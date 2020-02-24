Eton Pharmaceuticals: Many Catalysts To Watch Out For In 2020

There are many other late-stage assets in the company’s pipeline.

Today, we will study why Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) is an attractive pick in 2020.

Company overview

Founded in 2017 with a $20 million financing, Eton Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused mainly on opportunities in the hospital and pediatric settings. The company started trading on the Nasdaq exchange in 2018.

Eton Pharmaceuticals uses the 505(B)(2) regulatory pathway for development of branded products to ensure lower costs as well as lower overall risk profile. This pathway is used to launch proprietary formulations of already-approved molecules to improve on the original qualities of the drug. In 2019, the company successfully secured FDA approval and launched its first product, Biorphen. The company aims for six additional product launches by 2020 and 2021.

ET-105 continues to be a major catalyst for the company in 2020

Eton Pharmaceuticals is currently awaiting FDA decision for the investigational oral liquid formulation of lamotrigine, ET-105, as an adjunct therapy for partial seizures, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, and generalized seizures of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in patients two years of age and older.

Eton Pharmaceuticals acquired U.S. marketing rights for the asset in June 2019. The PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) date was set to March 17, 2020.

ET-105 program, however, has received a minor setback. On February 19, Eton announced that FDA had requested changes to the Dosage and Administration section of the product's Prescribing Information to simplify the dosing information for intended users. The agency has also requested the company to conduct a human factors validation study with the revised labeling to demonstrate that the intended users can prepare and administer the oral suspension safely and effectively. This study may delay FDA approval in the third quarter of 2020.

Subsequent to the news, the stock fell by 14.36% to $6.26. I believe that the delay in the ET-105 program is a minor glitch and does not prove to be a major challenge to the company's investment story.

Biorphen may start earning significant revenues in 2020

In October 2019, FDA approved the ready-to-use formulation of phenylephrine, Biorphen, for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia. In December 2019, the company announced commercial availability of Biorphen injection in the U.S. The company has estimated the total addressable market for Biorphen to exceed 20 million units annually.

According to IQVIA data, more than 7 million vials of phenylephrine concentrate were sold in 2018. The vasopressor market is estimated to be more than 25 million vials and $650 million in sales annually. H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju expects Biorphen's U.S. peak sales to surpass $250 million by 2030. The company entered into a co-promotion agreement with Xellia Pharmaceuticals for the promotion of Biorphen in the hospital setting.

There are multiple growth catalysts for the company in 2020

There are eight late-stage pipeline products with submitted applications or with planned applications for 2020.

In February 2019, Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) acquired the U.S. rights to Eton Pharmaceuticals' EM-100, an investigational eye drop that, if approved, will be the first over-the-counter (OTC) preservative-free formulation eye drop for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. The drug, then, was under FDA review.

However, in July 2019, the company announced receipt of CRL (Complete Response Letter) from the FDA related to the application for EM-100. The company claimed that there were no concerns associated with clinical data of this asset. In December 2019, the companies submitted a response to this CRL to the FDA. The companies expect FDA response in 2020.

Besides, the company has submitted ANDA for DS-300, an injectable nutrition product administered in the hospital setting, under rolling review. No PDUFA date has been set up for this application.

Eton Pharmaceuticals is expecting NDA submission for the ready-to-use formulation of a high-volume injectable product, ET-203, in 2020. The company also expects NDA submission for ET-104, a proprietary oral liquid formulation of a molecule frequently used to treat a severe neurological condition, in 2020. Finally, the company aims NDA submission of an oral liquid product candidate that is a new dosage form of a molecule that is currently approved in oral solid form, ET-103, in 2020.

Investors should consider these risks

Eton Pharmaceuticals is a company with a limited operating history. Investors may find it challenging to trust a company with no history of successful commercial launch. Besides, new product launches are riddled with market uncertainty associated with the adoption curve. Further, the company is loss-making and may continue to be so for many more years.

At end of September 2019, the company had cash worth $11.78 million on its balance sheet. In November 2019, the company entered into a $10 million debt facility with SWK Holdings Corporation (OTC:SWKH). The company spent $16.0 million cash on its operating activities in the last 12 months ending September 2019. Assuming the continuation of a similar cash burn rate, the company may again need to opt for non-dilutive or dilutive funding by the end of 2020.

Eton Pharmaceuticals is opting for the 505(B)(2) NDA pathway, a hybrid between ANDA [505(J)] and full NDA [505(B)(1)], to secure regulatory approval for its products. This pathway may prove three, five, or seven-year exclusivity to the approved drugs. Thereafter, the company is exposed to generic competition.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Eton Pharmaceuticals is $17.50. In January 2020, H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju reiterated the "Buy" rating for Eton Pharmaceuticals and raised his price target from $21 to $23. The analyst is impressed with the company's agreement with Xellia Pharmaceuticals for the promotion of Biorphen. This deal is expected to boost the initial uptake of Biorphen while reducing the commercialization expenses.

In September 2019, B. Riley FBR analyst Andrew D'Silva initiated coverage of the company with a Buy rating and $13.50 price target. The analyst is impressed with the company's robust pipeline. In August 2019, Lake Street analyst Brooks O'Neil also initiated coverage of Eton Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and $15 price target.

The analyst sentiment for the company has consistently improved since June 2019.

Analysts expect a significant improvement in revenues and EPS in 2020.

In this backdrop, I believe that the target price of $17.50 is a fair estimate of the company's fair value. Hence, I believe retail investors with above-average risk appetite and investment horizon of at least a year should consider this stock in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.