Transportation Update For February 2020: Weaker, But Still No Recession Signal

While January’s comparisons weakened vs. December’s, the most reliable measures of this sector are not signaling a recession at this time.

That’s because there appears to have been a structural change in favor of truck vs. train transport in the past several years, causing the former to outperform the latter.

Most recent analyses of the transportation sector have been too bearish.

Introduction

A month ago, I wrote that transportation wasn't nearly as bearish as almost all analyses have suggested. That's because those analyses rely chiefly on two metrics: (1) rail traffic and (2) the Cass Freight Index. The former suffers from the fact that over the past several years, there has been a shift from rail to the 3x larger truck transportation sector, probably due to the widening of the Panama Canal, and competition from the Suez Canal diverting traffic to the US East Coast. The latter has historically been too volatile and too bearish, having shown YoY declines more often than not during both of the past two business cycles, including the 1990s boom.

I further wrote that the Department of Transportation's Freight Index, although delayed by one month, was a more reliable and less negative marker for the sector.

Well, this month's Cass Index came out the other day, it showed further declines, and predictably the analyses have been even more bearish. So let's take an updated look at the DoT's Index and truck transportation.

Recession is not signaled by the most reliable transportation metrics

The January Cass Freight Index showed a -9.4% decline YoY:

Aside from 1998, the only two other times the declines have been this negative have been during the two last recessions. It came close, at -8.9% YoY, in January 2007. So that is certainly a negative.

But the Department of Transportation's Freight Services Index is only down -3.3% from its August peak:

This is not so much as prior to either of the past two recessions.

In my post one month ago, I wrote that I would expect to see a decline of -4% or more YoY in the DoT's index for it to signal recession. But its most recent reading for December is only down -0.8%. In the two graphs below, I show YoY% changes in the DoT's Index (blue), the Cass Index (green), and industrial production (red), first for the entire 20-year period in which all three have been in existence:

And here I zoom in on the last five years:

You can see that neither industrial production nor the DoT Index are down nearly as much as they were during 2015-16. Only the very volatile Cass Index is in poorer shape.

I subsequently suggested that averaging the Cass and DoT's indexes might help cut down on noise and give a truer reading. Here's what that looks like now, again compared to industrial production:

Negative, but no more negative than 2015-16, and not as negative as the two last recessions.

Additionally, the American Trucking Association's Index for January was also released in the past couple of days, showing a very slight +0.1% increase from December:

Since trucking is about 3x the volume of rail, overall transportation for January is probably closer to this reading.

Finally, in the below graph I show the DoT Index (red) vs. real retail spending (blue), both measured YoY for ease of comparison:

The two broadly correlate. But note that the current YoY decline in the freight index has not been consistent with any significant consumer decline in the past 20 years. While the producer sector may be in a shallow recession, there is no indication that the broader consumer sector is contracting.

Conclusion

The most updated data from both the American Trucking Association and the Department of Transportation while weak fail to support the recessionary readings of rail transport and the Cass Freight Index and fail to correlate with a broader consumer recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.