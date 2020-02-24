Criteo: Shares Finally Looking Attractive, But Risks Abound

While I finally start to see some value, the impending major economic downturn and increased competition from the Silicon Valley could be formidable threats and prompt additional downside.

There seems to be no peace for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shareholders. The company released its FY 2019 results on February 11th, but even the earnings topper provided no relief to investors. On the contrary, after a short-lived rally, shares slid again and are sitting at historical all-time lows at the time of this writing. CRTO's chart is painful, but also when adding the three-year performance of competitor firm The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to the mix, it is almost insulting. While shares of the French company lost over 2/3 of their value, investors in TTD made 10 times their money.

Source: Morningstar

Those who follow me on Seeking Alpha know that I cautioned readers about Criteo on two occasions. I did not love the company when I first covered it in 2018, and then again, I recommended steering clear of the company in November last year, with shares already trading at dirty cheap multiples.

Towards the end of last year, Criteo also brought onboard a new CEO, Megan Clarken, who joined from Nielsen. The move was not a bad one per se, but it was a bit depressing to see co-founder JB Rudelle resigning from the CEO position for the second time in four years. The first quarter under the new leadership was ok, with adjusted EBITDA well above the $102.1M consensus at $109.5M. The EBITDA margin was also particularly strong for the quarter at 41%, although the FY EBITDA margin compressed 160bps from 33.2% in 2018 to 31.6% in 2019. FCF conversion also remained relatively steady at 42% of the company's EBITDA, with elevated CAPEX, but on the bright side no interest expenses.

While the company kept producing good results in terms of margins, the top line tells a different story. Criteo's revenues barely remained afloat, and the company ended the year with ex-TAC revenue growth of +0.3%, which is within the initial 0%-2% guidance range provided. However, the disturbing note of the day was the FY2020 guidance, with ex-TAC revenue expected to decline by 10% in constant currency. If results are to end in line with expectations, this would be a dramatic deceleration compared to the 2% decrease registered by Criteo in the fourth quarter and no doubt a major reason for traders to run away on the update.

Source: Criteo Investor Presentation

Even though investors could applaud Criteo for maintaining a high customer retention (over 90%), the trend shows that customers' growth is now tapering off. More importantly, the decrease in revenues, despite an increase in customers, confirms that advertisers are moving away some of their retargeting ad dollars towards different platforms, and net additions do no longer make up for this shortfall. The decrease suggests that Criteo must discount to clients its lower effectiveness in targeted advertising, a decline that the company is not expecting to reverse this year.

Source: Criteo Investor Presentation

Although management still makes a case for Criteo as a classic "growth stock," with a huge TAM of $47 billion and a high reinvestment rate in the business (with the share buyback and bolt-on acquisitions strategy), the company cannot address the decline in revenues ahead , at the moment. The situation seems quite desperate, and the market has reacted accordingly. But with pessimism quickly approaching its climax, it may finally be time to consider CRTO as a buy.

To catch or not to catch the falling knife

As I noted in my last publication, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) potential restrictive actions over cookies and data sharing were an overhang to CRTO ad-retargeting business, because "Google could act not only by locking out Criteo, but also leveraging on DoubleClick to push for a more intense competition."

Fast forward two months and the insight proved farsighted. Google (GOOG) (GOOGL_ announced that by 2022, it would be phasing out third-party cookies. The change adds another layer of risk to all ad-tech companies, not only Criteo, although at least, now that all is said and done, the market should be fully price the risk in the shares. Also, there could be life after the end of cookies. Dave Pickles, TTD founder and CTO, argued that cookies are already an "archaic technology," and The Trade Desk does not rely on them to deliver its services.

Criteo has worked as well for years to diversify its products offering away. In a statement following Google announcement, the company specified that a "significant and growing share" of revenues no longer relies on cookies. Still, the elephant in the room for Criteo remains the increased competition from Silicon Valley. Not only Google and The Trade Desk but also Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), once a partner of the French firm, turned to restrict data access granted to technology partners, pushing customers to rely instead on Facebook's in-house solutions.

The headwinds are considerable, but Criteo still enjoys some network effects. Its partners are prominent international brands in retail, and while I do not think this is enough to generate a moat and earn above-average returns on invested capital, the company should earn an average ROIC over the next decade.

Source: Criteo Investor Presentation

What valuation says

In my last article, I assumed Criteo was trading near its intrinsic value of $17.7, a 35% discount from the current price of $13.26. However, back in November, consensus mean target was $22, and Morningstar had a target of $25. Analyst Ali Mogharabi then slashed its fair value estimate by almost 30% to the current $18.2, and consensus target similarly trended downwards to $18, as analysts are now finally considering 2020 guidance in their targets.

In support of its assessment, Morningstar now projects an average revenue decline of 4% and an average operating margin of 5% during the next five years. However, these basic assumptions are not very dissimilar from what I already inputted in my model back in November. Increased competition and lower retargeting efficacy are no last-minute surprises, and my long-term revenue forecast was already flat. However, I am now adjusting for initial decrease, followed by growth in the back part of the decade.

Although I revised my DCF model based on the new information provided, in contrast with most other analysts, I am not downgrading Criteo further and simply reiterating a $17 target for the stock based on its intrinsic value. While the discounting effect on the first years has slightly decreased my November estimate, the buyback activity in which Criteo engaged during the last months has been beneficial.

I am still assuming Criteo will eventually move towards the French marginal tax rate of 33% and EBIT to stabilize at 5%, while the company will keep earning its cost of capital of 9% over the long run. Based on this information, Criteo shares finally appear moderately undervalued, but this is not a defensive name and uncertainty is still very high.

Risks and conclusion

While I am certainly upgrading Criteo on valuation, I am still wary of a long position for a couple of reasons. First, as already stated previously, Criteo's size is small compared to its competitors. Its budget to fight off rivals is limited. I do not see the company as an acquisition target either because it is likelier that companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will rather push and upgrade their in-house solutions than acquire Criteo. For the same reason, I also think that Criteo will need to keep spending the better part of its earnings on acquisitions and reinvestment only to stay relevant, thus limiting potential shareholders' returns from the cash flow the company currently generates.

Moreover, and perhaps most importantly, Criteo is not immune to unfavorable macroeconomic trends, but vulnerable like traditional advertising agencies such as WPP (WPP) and Omnicom (OMC). The company needs the general economy to be in good shape and high levels of discretionary spending, as it earns revenues based on ad impressions purchased by retailers.

Considered the risks and the current point in the economic cycle, I'd still like to see a higher margin of safety to entice me into a long position. With a safety margin above 40% and forward P/E of about 6x (equals to $10 per share), I believe Criteo could be a reasonable contrarian buy. At the moment, however, I believe there is potential for further downside and the stock will underperform other more defensive names over the next months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.