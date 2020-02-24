Innate Pharma: An Attractive Commercial Stage Oncology Pick For 2020

Today, we will see why Innate Pharma (IPHA) can be an attractive pick in 2020.

Company overview

Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products targeting multiple oncologic indications. The company's only commercialized product, Lumoxiti, was in-licensed from AstraZeneca (AZN) and has been approved by FDA for HCL (hairy cell leukemia). The company's lead investigational asset, monalizumab, is currently being evaluated in head and neck and advanced solid tumor indications. Besides, the company is also studying another asset, Lacutamab or IPH4102, in Sezary Syndrome and MF (Mycosis fungoides) and PTCL (Peripheral T-cell lymphoma) indications.

Lumoxiti may emerge as a revenue driver for Innate Pharma in 2020.

In September 2018, FDA approved Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory HCL (hairy cell leukemia) who have received at least two prior systemic therapies, including treatment with a purine nucleoside analog. Evaluate Pharma expects the drug to rake in sales close to $218 million by 2024.

In HCL, the bone marrow overproduces abnormal B cell lymphocytes. This rare, chronic, and slow-growing leukemia is well suited for treatment with CD22 antigen targeting ADC (antibody drug conjugate). CD22 (cluster of differentiation - 22) is present on the surface of mature B cells and to a lesser extent on some immature B cells, as a regulatory molecule to prevent the overactivation of the immune system and the development of autoimmune diseases.

In October 2018, Innate Pharma in-licensed U.S., EU, and Switzerland commercialization rights for Lumoxiti. According to the agreement, AstraZeneca will provide support for the development and commercialization of Lumoxiti in the EU and Switzerland prior to regulatory submission and approval as well as for commercialization in the U.S. for certain time frame. The company expects to assume full commercialization responsibilities in the U.S. by mid-2020. Innate Pharma paid a $50.0 million payment to AstraZeneca in January 2019. The company is also obligated to pay conditional payments up to $25.0 million in the aggregate upon the achievement of certain commercial and regulatory milestones as well as reimbursement for e development, production and commercialization costs to AstraZeneca.

The FDA approval of Lumoxiti was based on Phase 3 results that demonstrated 75% ORR (overall response rate) and 30% DCR (durable complete response). In December 2019, the company reported new, long-term efficacy and safety data from the pivotal Phase III trial of Lumoxiti at the 61st ASH (American Society of Hematology) meeting. The final analysis demonstrated a DCR of 36.3%, while the median duration of response was noted as 62.8 months.

On January 2, EMA (European Medicines Agency) accepted MAA (marketing authorization application) of Lumoxiti in HCL indication.

The annual U.S. incidence of HCL is around 1,000 patients. Of these, almost one-third are eligible for treatment with Lumoxiti. Lumoxiti is also the first new available treatment in 20 years for relapsed and refractory HCL patients who received at least two prior systemic therapies since purine - adenosine has been established as a standard of care.

Innate Pharma may start earning revenues from Lumoxiti sales in the U.S. in the second half of 2020. The company expects to become cash neutral for Lumoxiti by the end of 2021.

Innate Pharma is focusing on building a robust commercial infrastructure for Lumoxiti in the U.S. and EU in 2020. Thereafter, the company aims to leverage this infrastructure to effectively position IPH4102 in Sezary Syndrome and other hemato-oncology assets in these developed markets.

Monalizumab continues to be a major top-line driver for the company.

In April 2015, Innate Pharma entered into a co‑development and commercialization agreement with AstraZeneca for its first-in-class immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting NKG2A receptors, monalizumab. NKG2A receptors, an inhibitory checkpoint receptor for HLA-E, are expressed on tumor-infiltrating cytotoxic immune cells, CD8+ T cells and NK (Natural Killer) cells.

Cancer cells in many hematologic malignancies and solid tumors overexpress HLA-E. This, in turn, protects the cancer cells from NKG2A+ immune cells. By inhibiting NKG2A receptors, monalizumab can cause increased killing of cancer cells through the immune system.

In October 2018, Innate Pharma announced data from the Phase II trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of the combination of monalizumab and cetuximab in previously treated patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head & neck. These patients were either previously treated with chemotherapy alone or chemotherapy followed by an anti-PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor. The ORR was 27.5% (by RECIST), with CR (complete response) of 2.5% and PR (partial response) of 25%. DCR (Disease control rate) at 24 weeks was 35%. Median PFS (progression-free survival) and OS (overall survival) reached 5.0 and 10.3 months, respectively.

Innate Pharma is, currently, enrolling patients in the second cohort to evaluate the combination of monalizumab and cetuximab in patients with either relapse or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck and have received a maximum of two prior systemic regimens in the relapsed or metastatic setting, and who were also exposed to an anti-PD-1 or PD-L1 agent. These are the IO-pretreated sub-population. Preliminary data from this expansion cohort is expected in the first half of 2020.

Innate Pharma is also evaluating the combination of monalizumab, cetuximab, and anti-PDL-1 inhibitor in previously treated Io-naïve patients with relapsed or metastatic head and neck cancer. The company is currently enrolling patients in this third expansion cohort and expects data in the second half of 2020. The success of this trial may open doors for a chemotherapy-free treatment regimen for these patients.

In September 2019, Innate Pharma announced plans to initiate Phase 3 trial evaluating monalizumab and cetuximab in patients suffering from recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. The trial is expected to commence in 2020.

Innate Pharma can potentially receive cash payments up to $1.275 billion from AstraZeneca based on a monalizumab collaboration agreement. Innate Pharma has already received $350 million and is scheduled to receive $100 million from AstraZeneca after the dosing of the first patient in a first Phase III clinical trial. The company expects trial initiation in 2020.

Innate Pharma is also obliged to share 30% of the costs in the Phase 3 program, subject to certain limitations. Post commercialization of monalizumab, AstraZeneca will also pay double-digit to mid-teen percentage royalties on net sales worldwide except in Europe. In Europe, the company will receive a 50% share of the profits and losses.

Monalizumab in combination with durvalumab is also being studied in metastatic MSS-CRC (microsatellite stable colorectal cancer) indication.

Lacutamab or IPH4102 offers a robust commercial opportunity.

According to NIH (U.S. Department of Health & Human Services), "Sezary syndrome is an aggressive form of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma which is a group of disorders that occur when T-cells (a type of white blood cell) become cancerous and affect the skin. It is characterized by a widespread red rash that may cover most of the body, the presence of cancerous T cells (called Sezary cells) in the blood, and abnormally enlarged lymph nodes."

IPH4102, a first-in-class anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, is being evaluated to treat an advanced and aggressive type of CTCL (cutaneous T-cell lymphoma), Sézary syndrome. KIR3DL2 is an inhibitory receptor expressed by approximately 85% of patients with Sezary Syndrome and around 65% of patients with CTCL. IPH4102 binds to KIR3DL2 on tumor cells and recruits NK (natural killer) cells to destroy the tumor.

IPH4102 has already demonstrated promising efficacy and favorable safety profile in Sezary syndrome patients in the Phase 1 trial.

There remains a big opportunity for IPH4102 beyond Sezary Syndrome. The company is studying the drug in Mycosis Fungoides, the most common type of CTCL. Then again, the company is also studying IPH4102 as an add-on strategy in combination with the standard of care in PTCL (peripheral T-cell lymphoma). Finally, the company also aims to study IPH4102 in Acute-type ATLL (Adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma), the most aggressive form of ATLL. These diseases together account for almost 15% of NHLs (Non-Hodgkin's lymphomas) and are characterized by high expression of KIR3DL2.

Innate Pharma has commenced a multi-cohort Phase 2 study, TELLOMAK. In cohort #1, the company is evaluating IPH4102 monotherapy for relapsed/refractory Sézary syndrome patients who have received at least two prior systemic therapies. The program has already secured FDA Fast Track designation. The company expects potential accelerated approval for the drug in mogamulizumab pretreated patients. Efficacy data from the trial is expected in 2021.

Innate Pharma expects the first-stage outcome for IPH4102 in Mycosis Fungoides and PTCL indications in the second half of 2020. The company also expects the first data from these cohorts in 2021.

Investors should consider these risks.

A major portion of Innate Pharma's valuation depends on the clinical and commercial prospects of its investigational assets, monalizumab, and lacutamab. This exposes the company to significant R&D failure risks.

The company is also exposed to a significant market uncertainty risk associated with a much slower-than-anticipated uptake trajectory of Lumoxiti for HCL indication in the U.S. and Europe. The drug carries a black box warning, for liver damage and capillary leak syndrome. This may negatively impact the physician's prescribing trends for the drug.

The TELLOMAK trial has been besieged with challenges and controversies. On January 9, Innate Pharma reported that it has stopped enrolling new patients in the trial, except in Italy where the clinical trial has been suspended. The company also reported new feedback from FDA, wherein the agency has placed a TELLOMAK trial on partial clinical hold. This setback is attributable to GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) deficiencies at the company's manufacturing subcontractor site, Rentschler Fill Solutions GmbH, which manages fill and finish operations of IPH4102 clinical vials. While FDA is allowing, currently, enrolled patients to continue the treatment after reconsenting, it is not allowing the company to enroll additional patients so long as a new GMP-certified batch is available.

MHRA (UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency), however, has agreed for the trial to continue as planned with currently available supply. On January 13, ANSM French National Agency for Medicines and Health Product Safety also allowed the company to continue with the TELOMAK trial. Enrolling a sufficient number of patients is a major challenge in the development of drugs targeting rare diseases. In this backdrop, while the setback can be remedied, it can definitely jeopardize the timelines of this research program. Such delays can result in additional fund requirements and delayed revenue-generation for the company.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Innate Pharma is $12.0. In November 2019, H.C.Wainwright reiterated "buy" rating for the company.

In November 2019, SVB Leerink analyst, Daina Graybosch, initiated coverage for the company with an "Outperform" rating and a $10 target price. The analyst is positive about the company's portfolio which has one marketed, three clinical, and severe preclinical assets. She has attributed a major chunk of her company valuation to two hematological programs with relatively low risk, Lumoxiti, and IPH-4102. The analyst is also positive about the company's preclinical programs especially those associated with tri-specific natural killer engagers.

At the end of September 2019, the company had cash worth $187 million and around $6.0 million debt on its balance sheet. The company stands to earn up to $5.5 billion in potential future payments from its collaboration partners. While this number will require success across all programs and milestones, which is pretty unattainable, the company still stands a good chance of earning a decent amount of revenue. With a commercial asset, Lumoxiti and collaboration partner like AstraZeneca, the company can sustain its operations without significant equity dilution.

In this backdrop, I believe that the target price of $10 is a reasonable estimate of the true value offered by the stock. The company is relatively lower risk as compared to many clinical-stage biotechnology companies, considering the backing it has from AstraZeneca. I believe that retail investors with above-average risk appetite should consider adding this stock to their portfolio in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.