Week 9 MDA Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Momentum Gauges closed Friday after hours at Positive 61 and Negative 40. The positive market buy signal continues from February 11th at the close.

The streak of weekly selections gaining over 10% in less than 4 or 5 trading days continues to 119 out of 145 trading weeks (82.07%).

This Week 8: the portfolio gained an average 4.42% with three stocks delivering double-digit gains midweek and RLMD closing up +10.45% in a short trading week.

The MDA Breakout portfolio is up +36.11% YTD compared to the S&P 500 +3.35% YTD in the first 8 weeks of 2020.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 145 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now provide 6 different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80%, not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are up +36.11% worst case, buy/hold, do nothing, equal-weighted returns through Week 8 compared to the S&P 500's +3.35% over the same period. The best-case average weekly returns are 11.11% and worst case 4.51% YTD as shown below. These returns include trading during the Negative Momentum Gauge signal weeks. Week 8 closed with average gains of 4.42%, compared to -1.27% for the S&P 500.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These breakout picks skew highly positive for high frequency short-term gains in less than 5 days, as documented over the past 3 years.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The breakout returns are up +139.04% since inception. These returns continue to outpace the S&P by over 3.5x after three years using the signals. Avoiding trades during the weeks when the Momentum Gauge signals turned negative, as shown within the four numbered monthly periods outlined on the chart below, has greatly increased total returns to over 160% since inception.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

You can see how the 4 prior events numbered above relate to the Momentum Gauge tops shown below. These forecasted market tops are detailed in the following article:

Revisiting The Signals That Forecasted Every Major Downturn Since The 2018 Volatility Shock: What's Next

The Momentum Gauges turned positive again during Week 7. Timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The Momentum Gauge signals are also the basis of a significant new market-neutral trading model released here for subscribers to use with bull/bear ETF combinations or just to avoid significant market downturns:

Strongest Market Timing Signals To Enhance Bull/Bear ETF Returns (Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The bull/bear ETF trading signal page turned positive at the close on Tuesday, February 11th.

BMO MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3x Leveraged ETN bull/bear (FNGU)/(FNGD) +189.35% Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares ETF bull/bear (SPXL)/(SPXU) +101.39% SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)/ ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH) +29.92% Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM)/AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) +34.87% ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF bull/bear (TQQQ)/(SQQQ) +118.57% Direxion Daily 3x Small Cap bull/bear (TNA)/(TZA) +118.89% Direxion Daily 3x Biotech bull/bear (LABU)/(LABD) +72.10% Direxion Daily 3x Energy bull/bear (ERX)/(ERY) +133.13% MSCI 3x Emerging Market Index bull/bear (EDC)/(EDZ) +16.71% VIX Index 1.5x bull/bear (SVXY)/(UVXY) +92.23%

Market Conditions into Week 9

The Friday anomaly into 2020 is the complete opposite of the Friday anomaly throughout all of 2019, which so far represents by far the worst trading day of the week. These results tend toward a high degree of autocorrelation.

We can confirm more Fed easing in Week 8 with an intervention of +3.3 billion as shown on the Fed's SOMA page below. This brings the total easing to $250 billion in liquidity in just the past 17 weeks. Fed easing was a very positive condition for the markets between 2009 and 2017; it has only returned in limited form since July 31, 2019.

Strong 2020 MDA breakout stocks

The Week 1 MDA picks are now up an average 42.00% YTD. A small sample from recent weekly selections that may have some continued positive momentum without detailed analysis are:

Celsius Holdings (CELH) +36.17%

EverQuote (EVER) +24.27%

Adesto Technologies (IOTS) +54.12%

the Rubicon Project (RUBI) +34.43%

Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) +56.21%

Calithera Biosciences (CALA) +25.34%

Simulations Plus (SLP) +17.14%

Relmada Therapeutics (OTC:RLMD) +23.27%

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) +7.93%

Yamana Gold (AUY) +16.79%

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) +10.37%

System Open Market Account Holdings - Federal Reserve Bank of New York

The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart below shows the Fed's actual balance sheet action in dark blue over the original Fed scheduled QT (light blue). The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart returned positive Week 7 with confirmation when the green line crosses above the red line on the chart.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauge chart is reserved for members and reflects the last 6 months. The Momentum Gauges closed Friday after-hours at 61 Positive and 40 Negative. The high negative value of 40 signals a high probability of a pending change in signal, and we can act early or wait for more confirmation on the daily and weekly Momentum Gauge charts next week.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Feb 21: S&P 500 Testing Support At 3,360 With Markets Down Premarket. Momentum Gauges Remain Positive.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Feb 20: S&P 500 Testing Support At 3,380 With Markets Down Premarket. Momentum Gauges Remain Positive.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Feb 19: Markets Rebound Again With S&P 500 Still In Trading Range 3,360 To 3,380. Momentum Gauges Remain Positive.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Feb 18: Apple Lowers Guidance And Markets Drop On Continued Coronavirus Impact In Short Trading Week. Fed Eased Another $18.9 Billion Last Week.

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 9 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 9 stocks consist of two Healthcare, one Services and one Technology sector stock. These stocks are always released in advance to members early Friday and have already gained an average +1.63% led by EDAP up +4.95% from release. The four picks for members range in market cap from $110 million to $1.4 billion with EDAP on the lower end of the market cap range in this week's selections with high price volatility.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) - Healthcare / Medical Appliances & Equipment

Price Target: $6.00

(Source: StockRover)

(Source: Finviz)

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions: High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound and Urological Devices and Services.

A summary of the quarterly financials on EDAP shows very positive growth rates and high reductions in debt levels. These fundamentals support the Strong Buy ratings issued by analysts. The short-term price surge with high net inflows from oversold levels in January may indicate a very positive outlook ahead of the Q4 earnings announcement on February 26th. The stock has very low short float of 0.06%, and management has been reducing shares outstanding over the past 3 years in a move that further enhances excellent shareholder value.

Top Dow 30 Stock to Watch for Week 9

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured 5-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short to medium term.

In the prior week Dow picks of Visa (V) -0.15% and Walmart (WMT) +0.59% both beat the S&P 500 performance of -1.27% for the week.

The Dow pick for next week is:

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Procter & Gamble is setting up very well for continuation to new 52-week highs as a strong safe haven in the consumer goods sector. Short-term technicals are very positive with high net inflows and favorable investor sentiment building for breakout price conditions.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of 1 week (4 or 5 trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than 4 times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections?



~ Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with 4 stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100 million market cap, and greater than 100k average daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high-volatility penny stocks below $2/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest-duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

The latest MDA breakout Growth & Dividend stocks for February have been released along with the Highest Positive and Negative Scoring Forensic stocks for February.

All the very best to you, and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNGU, SPXL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.