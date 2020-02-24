Video Game Growth May Not Translate To Long-Term Success For Keywords Studios

But it remains a small player compared to the video game creators it serves and questions remain over how they will in future meet their staffing needs.

The investment case for Keywords Studios (OTC:KYYWF) is quite simple. The global video game industry, which is now bigger than Hollywood and growing strongly, is increasingly relying on outsourced services. As the world's biggest provider of these outsourced services following an acquisition spree since its 2013 IPO in London, Dublin-based Keywords is set fair to continue tapping into this growth both organically and through acquisition.

But despite its rapid growth as a listed company - its share price has increased 10 times since listing and its market cap is now just above £1 billion - Keywords remains a relatively small player when compared with the gaming companies it serves. This gives it more room for growth, but also raises questions over whether it can stay ahead of the pack.

Keywords provides services such as dubbing, translation, art creation and more advanced game development to video game producers of all sizes including big names such as Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). It has offices across Europe, the Americas and Asia. It has worked on well-known titles such as Assassin's Creed, Fortnite and Forza Street.

Scale begets scale

Industry analyst Newzoo last year estimated that the video game industry will generate $164.6 billion of revenue globally in 2019. It predicts a compound annual growth rate of 8.4% between 2019 and 2022.

A large slice of this revenue is addressable by Keywords. Although at the time of its stock exchange flotation it was focused on localisation services such as subtitling and dubbing games, it is now serving seven sectors, with an estimated annual value of around $6.5 billion. Within these segments, the proportion of work that is outsourced by video games companies ranges from around 20% in the $3 billion game development market to 90% in the $150 million audio services market, according to Keywords' estimates. A weighted average of these percentages gives a total addressable market of just over $3 billion, although Keywords believes that the proportion of these activities that is outsourced will rise.

By comparison, Keywords' reported revenue of €250.8 million for its last full year results in 2018, up 66% from €151.4 million the previous year as it benefited from organic growth and acquisitions. Adjusted pretax profit rose 65% to €37.9 million.

Keywords has made more than 40 acquisitions in the highly fragmented video games services sector since its IPO. Many of the companies operating in this area are small studios with just a few staff and one specialization. By bringing them into the fold, Keywords can enable them to focus on their specialisms and centralize back office functions such as IT and accounting. There is also a cross-selling benefit, because single-specialism studios with existing relationships with clients can now offer them additional services by connecting them with the wider Keywords group.

Being part of a wider group is particularly beneficial in an industry such as video games, where independent studios' workloads are highly variable depending on the projects they are working on. As part of Keywords, studios that previously experienced extended periods of "downtime" can now be drafted into projects that other teams in the wider group are working on. As an example, Claude Bordeleau, CEO of visual development specialist Volta Studios, said during a company presentation in Montreal in November that downtime at the studio has fallen by 69% since Keywords bought it three years ago.

On top of these synergy and utilization benefits, as Keywords CEO Andrew Day argued during another company presentation (the company has helpfully held two Capital Markets events recently and both are available online) in London earlier this month, "scale begets scale." A lot of video game makers previously did everything internally because they didn't want to work with multiple small suppliers. Now, they use Keywords because they are comfortable outsourcing work to a supplier of scale. Keywords has made acquisitions around the world and is "the only service game provider at a global scale" according to analysts at Edison.

Keywords believes that having achieved this level of scale over six years, it has created barriers to entry. As Day noted during the London presentation "clients are increasingly integrating their production pipelines directly with our own." Previously clients would for example send an Excel spreadsheet asking a Keywords art studio to create animals for a game and then send them back in the spreadsheet, whereas now Keywords is involved in working more closely with the clients to work out which characters a game needs and plugs them straight into the game. A major reason for Keywords being more closely integrated with clients is security, he said, because as a large and established player it has been audited by the clients and can be trusted with their intellectual property.

Day said during the Montreal presentation that he believes Keywords can expect to continue to enjoy a minimum of 10% organic revenue growth a year. He arrives at this figure by taking the estimate of 8% to 9% growth a year for the video games industry as a whole, then subtracting 2% because this comes from China which is "not fully accessible" to Keywords. He then adds 2% due to growth in outsourcing plus another 1% for market share gains as Keywords benefits from greater scale. (Day's point about China should perhaps give optimists pause for thought because Edison suggested such factors could be a threat to Keywords when it noted back in 2015 that "gaming in emerging markets may develop locally without the need for outsourcing." The Chinese gaming market according to one report is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14% from 2019 to 2024 , which could be a risk for Keywords if this comes at the expense of other markets.)

As well as being able to tap into the video game market's continuing growth (concerns over China aside), Keywords, despite being more closely integrated with the game publishers and developers it works for, enjoys a more stable revenue model than its clients. Keywords charges clients as work is completed rather than signing up to speculative revenue-share agreements based on the success of the games it has worked on. Unlike game publishers who invest large sums on games in the hope that they will achieve a large return once the game is released, Keywords is a "pick and shovels" type business, providing them with services to develop their games for a fee. This point was underlined by Day at the London presentation, although interestingly he did note that the company sometimes receives royalties from sales of games it has worked on.

As Keywords often reiterates, it works with a wide range of video game publishers including 23 of the top 25 by revenue (see below). It also benefits from a lack of customer concentration, with its biggest client accounting for just 6% of revenue according to Day.

(Source: Keywords Studios 2017 annual report)

But it is important to reiterate that although it is the biggest player in the outsourced video games market, it remains a fragmented market of which Keywords only has a relatively small share. Its annual revenue for 2018 of $250 million is a small proportion of the $6.5 billion covered by the activities it is currently addressing and just a fraction of the $164.6 billion industry.

Potential disruption

This means that if Keywords can maintain a strong position it could take up a much bigger slice of the market, but it also shows that the evolution of outsourced video game services remains in its early stages. At the moment, there is a clear divide between on the one hand publishers such as Nintendo and Electronic Arts that invest in creating video games and then reap their returns from the games' sales and on the other hand Keywords and the many independent studios that provide the publishers with services for a fee.

But a closer look at some developments in the video game industry suggests that this clear division may not exist in the future and that there may increasingly be players that straddle the divide between publishers and outsourced service providers. Such players could disrupt the model that is proving so profitable for Keywords.

A possible example of this can be seen in a recent agreement announced last year between Keywords' London-listed peer, Frontier Developments, and fellow video game developer Haemimont Games. Under this agreement, the two companies will co-develop a game, with Frontier providing the development funding and paying for marketing and distribution of the game. In this arrangement, Haemimont's role looks very similar to that performed by Keywords in its various collaborations with game developers. Companies that have so far specialized in creating video games shifting towards offering their services to bigger players could emerge as a major source of competition to Keywords.

Another potential source of disruption to the outsourcing model that favors Keywords is consolidation within the video games industry. This refers not so much to video games companies merging with each other - even huge video game publishers such as Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have to outsource much of their work - as video games companies are becoming part of wider groups. An example of this is the French media firm giant acquiring the video game publisher Gameloft. Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF) also controls the advertising and public relations company Havas. Marketing services is an area that Keywords has increasingly been moving into, with recent acquisitions including Fire Without Smoke, a creator of video game trailers and the creative agency ICHI worldwide. It seems likely that Gameloft would be more likely to use Havas, which already has worked with the video game giant EA, for its marketing needs than outsourcing them, and this is just one example of how being part of a wider group could save video game companies the need to outsource.

Keywords' move into marketing services illustrates another interesting development at the company; it is widening its net beyond the video games sector. Although it has a large number of video game customers, ICHI also works with sports brands such as Puma, and perhaps more interestingly, entertainment companies such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Keywords also last year moved beyond its traditional focus when it acquired the German dubbing and localisation specialist TV Synchron whose main clients, interestingly, are not video game companies but media giants such as Warner Bros (NYSE:T) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Snowed In Studios, which Keywords acquired in 2018, is focused on video games but as its studio head Jean-Sylvain Sormany explained during the Montreal presentation, it is also involved in projects outside the gaming industry such as making apps for museums and trade shows.

The most interesting part of this move beyond video games is Keywords working with media companies such as Netflix and Amazon. As Day explained in Montreal, film and television are becoming more interactive like video games, creating a demand for services Keywords currently supplies to video game companies. Video games are keeping Keywords "busy enough" but at some point "when the time is right we may well decide that there's a growth opportunity in an adjacent market."

A major move into film and TV could be an exciting development for Keywords although again, the possibility raises questions about the future shape of the markets it operates in. If Keywords can move into film and TV, perhaps outsourced service providers in these areas could mirror Keywords by moving into the games sector, threatening its position as the biggest player.

Short-term growth, longer-term questions?

Keywords' share price has soared since its IPO but the stock took a dip in September when the company reported a reduction in margins. EBITDA margins are expected to total 15.2% in 2019, compared with 17.4% for the previous year. The fall in margins concerned the market because it raised questions over the company's ability to continue enjoying increased efficiencies and other benefits from its acquisition strategy. However, CFO Jon Hauck has since reassured the market, saying he believes the dip in margins is temporary as it related to an under-performing contract that has since ended, as well as investment in pre-revenue businesses and expansion of offices. The shares are now back at roughly the levels they were at before the September trading update. For now, investors seem to believe Keywords can continue extracting value from the companies it acquires.

This perception will have been strengthened by Hauck's discussion of Keywords' continued ability to pick up acquisitions at a good price, with some businesses costing it only 1.1 times their annual revenue. One reason for this, as explained by CEO Andrew Day, is that most of the acquisitions Keywords makes are in "non-competitive" situations. They also target different studios to those likely to be bought by big video game publishers such as Electronic Arts and Sony, who in the area of game development are looking for businesses with intellectual property. In contrast, Keywords is looking for "people who want to join with us in our vision of being a service provider to the industry," said Day. Edison estimates Keywords' recent deals at around 1.5 to 2 times sales, ahead of the long-term average of 1.2 times but well short of the around 4 times revenue Keywords itself trades at. While Keywords perhaps deserves praise for finding these bargains, investors may wish they had direct access to the companies Keywords is investing in, rather than paying a large premium for Keywords itself.

Keywords has since its IPO been making around six to ten acquisitions a year and 2020 should be similar, with game development and art services among the sectors likely to be targeted. Management also believes that 2020 will be a busy year for the industry, with the launch of the new Sony PS5 and the Microsoft Xbox.

Keywords currently trades at around 1,600 pence a share, or 29.2 times Edison's predicted earnings of 64.8 euro cents a share (the different currencies are used because Keywords is listed in London but based in Ireland). With the company looking "set to maintain double-digit revenue growth for the foreseeable future" Edison believes this is an "undemanding" multiple and it is easy to agree with this analysis.

Longer term, to believe in the Keywords story I think you have to accept the thesis that video games companies will increasingly outsource their work to large services companies such as Keywords, which will enjoy first-mover advantage as an early consolidator. If like me though, you believe video games will continue growing but suspect the industry will find different ways to cope with the fluctuations in work levels and other issues that currently force it to outsource, you may want to look elsewhere to tap into this growth

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.