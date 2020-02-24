Despite Solid Fundamentals And Technicals, Sentiment Toward Marriott Is Still Pretty Bearish

The stock has been trending higher over the last 14 months, but has been trending lower since the beginning of the year.

The travel industry is facing a significant challenge currently with the coronavirus striking fear into travelers around the world. The fears are causing declines in all facets of the travel industry from air travel, cruises, resorts, and lodging. Companies in the travel industry have been mostly cautious with earnings and revenue guidance thus far and with good reason. No one knows how long the virus will be a concern and to what extent it will impact the global economy.

One company that hasn’t reported fourth-quarter earnings yet is Marriott International (MAR), but that will change on Wednesday when the resort and hotel operator releases its results. The company is scheduled to report after the close on Wednesday with a conference call set for the next morning.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.47 per share on revenue of $5.48 billion. Both of those figures are slight increases over the results from the fourth quarter of 2018. In the previous year, EPS came in at $1.44 and revenue came in at $5.29 billion. Of course, these results were not impacted by the coronavirus since the virus wasn’t known about until the end of January. The company will likely address what impact it expects the virus to have on its results when it updates its guidance.

Marriott has seen decent earnings and revenue growth over the last few years, but it hasn’t seen great growth. On the earnings side, the company has seen earnings grow by 23% per year over the last three years while revenue has grown at a rate of 8% per year. In the third quarter, earnings increased by 1% while revenue increased by 5%. For 2019 as a whole, the estimates are for an earnings decline of 1% while revenue growth was slow at 1.6%.

One particular area where Marriott’s fundamentals really stand out is its return on equity. The ROE is incredibly high at 72.6%. The profit margin is slightly below average at 12.8%, but it’s not low enough to be a major concern.

Marriott is currently trading at a trailing P/E ratio of 37.05 and a forward P/E of 22.09. The company does pay a dividend with a current yield of 1.31%. The trailing P/E is a little higher than I would like right now, but not terribly high. The fact that the company pays a quarterly dividend is nice, but the yield isn’t really high enough to attract income investors.

The Stock has Dropped Since the First of the Year

Marriott’s stock had a rough year in 2018 as the stock fell over 19% throughout the course of the year. The stock bounced back in 2019 with a gain of 41.5%. Over the course of the year, a trend channel formed that marked the different cycles within the overall upward trend. The stock hit the upper rail of the channel in late December before it turned lower.

The weekly overbought/oversold indicators both hit overbought territory in the fourth quarter. The 10-week RSI became overbought in the late November, early December time frame. The stochastic indicators hit overbought territory a few weeks earlier.

The stock had a nice run in the fourth quarter when it gained nearly 30%. It’s worth noting that the weekly stochastic readings were in oversold territory at the beginning of October and made a bullish crossover just as the rally was getting started.

Looking at the current levels, the RSI and the stochastic indicators are kind of in the middle of nowhere. They are in the middle of their ranges, but they aren’t at levels that have historically marked directional changes in the stock. We also see that the stock is right in the middle of the trend channel with the lower rail all the way down at $125 and the upper rail up around $160.

The Sentiment is More Bearish Than it Should Be

Marriott’s fundamental measurements are well above average overall. The stock has been trending higher and it isn’t overbought or trading at a crazy high P/E ratio. But when we look at the sentiment indicators for the stock, we see substantial pessimism toward the stock.

There are 26 analysts covering the stock at this time and only six of them rank the stock as a “buy”. There are 19 “hold” ratings and one “sell” rating. This puts the buy percentage at 23.1% and that is well below average. I would expect to see such a low buy percentage on a company that was losing money or had a low ROE and profit margin, not a company with an ROE as high as Marriott’s.

The short interest ratio is at 4.5 at this time and that is higher than average. The ratio doesn’t reflect as much pessimism as the analysts’ ratings, but it is still a sign of bearish sentiment toward the stock. The short interest dropped by almost a million shares in the most recent report and that is a sign that the sentiment could be shifting a little toward a more bullish or neutral stance.

The put/call ratio is at 0.907 with 11,551 puts and 12,733 calls open at this time. This is slightly below average for all stocks, but not enough below average that I would consider it strong optimism toward the stock.

This is the third time I have written about Marriott over the last few years and each time the sentiment has gotten my attention. When I wrote about it in August 2018, the analysts weren’t nearly as pessimistic as they are now and the short interest ratio was slightly lower than the current reading. The put/call ratio was much higher at that time and was indicating extreme bearishness from the options crowd.

I wrote about the company again in May 2019 and at that point the analysts had shifted to a more bearish stance similar to what we see today. The short interest ratio was slightly lower than we see now and the put/call ratio was even higher than it was in August ’18.

My Current Take on Marriott

The current scenario for Marriott is a difficult one. I can’t recommend buying the stock at this time, at least not ahead of the earnings report with the pending update to guidance.

The chart isn’t at a point where it looks like a technical bounce is imminent. The company has missed earnings estimates in each of the last two quarters, but had beaten estimates in each of the previous five quarters. Even when the company missed in November, the stock trended higher for the next six weeks or so. When the company missed in August, the stock trended lower for almost two months.

I give Marriott a neutral reading at this point in time and wouldn’t recommend buying ahead of the earnings report. If the company does match or beat estimates and provides guidance that satisfies investors, the stock will likely trend higher for the next few months, it won’t just be a one-day jump.

If the company misses or issues guidance that disappoints, I can see the stock falling for a number of weeks and we could see the stock drop back down to its 52-week moving average. If the stock drops all the way down to the lower rail of the channel and the stochastic indicators reach oversold territory again, I would definitely be interested in buying the stock at that time - assuming the fundamentals and sentiment haven’t shifted too drastically.

The problem I have is that the sentiment is already so bearish, I don’t think we will see that big of a drop in the stock. Even if the company misses on earnings for a third straight quarter, with analysts and short sellers already in the bearish camp, I don’t see a drop of 12.5%.

I like Marriott’s fundamentals and I like that the sentiment is in the bearish camp, it means there are analysts and investors who can switch sides and push the stock higher. What I don’t like right now are the uncertainties about the coronavirus and the chart. I don’t like that the stock is in the middle of the trend channel and how the oscillators are right in the middle of their respective ranges. My suggestion for investors right now is to exercise patience.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.