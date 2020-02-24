Energy Transfer: This 9.4% Yielding Midstream Is A Strong Buy After Q4 Earnings

On 2/19/20, Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) announced its 2019 Q4 results which resulted in a GAAP EPS beat of $0.01 of $0.38 and a revenue beat by $250 million on revenue of $13.72B. ET has made several strategic moves in 2018 and 2019 which are paying off in spades for the organization. I believe ET is a strong buy at its current share price of $12.68 as the forward yield is pushing 10%. ET's strategic plan is paying out as both the adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow increased year over year. I have been bullish on ET for some time now, and the market hasn't agreed, while the average author rating on Seeking Alpha is a 4.44, with 4 being very bullish and 5 bullish. I believe that, at some point in 2020, ET's share price will correct to the upside as there is tremendous potential over the next decade for ET. I don't see shares declining much more, and even if they hit $11.50, the 9.61% distribution to shareholders still makes this a profitable investment. If you are looking for a company that has growth potential and kicks off a lot of cash to its investors, look no further than ET.

2019 Q4 and 2019 full year were positive for ET and provide a great foundation for 2020

Q4 came in strong for ET as many of the key metrics I look at for midstream operators, including net income attributable to partners, adjusted EBITDA, and distributable cash flow grew year over year. In Q4, ET generated $1.01B net income attributable to partners, which was an increase of $395M, while its distributable cash flow increased $30 million year over year to $1.55 billion. ET's adjusted EBITDA in Q4 came in at $2.81B as it increased $138M, while ET's distribution coverage ratio was 1.88x. As an investor, I am quite happy with these results as ET is growing, generating more cash to pay distributions, and increasing its coverage ratio which can be used to either increase distributions or reinvest in the business.

For the fiscal year of 2019, I would say ET hit the nail on the head with the financial metrics. ET's adjusted EBITDA increased 18% year over year to $11.2B, distributable cash flow attributable to the partners of ET increased 17% to $6.3B, and the distribution coverage ratio was 1.96x. The bottom line is ET is becoming more efficient and making more money. Revenue grew less than 1% by $126M to $54.21B, yet its total operating costs decrease by 3.7% or $1.8B, which generated a spike in net income of 45.59% to almost $5B. ET also grew the total equity in its company by 9.71%.

ET is checking off all the boxes for a midstream operator. This isn't the most exciting space especially in today's climate as the war on energy pushes forward, but the numbers don't lie. If you're invested in a midstream operator, or you are considering adding one to your portfolio, ET is generating a ton of cash and is very generous in its distributions to shareholders. ET is continuously growing both organically and through acquisitions to strengthen its position in the field. With a distribution coverage ratio of 1.96x, the quarterly distributions are more than covered with room for options. I wouldn't be surprised to see ET increase its distributions to shareholders in the future as the synergies from its prior deals unfold.

ET is delivering on its operational goals, and this will continue through the 2020s

2019 was a big year for ET as multiple projects came online, while the acquisition of SemGroup was made official. Over the course of 2019, the Red Bluff Express Phase II was completed, the J.C. Nolan Pipeline went into service, the Permian Express 4 went into service, and the Placed Frac VI went into service at Mont Belvieu. ET commissioned Panther II processing plant, and the commercial tender package was issued for engineering, procurement, and construction contractors for the Lake Charles LNG facility. These projects will impact ET substantially as Mont Belvieu now has a total fractionation capacity of over 900,000 barrels per day, and the Lake Charles project will add to ET's LNG liquefaction capacity by 16.45 million tonnes per annum for exporting to global markets. The combined operations between ET and SemGroup are expected to generate an annual run rate of around $170M in efficiencies. ET will benefit from roughly $80M in operational synergies, $50M in financial savings, and $40M in cost savings. ET is quietly becoming a powerhouse in the midstream sector, creating a transportation system that will be hard to replicate by existing companies and next to impossible for new companies as the barriers of entry continue to increase. These projects helped ET report a record year for NGL, natural gas and crude oil transportation, NGL fractionation volumes and midstream gathered volumes.

ET has a strong backlog of organic projects to add into service, which should help the positive trend in its financial metrics. In 2020, ET has roughly $3.9-4.1B in growth projects in the pipeline, with $1.8B of projects approved for 2021. In 2020, ET is bringing multiple projects online within its NGL & Refined Products business segments. The Lone Star Express Expansion, Mariner East System, Nederland LPG, Fractionation plants VII, VIII, and the Orbit export facilities will be complete. ET has two major projects coming online in the crude oil segment, including the Bakken pipeline optimization and the Ted Collins Pipeline. Most recently, ET announced the finalization of a suite of gathering, processing, transportation and fractionation agreements with a large investment-grade integrated energy company. The new agreements will extend long-term commitments between the two companies in the Eagle Ford and Delaware Basins through 2034 and 2040. ET's system will provide transportation assurance for the production from the 255,000 net acres ET's partner has dedicated to them. ET's pipeline is strong and should keep the distributable cash flow flowing through the pipes and into the accounts of its shareholders.

America's next big frontier in energy is exporting, and ET is building unmatched exporting capabilities, which should allow ET to lead the field in generating revenues

The EIA recently released its 2020 annual report and is projecting a large increase in energy exports for the U.S. In the trade deal, China committed to add at least $52.4B in energy purchases over the next two years with $18.5B in 2020 and $33.9B in 2021. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has forecasted that the global demand for energy will continue to increase through 2040 with the largest growth coming from renewables and natural gas. We have closed in on 7.8B people within the global population and will reach 10B in the year 2057. Over the next 37 years, the population will grow by more than 2.23B people, and this will be a direct correlation to the amount of energy needed to sustain the normal occurrences of everyday life. In 2019, the U.S. was the top oil-producing country in the world with an average of 17.87 million barrels per day, which accounts for 18% of the global production.

I think it is hard to argue that there will be a growing need for energy across the globe, which will need to be met by a combination of renewables and fossil fuels. In all the research I have done, I can't find a use case which is logical where fossil fuels are replaced by renewables over the next several decades. Global growth is going to continue, which will increase the demand for energy. As the U.S. boosts its net exports, only a few companies will benefit from exporting these fuels around the world. ET will have four major export facilities within its portfolio, which will consist of The Nederland Terminal, Marcus Hook Complex, Lake Charles LNG Export Terminal and the Houston Ship Channel from SemGroup. These four terminals are strategically placed on the East and Gulf Coast of the U.S., which provides logistical advantages as travel time can be reduced depending on where the destination is. If I am correct that exporting is going to be the next big thing in generating revenue, ET is coming out of the gate swinging and has a large competitive advantage due to the volume they will be able to ship.

ET has a monster dividend which can protect your initial investment if the share price declines, increase your profit rate as the share price increases, or simply throw off additional income

ET pays unitholders $1.22 per share, which breaks down to $0.305 per quarter. With such a large dividend with a forward yield closing in on 10%, ET can be a profitable investment even if the share price declines by $0.25 per quarter over five years. I will lay out three scenarios to show everyone how their investment would be protected if the share price declined, and how much their profit would be if the share price stayed the same, or if the price per share increased by $0.25 per quarter over five years. I am going to use 1,000 shares as my initial investment in the use cases.

In scenario 1, you purchase 1,000 shares at $12.68, and the investment is held for five years. In each of the quarters, the share price is reduced by $0.25. By reinvesting the shares every quarter, your 1,000 shares would grow to 1,812.74 shares over the use case scenario. At the end of the five years, ET's share price would decline 37.46% to $7.93. While that would be a horrible investment compared to an index fund tracking the broad market, the distribution would be your saving grace. Your investment due to reinvesting would turn a profit of $1,695.01 or 13.37%. Your annual distribution would increase 74.56% and instead of getting $1,220 in year 1, prior to compounding, you would get $2,129.63 in year 6. That's not bad at all, considering the share price declined over 35%. This just shows how ET's dividend protects the unitholder.

Now, under the same parameters in scenario 2, if ET's share price stayed exactly the same, your investment of $12,680 would grow to $20,397.33 after five years, generating a profit of $7,717.33 or 60.86%. Your annual dividend would increase by 57.08% to $1,916.42 just by compounding the dividends every quarter. So, even if the shares never increased in value, your investment would increase by just over 60%.

In scenario 3, ET's share price increased by $0.25 per quarter for five years. Your investment of $12,680 would grow to $26,127.50, which is a profit of $13,447.50 or 106.5%. Your annual distribution would increase to $1,797.32 prior to compounding, which is an increase of 47.32%. I believe this scenario is easily achievable as the share price could be well over $20 after the next five years. If this was to come true more than 100% in five years, while increasing your annual distribution by 47.32% is something I think everyone would want to sign up for.

Please keep in mind these are hypothetical situations of what could happen. I wanted to show how your money is protected on the downside and how it excels on the upside with ET.

Conclusion

I have been bullish on ET for quite some time, and I believe ET is in a strong buy territory. The combination of ET's organic growth projects and the global energy landscape sets up well over the next decade for ET. They should be able to generate additional distributable cash flow attributable to the partners of ET while increasing its net income quite easily. ET is one of my favorite dividend stocks as it pays a large distribution, which is well covered, and there is potential for increases in the future. Over a five-year period, ET's distribution protects it from a large drop in share price while throwing off additional cash year over year. If you're not scared of the headlines about energy being dead, ET is a great choice because fossil fuels will always need to be transported to the end users. I am long ET and believe it is a strong buy at these levels.

