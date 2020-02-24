Wingstop: One Of The Best Growth Stories In Restaurants

Wingstop Inc. (WING) has been one of the more exciting stocks in the restaurant industry with impressive growth trends and strong same-store sales momentum. The company has been able to leverage its franchising model to expand rapidly across the U.S. with sights now set on the international market. More importantly, the brand is connecting with consumers and management has proven an ability to execute consistently. The stock is up over 300% in the past three years supported by an overall positive outlook. While valuation is an emerging concern, we are bullish on this stock recognizing the continued growth opportunity as not something to bet against.

(source: finviz.com)

WING Q4 Earnings Recap

Wingstop reported its fiscal 2019 Q4 earnings on February 19th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.14, which missed estimates by $0.03. Higher expenses including SG&A investments pressured earnings this quarter even as the operational trends were positive. Revenue in the quarter at $53.2 million based on the combination of royalty revenue, franchise fees, advertising fees, and company-owned restaurant sales, was effectively in line with estimates and up an impressive 31.3% year over year. System-wide food sales at $397.2 million were up by 21.2% y/y.

(source: Company IR)

During the quarter, the company opened 45 net locations increasing the restaurant count by 10.6% y/y. The highlight here was the domestic same-store sales growth of 12.2% y/y, up from a 6.0% rate in Q4 2018. In Q4, financial metrics, including the adjusted EBITDA and net income, increased compared to Q4 2018.

(source: Company IR)

For the full year, company revenue at $199.7 million was up 30.4% year over year while adjusted EPS result for 2019 at $0.73 was down from $0.84 in 2018. This was based on a combination of higher interest expense given a new debt facility meant to fund significant growth investments. Management noted that a higher SG&A expense this year will sustain a larger operation going forward. Management made the following comments during the conference call:

Sustaining same-store sales growth through increased brand awareness and innovation, maintaining and enhancing our best-in-class unit economics and expanding our global footprint, all of which ladders up to our vision of building Wingstop into a top 10 global restaurant brand. The success of sustaining same-store sales growth was highlighted by the strengthening same-store sales performance throughout 2019, fueled by the effectiveness of our national advertising, the expansion of our digital sales mix and the phased approach to our national rollout of delivery, culminating in an 11.1% comp for the year. In 2020, our national advertising will build off the momentum we created in 2019.

WING 2020 Outlook

The company issued 2020 guidance targeting "10%+ system-wide unit growth" along with "mid-single-digit domestic same-store sales growth". The combination suggests around 15% revenue growth based on a higher restaurant count and higher sales at existing locations. The growth targets are also consistent with the company's longer-term outlook to become a "top 10 global restaurant brand".

(source: Company IR)

Long-Term Strategy

As management explains, the business model including company-owned restaurants and franchise locations drives an impressive unit level progression over the lifetime of each restaurant location. During the company's January Investor Day Event, a dynamic was explained that a restaurant typically generates under $700,000 in sales during its first year of operation but grows in each successive year as the market matures. Locations with a 10-year plus history or vintage will generate on average $1.5 million per year. The company finds that customer loyalty builds with repeat restaurant visits. Brand awareness also benefits as more locations open in regional markets further supporting growth.

(source: Company IR)

Wingstop has an ambitious plan to eventually reach 6,000+ global locations from 1,385 currently. From 90% of all units currently in the U.S., the expectation is to have a 50/50 split between domestic and international locations. The company sees an opportunity to expand into non-traditional locations like airports, casinos, and sports arenas as another growth driver.

(source: Company IR)

WING Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Our sense here is that Wingstop is a poorly understood stock with some investors failing to see the value of the franchise model. Considering nearly 87% of all locations are operated by franchisees, the related royalty fees represent a high-quality recurring cash flow stream that is the high margin. As long as the demand exists to open new locations and the network of restaurants can continue to see steady trends in sales, revenues and earnings can scale nicely.

With Wingstop eyeing the international market as the growth engine over the next decade, the bullish case for the stock is simply that the company can replicate its success from the U.S. market to regions around the world. Keep in mind, Wingstop is already present in countries like Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Colombia, and Indonesia among others and the initial focus is to build out from existing markets. We think it's hard to bet against not only what is now a proven business model but also the allure of Wingstop style of chicken wings as a great all-American export.

In terms of valuation, the growth story here is hardly a secret as investors are clearly bullish on the stock as WING trades with a forward P/E multiple of 111x and forward P/S of 12.8x on consensus 2020 estimates. At these levels, WING is already pricing expected growth over several years which introduces investing risks considering the long-time frame required to grow into these valuations.

Data by YCharts

That being said, there is something particular about restaurants that make financial modeling relatively straight forward. The revenue and earnings estimates are simply a function of the company's growth plan to open new locations at a 10% rate per year and an expectation that same-store-sales growth can remain positive. Keep in mind that same-store sales are an average figure across the entire network. This means that even if the oldest stores have reached a level of maturation, newer locations benefiting from the early-stage unit-level economics support the aggregate firm-wide same-store sales growth.

Our point here is that the consensus estimates through 2024 for revenue growth to an average of 13.5% per year may be reasonable. Earnings would grow at a higher rate as the business benefits from the scale at the corporate level and franchise model. By this measure, the earnings and growth premium attached to the stock are in the context of EPS growth that is expected to average over 20% per year over the next five years, along with double-digit revenue growth. The outlook here is impressive for any industry.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

It's understandable to be skeptical that the company will be able to maintain its current breathtaking momentum over the next decade. Regardless of how good or unique Wingstop's chicken wings are, several specialty competitors along with other restaurant concepts that also offer chicken wings will remain a challenge for market position. We note that privately-held 'Buffalo Wild Wings' with 1,200 locations has a similar concept and business model representing a direct competition.

In the U.S., Wingstop may find difficulties to double its unit count from current levels based on lack of attractive white-space as most prime markets are already served. In international markets, it's also possible cultural tastes do not translate well for the Wingstop model. Our thinking here is that growth over the next 10 years will be on balance more difficult than the company's early history.

Verdict

In many ways, Wingstop is the quintessential growth stock with a powerful business model. Our concern is that the objectively high valuation premium leaves little room for error, making the stock high-risk should result, going forward, underperform expectation or there is some setback in the growth plan. Balancing our view that Wingstop is a great company with a good product, the stock is probably too expensive at current levels to buy. That being said, without a negative catalyst, this one is probably not worth shorting either. We rate shares of WING as a hold for current shareholders and an "avoid" for everyone else. We think any pullback towards the $80 per share level would represent a new buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.