Valaris - 2020 Outlook Disappoints As Cash Usage Might Exceed $600 Million

Investors should move to the sidelines as debt restructuring appears increasingly likely. Even a short position could still yield decent results.

Drillship Valaris DS-8 is currently contributing 11% of the company's overall revenues and the vast majority of adjusted EBITDA.

FY2021 might see very little improvement as Valaris will have to make up for the loss of its last remaining high-margin legacy contract.

Valaris PLC (NYSE:VAL) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, leading offshore driller Valaris reported its Q4 and full year 2019 results. As fellow contributor Vladimir Zernov has already discussed the results in great detail, I will put my focus on statements and projections made by management on Friday's conference call.

In short, Q4 results came in below the company's previous guidance mostly due to higher than anticipated contract start-up costs but the real cause for investor concern was the guidance provided on the call.

Not only will Q1 be a very weak quarter with EBITDA expected around break-even levels but also full year guidance came in well below expectations with adjusted EBITDA guided at $210-240 million based on anticipated revenues of $2.0-2.1 billion.

But the, by far, biggest issue was the company's expectation of another year of massive cash usage. Adjusted for the $200 million arbitration settlement payment received from Samsung Heavy Industries in Q4, the company recorded almost $700 million in negative free cash flow in 2019.

Based on management's full year EBITDA guidance and projections for cash interest, taxes, debt amortization and capital expenditures, FY2020 cash usage could easily exceed $600 million:

Source: Q4 Conference Call Transcript, Author's Own Work

Keep in mind that actual guidance for cash taxes was "to likely be in excess of $100 million" which could result in cash usage to be even higher than calculated in the table above.

Looking even further ahead, the drillship "Valaris DS-8" is expected to finish the company's last remaining, ultra-high margin legacy contract in November. At a dayrate of 634,000 (including mobilization fees), the rig accounts for approximately 11% of Valaris' total revenue and earns an estimated up to $170 million of free cash flow on an annualized basis. Effectively, this single legacy contract is going to contribute the vast majority of Valaris' projected FY2020 EBITDA.

Photo: Drillship Valaris DS-8 (formerly Ensco DS-8) spotted offshore Angola in March 2016 - Source: MarineTraffic.com

Moreover, the rig will be due for its five-year special survey this year which I would expect to take place after contract end. Assuming the rig being awarded additional work at a dayrate of $250,000, the company will suffer an estimated cash flow hit of approximately $135 million relative to the legacy contract's contribution.

Given this issue, I am having a hard time to envision the company delivering significant EBITDA improvement in FY2021 which would likely result in another year of elevated cash usage.

As of January 31, Valaris had just $90 million of total outstanding borrowings under its $1.6 billion revolving credit facility but this number could increase to well above $700 million by year end, assuming the company not raising additional capital.

In addition, it would take a further, highly material recovery in floater dayrates to compensate for the upcoming end of the Valaris DS-8 contract in FY2021.

To further illustrate the issue: The company would have to secure dayrate increases of up to $100,000 from current levels for four of its drillships only to make up for the cash flow contribution of the legacy contract (assuming Valaris DS-8 being awarded additional work at a $250,000 dayrate).

While floater dayrates have recovered significantly over the course of FY2019, they are still insufficient to support the industry's debt levels and with an average 2019 floater contract duration of just eight months, the vast majority of the world's floater fleet remains marketed for employment virtually all of the time thus, in combination with ongoing tight offshore budgets, likely putting a lid on further dayrate increases.

In sum, the company will likely be facing additional, material cash outflows in FY2021 with a very rough estimate being in the $550 million range:

Source: Author's Own Work

Using the estimate above and again assuming the company not raising additional debt or equity, borrowings under the credit facility would amount to almost $1.3 billion at the end of FY2021. Even worse, the credit facility will mature in September 2022. Without a further, material industry recovery, the company could be facing very difficult negotiations with lenders.

Investors should note that the company requires approximately $900 million in EBITDA just to get to cash break-even:

Source: Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

While management has frequently pointed to the company's ability to potentially issue secured or priority guaranteed debt or somehow monetize approximately $450 million in shareholder notes issued by its ARO Drilling joint venture with Saudi Aramco, after last week's events I remain more skeptical on these topics than ever before.

Secured debt investors would likely require rigs with high-margin, long-term contracts to serve as collateral but Valaris doesn't have much to offer with this regard, other than a number of jackup rigs on multi-year contracts (but not exactly enjoying very high margins).

In addition, the company is contractually precluded from selling the Aro Drilling shareholder notes and there's basically no incentive for Aro Drilling (or joint venture partner Saudi Aramco) to bail out Valaris by repurchasing the notes way ahead of their scheduled 2027 maturity.

Lastly, the company won't be permitted to commence a debt tender offer as long as borrowings are outstanding under the credit facility and available cash remains below $250 million.

Bottom Line:

Frankly speaking, I just don't see Valaris avoiding debt restructuring anymore, particularly given the current potential for an almost equally weak FY2021. The company needs some sort of short-term industry miracle to get back on a path to sustained free cash flow generation.

With very limited options to improve the capital structure, I would expect the company to retain advisors and commence debt restructuring discussions with lenders over the short- to medium term.

That said, Valaris might very well attempt some sort of hail mary secured or priority guaranteed debt offering with the likely support of the company's largest shareholder, Luminus Management but after last week's events, the odds appear to have turned against Valaris.

Looking at the company's bonds, noteholders on average are currently anticipating a more than 50% haircut which effectively would render the equity worthless in case of debt restructuring:

Source: Finra

Given the disheartening outlook, long-term investors should consider moving to the sidelines for now. That said, the outsized volatility might still yield some decent gains for experienced traders.

Absent any major rally in oil prices, I firmly expect the shares to move to new all-time lows over the course of the next couple of weeks as investors rightfully question the company's ability to remain within its current capital structure.

Even after Friday's 25%+ plunge, Valaris market capitalization still calculates to almost $830 million which leaves plenty of room for the shares to drop even further.

Speculative investors with the ability to stomach some major volatility might even consider taking a short position here.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

