This 'Promiscuous' Customer Is Not Giving Up On Sprouts Farmers Market

The new CEO promised to deliver a strategic vision in May focused on a "concentration of stores backed by a supply chain network" and "marketing program specific for target customers".

But, estimates for 2020 do not include any positive impact from strategy changes.

The company plans to slow location growth in 2020 which will impact sales growth. Earnings are expected to decline slightly due to increased SG&A expenses.

Sprouts reported fourth quarter and full-year results on February 20th. Annual sales improved 8.2% on location growth of 8.6%. Because of the new lease accounting standard, earnings declined slightly.

My investment thesis on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) continues to be based on the natural and organic grocer's geographic expansion runway. But, unlike a smooth, straight airport runway, its curving path has been riddled with bumps and crevices.

Different On Purpose

Sprouts Farmers Market offers a differentiated grocery shopping experience in 340 locations in only 22 states. Sprouts' previous research indicated the U.S. could support approximately 1,200 locations. Source

The grocer's footprint is purposefully flipped - with produce taking center stage – to invoke the resemblance of a farmer's market.

We typically dedicate approximately 15% of a store’s selling square footage to produce, which we believe is significantly higher than many of our peers. The stores are designed with open floor plans and low displays, intended to provide an easy-to-shop environment that allows our customers to view the entire store, and our small box format allows for quick in-and-out service.

Source

In the past five years, as the company expanded its geographic footprint, sales growth tracked relatively in line.

Source: Author-created from company data

But, bottom line changes have been less consistent. And, Sprouts' share price has tracked alongside these bumps and drops.

Source: Author-created from company data

2019 Results

Sprouts reported fourth quarter and full-year results on February 20th. Annual sales, at $5.63 billion, improved 8.2% on location growth of 8.6%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the year, at $1.25, declined slightly compared to 2018 at $1.29. The difference is directly attributable to the company's application of the new lease accounting standard. The non-cash rent expense accounted for a $0.04 decrease in diluted earnings per share.

Comparable store sales in the 2019 fourth quarter improved 1.5%. Gross margin improved 120 basis points to 34.4% in the quarter from 33.2% in the 2018 fourth quarter. And, although foot traffic was still negative in the quarter, its digital footprint expanded. Subscribers increased to over 2 million accounts, a 35+% improvement compared to 2018. Its home delivery activity increased 150% in the year.

Though the results did track ahead of expectations, the relatively-new C-suite is not yet declaring victory.

As 2020 progresses, the correct balance of driving comp and traffic while continuing to stabilize margins will remain a focus area for the team.

Leadership

Doug Sanders was at the helm for Sprouts for 13 years, from the time it operated but a single store in Chandler, Arizona. In August 2015, he turned the reins over (or was forced to do so) to Amin Maredia and became executive chairman of the board. Mr. Maredia had been Sprout's CFO from 2011. At the time of procession, Sprouts was operating 212 stores in 13 states.

In February 2017, Mr. Sanders resigned his position as chairman of the board. He was replaced by Joseph Fortunato.

In late November 2018, Sprouts announced Mr. Maredia would leave by year-end. Under Mr. Maredia's leadership, Sprouts had opened another 103 stores in 6 more states. But, as shown in the chart above, earnings growth had become quite choppy.

On June 20th 2019, the grocer announced Jack Sinclair would be its new CEO. In early May, less than a year later, shareholders should have a clearer picture of Mr. Sinclair's ongoing plans for Sprouts.

The concentration of stores backed by our supply chain network and a focused marketing program on our target customers coupled together will create optimal store economics. I look forward to sharing the detailed strategic vision with you all at our next earnings call. A new chapter is starting to take shape for Sprouts.

While a vision may be clearly forming, it, apparently, doesn't mean the path forward will be less taxing.

With considerable transformation work in front of us, we've identified a handful of opportunities. (emphasis added)

The Opportunities

Almost immediately, Mr. Sinclair's attention fell on geographic expansion, store size and the costs to build.

And looking at the format, I think there's opportunity to do them slightly smaller and probably an opportunity to do them in a slightly more concentrated geographic approach going forward. (emphasis added) Our stores have gone up over 40% in cost to build in the last four. We have a strong belief that there’s a lot of that cost that we can eliminate and build our stores less expensively. (emphasis added)

Then, his attention expanded beyond the growth rate, store size and market concentration. There is now focus on two additional key areas – 1) the customer demographic and 2) the grocer's supply chain network and distribution times.

Though the grocer stated repeatedly it would be supplying more detail in May, there were hints dropped during the year-end call. Regarding a target customer, the company is staying true to its roots.

There's plenty of people out there who will be the healthy enthusiast, the innovation seeker, the kind of people that we're going to be targeting. Our brand can and will be known as a treasure hunt for healthy eating across this country.

Source

On the subject of its supply chain and fresh product distribution, the grocer was painfully truthful.

Though we have 340 stores, our supply chain has been disjointed with our growth. This will be corrected in short order and will separate us from other competitors who lack this infrastructure.

Sprouts has started implementing a food industry management (FIM) program. The first phase was completed in 2019. Workflow improved, product assortments were better and the shrink in fresh produce reduced. The second phase, which includes computer-assisted ordering, has already begun. The grocer expects delivery of fresher product, improved sales floor conditions and a reduction in unproductive inventory when the phase is completed.

2020 Projections

Sprouts had previously decided to slow location growth in 2020 to approximately 20 locations which equates to a growth rate of 5.55%. Comparable store sales growth is projected at 0% to 1% improvement. Therefore, sales are projected to increase in a range of 5.5% to 6.5%.

Diluted earnings are estimated in a range of $1.17 to $1.23 per share, lower than the 2019 production of $1.25 per share. The decrease is attributed to an expectation for increased expenses for occupancy, e-commerce and labor and benefits.

On a positive note, Sprouts did not include any projections for positive impact resulting from strategic change in its 2020 estimates.

This outlook only factors our current business and does not factor any potential strategic changes.

An Ironic Twist

On the subject of strategic changes, Sprouts has also been experimenting with its marketing strategy. For example, the grocer has purposely lessened its focus on commodity products in its promotions. In doing so, it knows it may be sacrificing customers, but, the company considers those customers “unprofitable.”

But the reality of it is, we've turned off unprofitable customers by not going so commodity-focused... So we've tried to take away a lot of the commodity type promotions. They do drive traffic but tend to be very promiscuous customers who will go to wherever the lowest price of chicken breast is as opposed to who is going to go and buy those products that are going to differentiate and make us different and better in the marketplace. We've tried to shape the promotions towards those things that are different and better. And the outcome of that, potentially is you lose some unprofitable customers. But in the long run, it builds us a kind of profitable traffic growth that we're going to be aspiring to over the course of the next few years.

Ironically, I am the promiscuous customer shopping for the lowest price chicken breast. And ground beef. And cheddar cheese, tomatoes, apples, onions and potatoes. Yet, there are specific items I do buy only at Sprouts when on sale – such as product from its bulk department, nut butters, deli products, spices. So, even if Sprouts never puts chicken breasts on sale again, I'll still be a customer.

The Takeaway

I don't know if Sprouts will ever consider me a “profitable” customer. But, I'm okay with being an unprofitable customer as it's been an unprofitable position in my investment club's portfolio for a few years now.

I still have confidence in the geographic potential and any associated upside with Sprouts. I suspect 2020 will offer my club plenty of opportunities to right-size our investment and lower our break-even cost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in SFM.