Noble Corp.: I Like This Difficult Trading Challenge

NE is presenting a risky profile not suitable for a long-term investment. But it is an excellent trading tool.

Image: Jack-up Noble Sam Turner

Investment Thesis

The London-based Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) released its fourth-quarter 2019 results, which confirmed again that the offshore drilling industry is not near a turnaround despite recurring calls of an elusive recovery that seems sailing away as soon as we close in.

Thus, I do not think NE should be considered as investment potential, but in terms of a trading tool, it has been exceptional for me.

The contract backlog is still eroding, albeit at a slower pace, and average daily revenues, adjusted for the Shell contract buyout, improved to $199,000 in the fourth quarter compared to $190,000 in the preceding quarter.

The total backlog keeps shrinking since 2Q'15 and is $1.5 billion now. It was over $8 billion in 3Q'15. However, Noble Corporation announced a Drilling Services Agreement recently with Exxon Mobil in the Guyana-Suriname Basin, which could potentially raise the backlog significantly anywhere from $400 million to possibly over $0.75 billion under certain circumstances that I will explain later.

After analyzing a few offshore drillers recently, e.g., Transocean's (NYSE:RIG) and Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO), I believe that the drilling industry is undergoing an unprecedented period of transition.

As a general rule, the "recovery" is hardly noticeable and visible only in the jack-ups segment. Daily rates have reached rock bottom, and a significant reduction of exploration CapEx has continued with oil price weakness.

The industry is entering a different standard model and will have to adapt to survive quickly. For Noble, the task may be more difficult due to its massive debt load. Worse, oil prices are showing signs of weakness due to world economic uncertainty and unbalance between demand and supply. The coronavirus effect is worsening the situation.

This transition period has created high volatility. I see it as an exceptional trading opportunity that I have exploited for the last several weeks.

Thus, I believe it is paramount to take advantage of these sharp swings by trading a significant portion - minimum 60% - of your NE position based mainly on the future oil price outlook. I do not favor a long-term investment in NE unless the debt can be solved.

However, despite a weak profile, I find NE the most exciting trading stock in the offshore drilling sector at the moment. The reason is that it is perhaps the next buyout or merger target.

I still believe Diamond Offshore would greatly benefit from a merger with Noble by creating tremendous synergies, especially after the recent deal between Noble and ExxonMobil in Guyana.

Noble Corporation PLC - 4Q'19 and Balance Sheet History - The Raw Numbers

Noble Corp. 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 279.41 309.89 282.89 292.94 275.53 454.09 Net Income in $ Million -81.59 -33.06 -70.89 -151.96 -448.87 -32.87 EBITDA $ Million 94.74 101.84 119.54 -5.70 -528.05 224.79 EPS diluted in $/share -0.33 -0.13 -0.29 -0.61 -1.79 -0.13 Cash from operating activities in $ Million -10.58 144.1 -40.78 33.31 -24.01 218.25 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 73.46 61.0 96.79 55.56 70.23 46.20 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -84.03 83.1 -137.57 -22.25 -94.25 172.05 Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 0.33 0.38 0.19 0.15 0.14 0.10 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 3.90 3.88 3.85 3.85 3.94 3.84 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 246.8 246.8 248.3 249.2 249.2 249.2 Backlog 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 NE Backlog in $ billion 2.5 2.4 2.3 2.1 2.0 1,5

Source: Noble press release and Morningstar/YCharts

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Backlog Discussion

1 - Quarterly revenues were $454.09 million in 4Q'19

The company had revenues this quarter of $454.09 million. Revenues were up 46.5% compared to a year ago and up 64.8% sequentially. These revenues are inclusive of the drillship Noble Bully II contract buyout of $167 million (Shell). In the press release:

Excluding revenues from the buyout, contract drilling services revenues for the fourth quarter would have been $274 million compared to $259 million in the preceding quarter of 2019.

EBITDA turned positive in the fourth quarter with a gain of $224.8 million compared to a loss of $528.1 million in the preceding quarter.

Julie Robinson, the CEO, said in the conference call:

We closed another quarter with strong operational performance, extending our record for consistency that remains among the best in our industry. Active fleet utilization in the fourth quarter, excluding our three cold stacked units was 88%, including 93% in our jackup fleet and 80% across our active floaters.

2 - Free Cash Flow was $172.8 million in Q4'19

Yearly FCF ("TTM") estimated comes to a loss of $82.0 million. FCF for 4Q'19 was a gain of $172.05 million.

Generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The free cash flow is an excellent indicator for offshore drillers. Often, we indicate that daily rates are low, but it is hard to figure out this concept without a financial gauge that shows clearly if the company is making money.

The free cash flow has been high this recent quarter because Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) paid a large sum to Noble.

3 - Quarterly backlog history and discussion about the current CEA in Guyana

The addition of the Noble Sam Croft increases the total rig years awarded under the CEA to 4.5, with six additional years dependent on future development decisions and government approvals.

The total backlog "firm" is 4.5 years or $312 million (or $190K/d), with a firm backlog of about $1.812 billion now.

Approximately $833 million of the backlog was associated with the floating rig fleet and $622 million with the jackup fleet. An estimated $776 million of the revenue backlog is attributable to the year 2020. The 4.5 years of contract term awarded under the CEA with ExxonMobil are subject to periodically adjusted market dayrates, and are excluded from the revenue backlog, but would contribute an estimated $312 million if an illustrative dayrate of $200,000 and discount, net of performance bonus, of 5% were applied to the term.

However, the company is also indicating six more years and, ultimately, more. My thinking is that the six years were shown without the inclusion of the Drillship Sam Croft in the CEA. Consequently, it raises six additional years to about eventually eight other years.

It is an extra $416 million that covers the entire available/usable NE drillships. The question of the 3.5-year contract extension for Sam Croft is not solved. Do we have to add another 3.5 years to the Sam Croft after the 1-year contract has been completed? I think so.

I do not think the drillship Bully II can be added as it is unless the company invests a large amount of cash in improving the capabilities of the rig. According to the first release, the additional contracts have been awarded under certain conditions.

The company has not been evident on this issue, in my opinion, and it could be more than what I have indicated. Julie Robertson, the CEO, said in the conference call:

The agreement which defines contract drilling terms for the services on three Noble's ultra-deepwater drillships, Noble Bob Douglas, Noble Tom Madden and the Noble Don Taylor, provides for an initial three-and-a-half years of term with potential for six additional years, subject to future development decisions and government approvals.

Now that the four drillships have been booked to Exxon Mobil, it is a pressing matter that NE will have to solve to be able to secure a long-term contract in Suriname where the Drillship Sam Croft is working until June.

Importantly, the drillship already made the first significant discovery (Maka Central-1 well), showing that the Stabroek block geology continues in Suriname.

The drillship will continue to drill two more wells before June and should be about to complete the second well now. If another discovery is announced, then Apache (NYSE:APA) will need a new drillship to continue the work accomplished by the Sam Croft around September 2020.

One solution could be to acquire another drillship with excellent capabilities at a discounted price while securing a long-term contract with Apache and Total (NYSE:TOT) in Suriname block 58. For the one who can read my article on Apache, the situation is explained with a map.

The second solution should be to merge NE operations with another driller that could significantly enhance its fleet. I believe Diamond Offshore is the perfect candidate.

Note: Utilization of the company's floating rig fleet in 4Q'19. Fun Trading estimates values.

4 - Net debt is $3.74 billion in Q4'19

Net debt increased to $3.74 billion as of December 31, 2019, which is not a threat with a limited CapEx for the next few years. The cash on hand has been cut more than half this quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago. Stephen Butz, the new CFO, said in the conference call:

The company ended 2019 with cash and equivalents of $105 million. In December, we terminated the 2015 credit facility just prior to its maturity, repaying $300 million in borrowings under the facility using borrowings under the 2017 credit facility to do so. At December 31, 2019, borrowings outstanding on the 2017 credit facility totaled $335 million.

Noble Corporation gets a continued listing warning from NYSE

On February 19, 2020, Noble Corporation received a formal notice of non-compliance with the NYSE share price continued listing standards, which require a listed common stock to maintain a minimum average closing price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive trading days.

Under the NYSE's rules, Noble has a period of six months from February 19, 2020, to regain compliance with the minimum share price criteria by bringing its share price and the thirty trading-day average share price above $1.00. The 30-day average was 0.94 last Friday.

The company stated that it plans to regain compliance with the NYSE's listing standards. As required by the NYSE, the company will respond to the NYSE within ten business days concerning its intent to cure the deficiency.

Noble's ordinary shares will remain listed on the NYSE during the cure period, subject to the company's compliance with other continued listing requirements.

Noble is considering all available options to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards, which may include a reverse stock split, subject to the approval of the company's shareholders.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Noble is not in a favorable position right now, and we can say the same thing about the whole offshore drilling industry, which is under tremendous financial pressure. Furthermore, the oil prices are struggling due to the coronavirus effect on the Chinese economy.

Risks of restructuring are present and attached to its ability to continue operating, citing $335 million in borrowings under a 2017 credit facility.

Noble said that failure to comply with credit facility covenants could result in default, which in turn could result in the acceleration of all its debt if they are not waived. It is called a "going concern," and we have to take it seriously.

Stephen Butz, in the conference call, explained the issue quite clearly.

Before walking you through more detail in this area, I will start by affirming that our liquidity today is adequate and we are actively evaluating the options that we believe will provide our shareholders with the best opportunity to participate in the recovery that is underway in our industry [...] When taking the covenant into account, our ability to borrow additional funds under the revolving credit facility was reduced to $660 million at year end 2019. As mentioned earlier, this represents adequate liquidity for the company today.

The debt to capitalization covenant in Noble's seller notes and the current expectations for future negative free cash flow generation may force the company to draw more cash under the revolver for a significant period.

However, the recent contract with Exxon Mobil is a huge positive that I believe has been brushed away a little too fast too soon and will play an essential role in the negotiations with the lenders and noteholders. But I may be too optimistic.

Technical Analysis

NE is forming a descending wedge pattern with line resistance at $0.93 and line support at $0.72. The descending wedge is generally bearish with lower lows. The close on Friday is indecisive, and we could go either way.

If oil prices continue their bearish trend, NE is likely to trade below $0.80 and as low as $0.72, in my opinion. However, if the oil prices can overcome the coronavirus effect and turn more bullish, then NE will reach $0.93 and quickly cross it to reach the new top at around $1.05-$1.06.

If the oil prices show a decisive reversal and continue to trade higher, then I see a potential retest of $1.26.

Trade with caution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term and daytrade NE regularly. I do not recommend to invest in the stock.