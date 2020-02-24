Avaya: Heading Into A Catalyst-Rich FY20

Avaya's (AVYA) fortunes could be set to inflect toward the back half of the year. Much of the heavy lifting is done - the core business has been largely stabilized following 2017's bankruptcy proceedings, and a compelling strategic partnership with RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is now in place as RingCentral's cloud solutions look set to accelerate Avaya's transition away from its legacy offerings. With a massive buyback set to unfold for the rest of FY20 and current valuations undemanding, the path is clear for a re-rating as the catalyst-rich AVYA story unfolds.

An Upbeat 1Q20 Report

Avaya reported 1Q20 non-GAAP revenue of $717m and EBITDA of $174m, slightly above expectations as services revenue rose on the initial adoption of its subscription offerings. Avaya is now offering private and hybrid cloud products on a subscription basis to provide a simplified intermediate step for customers not yet ready to make a full cloud migration. In recognition of this growing revenue stream, management will be breaking out "Cloud, alliance, partner, and subscription" (CAPS) revenue on an ongoing basis, moving forward. For the quarter, CAPS accounted for 18% of revenue (+15% YoY).

Source: Earnings Presentation

Also worth noting was that the new Avaya Cloud Office ("ACO") offering is on track for introduction at end-March in the US, with other countries to follow later this year. The promise of ACO has begun to help Avaya better preserve its installed base - an example cited was a 5-year, $25m deal closed with a large insurance provider.

Let me give you a couple of examples of the size, scope, and significance of the deals we are signing. For a global insurance provider seeking to upgrade their existing Avaya infrastructure, we positioned our new subscription offer. The economics of the offer allows the customer to accelerate their modernization efforts. The flexibility allows them to easily add new technology, like Spaces collaboration. And for Avaya, we were able to close a 5-year $25 million deal.- 1Q Transcript

Revenue Set to Ramp in the Back Half

Avaya now expects non-GAAP revenue of $2.84bn-$2.92bn, slightly above the prior guidance range. The company also maintained its earlier outlook for non-GAAP EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA margins at 20.5% and 23.5% at the mid-point of their respective guidance ranges.

FY'20 Guidance Low High Mid GAAP Revenues (US$ mn) 2,830 2,910 2,870 Non-GAAP Revenues (US$ mn) 2,840 2,920 2,880 Non-GAAP Revenues (constant FX) 2,850 2,908 2,879 Non-GAAP Revenue Y/Y (Constant FX) (2.0%) - (1.0%) GAAP Operating Margin 5.0% 6.0% 5.5% Non-GAAP Operating Income 560 600 580 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 20.0% 21.0% 20.5% Adjusted EBITDA 650 700 675 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23.0% 24.0% 23.5%

Source: Earnings Release, Transcript

The guidance update for 1H20 implies a significant ramp in revenue toward the back half of the year - the implied $71m increase represents a notable uptick relative to the $16m decline seen in 2H19. Key growth drivers for the year include the rollout of new products (e.g., ACO, ReadyNow), the SSA (Social Security Administration) contract, and continued growth in subscriptions. Excluding the implied $22.5m benefit from the SSA contract, the core business is expected to deliver ~$49m of growth in 2H.

AVYA/RNG Partnership Could Drive an Upside Surprise

With specific financial guidance around the ACO revenue stream yet to be furnished, I think there could be room for upside surprises to growth expectations. Avaya expects its cloud and alliance partner revenue to grow from 15% of revenue in FY19 to 30% over the long run.

Source: Avaya-RingCentral Investor Presentation

Per management on the 4Q19 call, ACO could have a measurable impact on the company's cloud and alliance partner revenue as soon as 2H20. A modest rise in cloud and alliance partner revenue to ~16% of total revenue in FY20, for instance, would likely imply an ~$25m in incremental 2H20, which could drive an upside surprise toward the back half of the year.

Progressing Well on Deleveraging and Share Buybacks

Additionally, the company has also repurchased $132m of common stock for the quarter, which equates to ~10% of shares outstanding. The plan remains to repurchase an additional ~$368m through FY20 as part of the $500m authorization and is funded as part of Avaya's partnership with RingCentral. For context, the remaining $368m repurchase would imply a massive 27% capital return relative to the current market cap.

Source: Company Filings, Author's Projections

The repurchase is well-funded -Avaya paid down its $250m term loan using proceeds from the $500m of cash infused by RingCentral, which takes net debt/adj EBITDA down to 3.1x in 1Q20 (from 3.4x in 4Q19).

Source: Company Filings

Of the outstanding debt, $350m in convertible notes will mature in June 2023 (at a conversion price of $27.76), while the $2.925bn term loan matures in 2024.

1Q20 Term Loan Credit Agreement 2,605.0 Convertible 2.25% senior notes due June 15, 2023 252.0 Total Outstanding Debt 2,857.0

Source: Company Filings

Undemanding Valuations Relative to Recurring Cash Flow

Lower leverage and normalization in sales declines will likely be enough to improve the market's perception of Avaya's value proposition from here. Adjusting for Avaya's estimate of a required $300 mil minimum cash balance, the ending cash balance of $766 mil would imply $3.58/share in excess cash as of 1Q20, though this could reach $5.74/share by end-FY20 (excluding the $375 mil advance payment from RNG). Thus, at $220m in recurring FCF for FY20 or $1.69/share, the implied FCFE multiple at current levels would equate to ~5x on a cash adjusted basis. Coupled with the outsized capital return (~27% implied buyback yield), shares could be set for a re-rating later this year as the market more accurately prices in the strength of the underlying FCF profile.

