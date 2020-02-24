Gold Miners Earnings Season: A Decent Start To Q4

We're now more than halfway through the Q4 and FY-2019 earnings season for the gold miners (GDX), and while the results aren't exceptional, they're a significant improvement from the Q3 figures. Thus far, we've seen just over half of companies that have reported beating earnings estimates, and 42% of companies beating sales estimates. In addition, the average year-over-year revenue growth is just above 27%, tracking above the gold (GLD) price rise in the same period. While there are still a few names left to report, the encouraging sign is that the names that make up the largest weight in the index have pulled their weight, with Barrick Gold (GOLD), Kinross Gold (KGC), and Newmont Gold (NEM) posting solid results. This article examines the leaders and laggards in the group thus far, while we wait for the last eight names to report in the next two weeks.

(Source: Flickr.com, Linden Pentecost)

It's been a busy couple of weeks in the mining sector, with more than fifteen gold miners having reported earnings, and eight names left to report their results. Thus far, results have been relatively mixed, which has fortunately made it easier to separate the winners from the losers. As of Friday's close, just 52% of companies in the sector had beaten earnings estimates, only 42% had beaten sales estimates, and the average sales surprise vs. estimates was (-) 0.84%. At first glance, one would think these are terrible results, and to be fair, they aren't anything to write home about at all. However, when we compare these figures to the Q3 2019 stats, the gold miners are doing a much better job executing as a whole. Let's take a closer look:

Q4 2019 Preliminary Stats:

(Source: Author's Table)

As we can see in the table below, the percent of companies beating estimates is up over 2000 basis points from these preliminary statistics vs. the 32% of companies that beat earnings estimates in Q3. Meanwhile, when it comes to companies beating sales estimates, we're also up over 1800 basis points based on this early look, with only 23.8% of companies beating sales estimates in Q3. Finally, when it comes to the average sales surprise vs. estimates, we're also in much better shape, as the current average sales surprise is (-) 0.84%, up from (-) 2.32% last quarter. One could argue that the miners set the bar pretty low in Q3 2019 and we have simply bounced off of these levels, but it's a decent step in the right direction nonetheless.

Q3 2019 Stats:

(Source: Author's Table)

If we take a look at growth metrics, we also see some acceleration, as the Q1 2019 average sales growth was negative year-over-year, and the past two quarters have seen sales growth of 7.84%, and 27.71%. Currently, we're on track for 27.26% sales growth year-over-year of the names that have reported, reflecting a minor deceleration among these names. However, we have some dependable companies left to report their results like Franco-Nevada Gold (FNV), B2Gold (BTG), and Equinox Gold (OTC:EQX). Therefore, these miners could certainly push this figure above the 27.71% to record yet another consecutive quarter of accelerating sales growth for the group as a whole. While 100 basis points in this figure wouldn't be an issue, I'd prefer to see further acceleration for an industry in the process of putting in a turnaround.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Finally, the average projected FY-2020 annual earnings per share [EPS] growth rate among the miners has jumped from 26.80% in Q3, to estimates of 40.50% currently. This is a significant improvement. While much of this move higher in earnings growth estimates is due to gold price strength, it's also likely due to higher confidence in some of these names as the group has put up a better performance in Q4. Let's take a look at a couple of the leaders within the group, and the stand-out laggards from an earnings standpoint:

If we look at the below table that I've built of names that have reported, we have three clear projected leaders for FY-2020 based on annual EPS growth alone. These three names are Eldorado Gold (EGO), Asanko Gold (AKG), and Harmony Gold (HMY). Eldorado Gold is projected to grow annual EPS by 2100% in FY-2020, Asanko Gold is forecasted to grow annual EPS by 1200% in FY-2020, and Harmony Gold is expected to increase annual EPS by 214% in FY-2020.

(Source: Author's Table)

When it comes to the former two, some of this growth rate should be discounted, as both of these companies are growing earnings from single-digit levels, and it's not as challenging to generate quadruple-digit earnings growth when it's growing from a nickel. In Eldorado Gold's case, the company saw annual EPS fall from $1.35 in FY-2013 to $0.04 in FY-2019. Therefore, the projected growth to $0.84 in annual EPS is only clawing back lost ground after earnings fell by 90% in the prior six years. This doesn't mean that the earnings growth should be entirely discounted; it merely means that it's less impressive than it looks at first glance.

As for Asanko Gold, we have a somewhat similar situation, as the company is forecasted to see annual EPS of $0.13, up from $0.01 this year. This is massive growth but is up against earnings of only a penny per share in FY-2019. Therefore, the company is up against pretty easy year-over-year comparisons. Finally, when it comes to Harmony Gold, the company is projected to grow annual earnings per share from $0.14 to $0.44, reflecting 214% growth in annual EPS year-over-year. The significant boost is being forecast due to both a much higher gold price than last year and the addition of AngloGold Ashanti's (AU) Mponeng Mine in South Africa. This acquisition will add over 350,000 ounces of production to Harmony's total output, allowing the company to produce more than 1.8 million ounces of gold for FY-2020.

(Source: Author's Table)

When it comes to the laggards in the group, there are two of the usual suspects, New Gold (NGD) and Iamgold (IAG), which couldn't even manage to post positive annual EPS this year despite a nearly 20% higher gold price. This is atrocious, and the only thing going for IamGold is that investors can hope that the new CEO, Gordon Stothart, can turn things around. Looking ahead to FY-2020, New Gold is expected to post negative annual EPS yet again based on estimates, while Iamgold is expected to post an annual EPS of $0.14 based on current forecasts.

However, given that Iamgold is increasing earnings from a negative figure the year prior, the earnings growth is not applicable. It's worth noting that the company's annual EPS was at $0.27 in FY-2013, despite a similar gold price. Therefore Iamgold's annual EPS has been halved despite a comparable gold price today, a reason to avoid the company. For comparative purposes, Newmont Goldcorp's annual EPS is expected to come in at $1.95 in FY-2020, more than 50% above the $1.25 reported in FY-2013

Finally, the last name on the list of laggards for earnings growth is Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), one of the names most would not expect to see in the laggard list. The issue, unfortunately, is that the company is seeing costs go up next year significantly, with FY-2020 guidance coming in at $830/oz at the mid-point. This figure is a far cry from the $564/oz all-in sustaining costs reported for FY-2019 and is due to the addition of Detour Lake as an asset, which will increase costs massively on a consolidated basis. Given the fact that Kirkland Lake will see much lower margins on a nearly 30% higher share count, it is no surprise that earnings are likely to drop slightly year-over-year. However, assuming the gold price can average above $1,650/oz, the company might be able to squeeze out a low single-digit earnings growth. Currently, earnings estimates are sitting at $2.64 for FY-2020, down from the $2.71 reported in FY-2019.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Kirkland Lake Gold does not belong in the same sentence as Iamgold and New Gold, as one has put up incredible returns for several years, while the latter two have languished. However, the reason Kirkland Lake Gold is sitting in the lowest growth list is due to being up against such massive year-over-year comps and being unable to sustain this growth with a higher share count (following the Detour Gold acquisition). Therefore, we can discount this year of non-existent growth a little as it's following a year of 99% growth. However, knowing that the market does not care as much about the FY-2019 results as it does what's in store in the future, this is why I made clear two months ago that material deceleration was an issue worth paying attention to.

In summary, while we haven't had a fantastic start to earnings season for the miners, there are undoubtedly silver linings across the board. The best news is that we've seen the percentage of companies beating earnings and sales estimates nearly doubling from Q3, and we're on track for 40% growth in annual EPS on average for the sector for FY-2020 (among companies that have reported). The key, however, will be a solid finish to the FY-2019 earnings season, as we ideally want to see sales growth accelerate for another quarter in a row. This will require some solid beats out of Franco Nevada, B2Gold, Equinox Gold, and AngloGold Ashanti. For investors looking for reasonably priced stocks, the fundamentals are looking brighter than ever for the majority of miners. Therefore, it's certainly a sector worth keeping on one's radar this year.

