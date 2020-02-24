The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - Jane's January Update: 4 Reasons Why You Find It Difficult Saving Money

For 2020, I estimate that the Traditional IRA will generate an average of $1,116.17/month in dividends while the Roth IRA is estimated to bring in an average of $507.08/month.

Similar to the Taxable account, we have updated graphs and tables for 2020 to give readers a better idea of how the portfolio has performed over the 2+ years.

We saw a number of opportunities during the month of January to add to existing positions which are detailed later in the article.

The introduction to this article is going to be quite a bit different because it doesn't have a direct connection with John and Jane's Taxable or Retirement accounts. Back in June, I changed from my job where I handled mortgage-backed securities to working for a small credit union where I helped them launch their first true stand-alone branch. I essentially perform the function of a loan officer but have additional responsibilities that include training and underwriting. Prior to my work in mortgage-backed securities, I had 6+ years of experience performing a similar type of work.

As a forward-facing individual, it has reminded me just how bad the average person is when it comes to saving money and what makes it worse is that problem spans every demographic (high-income earners are just as guilty of not saving as those that live below the poverty line). For many, it becomes easier to simply wish that they had an investment portfolio like John and Jane's but it is this type of thinking that I can only set one back further since dreaming what you could have has zero impact when it comes to making those dreams a reality. I want to emphasize that I am also speaking about myself when I mention that the average American does a poor job of saving because the truth is I am not inherently good at saving money, however, I have created habits/rules that allow me to overcome my desire to spend money.

Below are the top four reasons why my members have difficultly saving money:

Admit You Have A Problem - Something I learned to do a long time ago was to accept the fact that I am not an inherently good saver. There came a point in my life when my inner voice was suggesting that I should just throw it on a credit card because I will get it "next paycheck" only to let the balance reach a point where I couldn't pay it off as I intended. In my situation, I had to admit that I was living beyond my means and that I had no one to blame but myself. Find A Financial Institution That Works For You - My methods might be overkill, but I will only use a financial institution that allows me to have the flexibility I need so that I can run my account in a way that makes sense for me. Currently, my fiance and I have one checking account and 11 savings accounts that are all labeled according to their intended use/purpose (I also have other savings accounts at different institutions that I tend to deposit money in on a less regular basis and are not a part of my normal budget). Saving Is A Habit - Becoming a good saver is nothing more than establishing a habit that works with your lifestyle. Personally, saving money is the easiest when you can align it with paydays since this allows you to save first and then spend what you have left over. Too many people treat saving as something they will do when they get the money (which is why so many people fail to ever start saving). Putting away $25/paycheck is something we should all be able to do (if you don't think this is possible then I suggest revisiting step #1 again). Your Spouse Needs To Be On The Same Page - My fiancé will be the first to say that I am constantly asking the question "is this purchase really necessary?" This doesn't mean that I object to spending money but it does allow us to have a worthwhile discussion so that we can better understand each other's perspective, and if needed, we can make changes to our budget that will allow us to accommodate this request. Our most recent discussion had to do with purchasing new furniture, this discussion ultimately resulted in opening a new savings account and transferring half of my fiancé's tax return into this account. If new furniture is important then we will need to sacrifice in other aspects of our lives in order to come up with the money we need to make it happen. Simply put, if we don't have the money saved then we have no one to blame but ourselves.

Even if an individual is able to consistently address three of the four topics mentioned above is extremely unlikely that they will be able to save money or improve their financial well-being. In my opinion, the most common failure in the four categories mentioned above is that married couples fail to have honest conversations about their finances which is likely to result in contempt for one another as each person begins to resent the other.

Client Background

I want to emphasize that this is an actual portfolio with actual shares being traded. This article focuses on Jane, who is now approximately one year away from retirement and has requested my help in managing her own portfolio instead of paying a financial advisor. It is important to understand that I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance for her account based on a friendship that goes back several years. In this article, I will refer to Jane as "my client" and I do this for simplicity's sake, but I do not charge her for what I do. The only thing Jane offers in return is allowing me to write anonymously about her financial journey with the hope that I can potentially help others who are wanting to achieve the same thing.

Jane is still working and has aspirations of retiring in the next year which is part of the reason why I write this series separately from her husband John (who is currently retired). Because Jane is not currently retired, I have focused her portfolio on slightly more aggressive investments than her husband and plan to transition to a slightly more conservative mix over the next year. From a day-to-day finance perspective, readers should be aware that Jane and her husband currently have no debt or mandatory monthly obligations other than what is expected (such as property taxes, water, etc.)

Jane and her husband have adopted my philosophy of focusing on cash flow from investments instead of drawing out large sums of money by selling shares of currently held investments. To briefly summarize this, Jane and her husband are on board with the idea of building a portfolio of stocks that will provide a steady stream of growing dividend income that will supplement their income during retirement.

Because of Jane's age, we are not overly concerned with the impact of required minimum distributions (RMD) from her Traditional IRA. RMDs are important for retirees to pay attention to since the penalties for not withdrawing the mandatory amount is 50% tax on the difference between the RMD and what was actually withdrawn.

The goal for Jane's retirement accounts is that she will be able to rely on dividends for the majority of her near-term Traditional IRA distributions and all of her Roth IRA distributions. By doing this, we are making sure that Jane won't need to sell shares from her Traditional IRA until it is absolutely necessary to meet the RMD (and will only need to sell from her Roth IRA if she should choose to want to do this). Living on dividends vs. selling shares is the key difference between living on the cash flow generated by her investments and needing to sell shares as a means of "funding her retirement."

Here are some important characteristics to keep in mind about the Retirement Portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. Since the goal is to never sell (although I make occasional changes by eliminating or adding positions), a focus on capital appreciation doesn't mean a lot when it comes to the game plan. I am not concerned with owning stocks that have a qualified/non-qualified dividend because both of these accounts are tax-sheltered (Traditional IRA and Roth IRA). I do trade stocks in the retirement portfolio on a more regular basis because the gains are sheltered from taxes. The number of trades that take place on any given month depends on market volatility and whether or not a stock has reached the price target that I have set for it. I adjust these targets regularly and will be incorporating more information as to how I set these price targets over the next few months.

For those who are looking to understand John and Jane's portfolio I have included the link for the January Taxable account below:

The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio - John And Jane's January Taxable Account Update

Dividend And Distribution Increases

The following companies from the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA paid an increased dividend during the month of January. This includes:

Iron Mountain (IRM)

Realty Income (O)

W.P. Carey (WPC)

All three of these stocks were covered in the Taxable account (link above) which means that I will not do another summary writeup about the company but will include a summary of the dividend increase.

Iron Mountain - Increased the dividend from $.611/share per quarter to $.6185/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 1.2% and a new full-year payout of $2.474/share compared with the previous $2.444/share. This results in a current yield of 7.47% based on a share price of $33.14.

Realty Income - Increased the dividend from $.227/share per month to $.2275/share per month. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $2.73/share compared with the previous $2.724/share. This results in a current yield of 3.48% based on a share price of $80.25.

WP Carey - Increased the dividend from $1.036/share per quarter to $1.038/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .2% and a new full-year payout of $4.152/share compared with the previous $4.144/share. This results in a current yield of 4.82% based on a share price of $85.83.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 17 different positions in Jane's Roth IRA and 30 different positions in Jane's Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that some of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable portfolio.

Traditional IRA - The following stocks were added in the Traditional IRA during the month of January.

Verizon (VZ) - Purchased 10 Shares @ $58.87/share.

AbbVie (ABBV) - Purchased 10 Shares @ $85.27/share.

LyondellBasell (LYB) - Purchased 10 Shares @ $85.62/share.

3M (MMM) - Purchased 14 Shares @ $165.98/share.

LyondellBasell - Purchased 10 Shares @ $81.95/share.

LyondellBasell - Purchased 5 Shares @ $79.62/share.

The following shares in the Traditional IRA were sold during the month of January.

British American Tobacco (BTI) - Sold 25 Shares @ $43.91/share.

Source: Charles Schwab

Shares of BTI were sold with the primary goal of reducing the overall cost basis associated with the position. These shares represented the highest cost portion of the position and Jane currently holds 125 shares after the sale was completed.

Roth IRA - There were no stocks purchased or sold in the Roth IRA during the month of January.

January Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

The following images are intended to provide readers with a better understanding of what Jane's Traditional and Roth IRA accounts look like. The images represent all updated information for the month of August and Gain/Loss numbers are based on prices from February 18th market close.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income even though it is non-recurring.

On the lists provided below, it is important to know that not all stocks on that list were owned at that point in time (2019 tables represent what holdings were still held at the end of 2019). All of the stocks you see were acquired over the course of a year.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2020 compared with the actual results from 2019.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

As another bonus, I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with Jane's monthly dividend income generated by her retirement accounts. As year three begins, we should continue to see a more stable pattern that comes from the deposit of regular dividend income. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year-over-year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative).

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Lastly, on the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below is accurate as of the market close on February 18th.

Here is the Unrealized Gain/Loss associated with Jane's Traditional IRA.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Here is the Unrealized Gain/Loss associated with Jane's Roth IRA.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC

Conclusion

Although the target audience of my articles is typically those who are closing in on retirement age or are who have already retired I still think it is important to talk about topics like saving and budgeting because these are concepts that are necessary at every phase of life. I think we can all agree that it would be difficult to find many people who have accumulated enough wealth to retire comfortably that did not prioritize saving and spending habits.

Personally, I treat saving money more like a game than as a chore because I really do enjoy finding new and creative ways to save especially when that involves eliminating wasteful habits from my daily life. Below are a few examples of how I have turned saving money into a game/competition

Several months ago I cut the cord on cable TV (which I never watched anyway) that resulted in a savings of $30/month. All of these funds are now being redirected into a savings account.

When I do earn overtime I try to redirect as much of this money into savings because I believe it's important to try and live on your base pay since you never know when it might go away.

Saving money doesn't always have to be about restricting money because it's also a great tool for setting goals on what you want to buy. For example, my fiancé and I have a winter savings account to cover Christmas presents but we also have a summer savings account that we have decided to use on purchasing kayaks after we fell in love with the sport at the end of summer in 2019.

Retirement may be years away for my fiancé and me, however, maintaining these principles when it comes to saving is something that I don't plan on skimping on because I never want to exceed my basic lifestyle for one I can't afford. One of the best ways to follow this template in retirement is to live off of the dividend income generated in the same month of the previous year which means that all dividend increases can go directly to the rainy day fund.

I think it is important to also mention that there is no right or wrong way to go about saving as long as you actually do it! Many people will falsely promise themselves that they will begin saving only to make excuses as to why they could never put any money away. How do you save money and how much do you decide to save? I'd love to hear suggestions/recommendations from readers in the comments below.

Jane's retirement accounts have the following unrealized gain/loss updates for the month of January:

Traditional IRA - Current gain/loss of $17,140.44 for the month of January vs. $15,242.59 when the December retirement article was written.

- Current gain/loss of $17,140.44 for the month of January vs. $15,242.59 when the December retirement article was written. Roth IRA - Current gain/loss of $5,282.80 for the month of January vs. $7,645.15 when the December retirement article was written.

New Article Format: Let me know what you think about the new format (what you like or dislike) by commenting, liking, following, etc. I appreciate all forms of criticism and would love to hear what I can do to make the articles more useful for you!

In Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs, she is currently long the following mentioned in this article: AbbVie, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC.PK), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), BP (BP), British American Tobacco (BTI), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), Cummins (CMI), CenturyLink (CTL), Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR.PK), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (MUTF:EAFAX), Enbridge (ENB), Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), Emera Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF), East West Bancorp (EWBC), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Gilead Sciences (GILD), GasLog Partners Preferred C (GLOP.PC), Honeywell (HON), International Business Machines (IBM), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Iron Mountain, Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), KeyCorp (KEY), Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF), LyondellBasell, Main Street Capital (MAIN), 3M, Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB), Altria (NYSE:MO), NetApp (NTAP), Realty Income, Oxford Lane Capital Corp 6.75% Cum Red Pdf Shs Series 2024 (NASDAQ:OXLCM), Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), PolyOne Corp. (NYSE:POL), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF), Synnex Corp. (NYSE:SNX), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), US Bank Preferred H-Series (USB.PH), Vermilion Energy (VET), Verizon, Williams Companies (WMB), W.P. Carey.

