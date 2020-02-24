REM: A Buy On Solid Footing

Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.



- Mark Twain

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is underappreciated at this point in the economic cycle, but I will take a look at some of the underlying holdings first. REM is a way to get exposure to U.S. residential and commercial mortgage real estate sectors, targeted across a subset of domestic real estate stocks and REITs. Not only is this a reliable option if you are worried about some global geopolitical issues, but it also provides for diversification to a standard stock portfolio or stock and bond portfolio with its exposure to U.S. real estate.

The last six months have been especially impressive with an 18.97% return, but the previous ten years have been especially strong for this holding with a 144.6% return. While that lags the S&P 500 return measured by IVV of 273.7%, it has a much higher dividend yield and is generally less risky than the broad stock market index, with a beta of only 0.56. While its top 10 holdings look concentrated, the fact that they are REITs should alleviate some concern, as they have multiple holdings inside of them and do not depend on a single mortgage, for example. Most of the mortgage exposure is in the mortgage REITs, with 93.26% of its sector exposure to that, although it does have some exposure to other sectors. The price-to-earnings ratio is especially attractive at only 13x earnings, which is much cheaper than the S&P 500, for example. And with a 30-day SEC yield of 7.85%, you are going to get paid to hold on to this holding. That is a robust dividend yield.

Another reason I like this holding is because of something I talked about on the Lead-Lag Report last week - mortgage rates are super low right now, and the risk of default is way less than it was in the financial crisis. The mortgage market had its best year since the height of the pre-crisis boom in 2019. Lenders extended $2.4 trillion in home loans last year, a 46% increase from 2018. The reason this is important is that robust mortgage lending is generally a good sign for housing, which is rebounding in price growth and home sales. With consumer sentiment climbing to 100.9 from 99.8 at the end of January, 50-year lows in unemployment, wages rising, and inflation subdued, the mortgage market should be in firm shape for the rest of 2020.

If you’re looking for a way to diversify your income needs, REM may fit the bill nicely. There has also been a surge this year with the holding up 7.8% year-to-date total return, although that shouldn’t make you nervous about getting in at these levels. Given the global uncertainty with trade wars, the coronavirus, and geopolitical risk, it could give you some comfort knowing your country exposure in REM is domestic. One thing we have seen in the last decade is the resilience of the U.S. economy, and given the Federal Reserve is keen to keep interest rates lower for longer, your risk of mortgage rates taking off is also lower for longer. One thing you could knock this ETF for would be a slightly more expensive expense ratio, if you’re looking at broader ETFs, with an MER of 0.48%. That is still a low cost to get the diversification and exposure benefits you are looking for.

There are, of course, some risks to owning this holding that need to be considered. Interest rates are miniscule right now, and when interest rates are low, people tend to prepay their mortgage. That is known as prepayment risk and can hurt your return in the mortgage REIT. If there is a lot of interest rate volatility as well, that tends to cause uncertainty in the refinancing but also in the underlying’s cost of capital. You could get hit with a double whammy if the REIT has underlying that prepays when interest rates are low, and then interest rates spike up as the companies require funding and must go to the markets for financing.

In addition, some of the underlying holdings have a high payout ratio for their dividends, which may be unsustainable longer term, affecting that dividend return negatively. Some of this is going to be diversified away with an ETF that holds many holdings, but REM is particularly heavy weighted to its top 15 holdings, which make up over 80%. In the event of a recession as well, remember that real estate is a very cyclical industry that is affected by interest rates, economic conditions, and property tax rates, among other factors. Of course, REM will still provide a more diverse way to get exposure to the sector than holding individual companies in an industry that can be unpredictable at times (especially during recessions). For that reason, I much prefer holding REM to the individual names, especially after such a good run in the sector.

From a technical analysis standpoint, it is hard to argue this is a bad time to be buying the holding. After breaking major resistance levels of around $47, REM looks poised to move higher. The 50-day moving average has extended itself above the 200-day moving average, after getting the golden cross back in November 2019. The 200-day itself is starting to steepen, which could push momentum much higher in the coming months. With the ~8% dividend yield protecting your downside, I am comfortable adding this position here. Of course, do your fundamental research as well and pay attention to the risks - if the economy does take off, the treasury rates could push higher, which would put pressure on mortgage rates. Inflation could step up, especially if tariffs are increased after the presidential election in 2020. Net interest margins could get squeezed if those rates increase, as would the risk of the consumer mortgage market. However, given how much deleveraging has happened since the financial crisis, there is a lot of room before I would be worried about increasing delinquencies. Just look at the trend of household debt to GDP in the U.S. - much less than before the crisis, and the consumer has strengthened admirably since then. REM is an excellent holding to add to your portfolio, especially if you lack U.S. real estate exposure.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the "Follow" button above!



How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.