in growth, investing ~$4 billion in 2019 and expecting to invest a similar amount in 2020.

Going past that, the company expects that capital spending will rapidly drop to ~$2 billion/year, enough for growth, but also low enough for the capital spending + dividend to be fully covered by the company’s DCF. That’ll continue to support strong shareholder rewards, along with potential dividend increases, highlighting why Energy Transfer is an investment worth holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, EPD, KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.