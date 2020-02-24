Roxgold: Digging Into The Updated Resource Estimate

The Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) finally perked up last week, blasting to new highs helped by a relentless bid under gold (GLD) the past couple of weeks. Unfortunately, for investors in Roxgold (OTCPK:ROGFF), the stock continues to underperform and is lagging the Gold Juniors Index by more than 1000 basis points as we head into the February month-end. While this may seem like a reason to abandon the stock for greener pastures, I would argue that the company is in the best position it's ever been in fundamentally. Roxgold's Seguela Project continues to be a game-changer for the company, and the 1-million ounce resource outlined here has likely only scratched the surface of Seguela's long-term potential. Not only does this embolden Roxgold's allure as an exploration story, but it gives Roxgold the possibility to transform into a 200,000-ounce producer with contribution from Seguela long term, assuming positive economics. Based on this, I continue to see the stock as a Hold, and I would view any pullbacks towards the C$0.84 level as buying opportunities.

It's been an incredible start to the year for Roxgold, yet the market seems to be yawning judging by Roxgold's dismal share price performance, a (-) 5% year-to-date return. The company released an updated resource estimate for its newly acquired Seguela Gold Project in January, and recent drilling has outlined a 1-million ounce resource across four separate deposits: Ancien, Antenna, Agouti, and Boulder. It's important to note that Roxgold acquired this project less than a year ago for $20 million from Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF), and has been adding ounces to the resource base at break-neck speed. More importantly, the company can't seem to miss with its drill hits, with discoveries and key intercepts piling up each quarter. The most recent highlight intercept was 16 meters of 13.5 grams per tonne gold at Agouti in SGRD-553, an intersection that most geologists would salivate over.

While Roxgold is primarily known as a high-margin gold producer, the one thing that's plagued the company is muted production growth, with the company growing production from 127,000 ounces in FY-2017 to a guidance mid-point of 125,000 ounces in FY-2020. This is because the company has relied solely on its Yaramoko Mine in Burkina Faso for its production. The best performing emerging producers have the combination of production growth and substantial margins, and unfortunately, Roxgold has only met the latter requirement since 2018. Therefore, the company's decision to scoop up the Seguela Project with a maiden resource of 530,000 ounces was a brilliant move by the company, and the 87% increase in resources in less than nine months suggests they stole the project off of Newcrest. Not only has Roxgold added ounces at an ultra-low discovery cost of just $7.00/oz, but it's stumbled upon Ancien, a potential open-pit deposit with bonanza grades compared to the peer average. Let's take a closer look at the updated resource estimate below:

As we can see from the table above, Roxgold has outlined a Measured & Indicated resource at Seguela of 529,000 ounces at an average grade of 2.3 grams per tonne gold. Meanwhile, the inferred resource at Seguela grew by over 1200% since acquiring the project and now sits at 471,000 ounces of gold at an average gold grade of 2.8 grams per tonne. The most exciting part about the updated resource is Ancien, a deposit that was only uncovered six months ago. Currently, the Ancien resource sits at 224,000 ounces of gold at an average gold grade of 6.60 grams per tonne. As far as near-surface deposits amenable to open-pit mining goes, these grades are unheard of, and more than 300% above the peer average of 1.50 grams per tonne gold.

If we take a look at the above map, we can see that Roxgold has identified as much as 28 targets across their Seguela Project, and has only spent considerable time drill-testing five of these targets thus far. Given that the company has seen significant results from each of these targets thus far, and delineated inferred resources across four of them, it's not hard to see how this could grow significantly as the company ramps up exploration. Currently, the company has four drill rigs working non-stop at Seguela, with two at Agouti/Boulder, and another two focused on Ancien. For now, it makes less sense to continue testing new blind targets until the company has at least outlined the extent of mineralization at their most mouth-watering exploration target, Ancien.

If we take another look at the Seguela Project, we can see just how immense the potential is here, with a near 20-kilometer distance from the most southern target Siakasso, to the most northern target, Barana. Based on the company's current drill target map, they have outlined an additional target south of Siakasso, known as Kabako South, and other targets north of Barana, which are P3, P4, and Far North. Therefore, in terms of newly identified targets, we have a 25-kilometer relatively untested area to work with, and the current resource is contained to the central portion of this untested area. It is a bonus that these discoveries are central to the project, as it makes any satellite discoveries extremely accretive to economics for a potential mine here. Let's take a look at the Antenna resource in closer detail below:

As the above drill map at Antenna shows, the company's resource is located within 250 meters of surface, and is relatively high-grade, with an average grade of 2.3 grams per tonne gold. Based on similar projects like Avnel Mining's Kalana Project, it would not be unreasonable for all-in sustaining costs at a deposit like this to come in at $800/oz or lower. This is because they are relatively high-grade and are very close to the surface. For reference, Avnel Mining's Kalana Project had an average gold grade of 4.07 grams per tonne and projected costs of $730/oz. However, the Kalana Project had a relatively low gold recovery rate of 93%, and Roxgold's early metallurgical testing is showing 95% recoveries based on a conventional gravity/CIL flowsheet with short leachtime kinetics. This is very encouraging, even though these tests are preliminary in nature.

Moving over to the Ancien deposit, we can see that the deposit is also near-surface, and has been drilled tested over a strike length of barely 300 meters currently. Given that the deposit remains open in most directions, including to the south and down-dip, it is not difficult to see how ounces can add up very quickly here. While it's quite early to speculate, I would not be surprised if the company managed to prove up 700,000 ounces of gold at Ancien alone. This is because it takes only a minimal increase in a deposit's dimensions to increase ounces when they're coming in at these grades. It is incredibly encouraging that the company has already managed to prove up nearly 225,000 ounces while only plugging a few holes into the deposit to define the structure.

Finally, at the company's Agouti and Boulder deposits, we have the smallest resource across Seguela, with 182,000 ounces at an average grade of 2.0 grams per tonne gold. Agouti is the higher-grade resource with a slightly larger deposit and average grades of 2.6 grams per tonne gold. Meanwhile, Boulder is the smaller deposit thus far, with 72,000 ounces at 1.20 grams per tonne gold. The real test for this zone will be whether we can prove up ounces in the middle of both deposits at the Boulder-Agouti gap. Assuming this mineralization is continuous throughout the gap area, it would not be difficult to prove up 750,000 ounces at Agouti Boulder in total by the end of 2021.

The most recent drilling at Agouti supports the potential for Ancien style grades at the deposit, with three exceptional intercepts in the February news release. SGRD-553 intersected 16 meters at 13.50 grams per tonne gold, SGRC-605 intersected 8 meters at 23.9 grams per tonne gold, and SGRC-500 intersected 9 meters at 12.20 grams per tonne gold. These intercepts are all significantly above Agouti's average grade of 2.6 grams per tonne gold and could lead to a grade increase at Agouti above 3.0 grams per tonne gold. The next key catalyst for Roxgold at Seguela will be a Preliminary Economic Assessment scheduled for completion at some point in Q2 2020. This will reveal to investors how economic Seguela is, and I believe that this project will lead to a re-rating long term for Roxgold.

While it's early to speculate on total ounces, the results here are exceptional, and Roxgold should be able to more than double the current resource base within 20 months with an aggressive drill program. My initial estimate for 850,000 ounces to 925,000 ounces in the updated Q1 2020 resource proved correct as we came in at 1 million ounces. Based on recent drilling and a better look at the deposits, I am upgrading my long-term resource target for Seguela to 2.5 million ounces by Q4 2021. Ultimately, based on low-cost labor, near-surface ounces, and the high-grade nature of Seguela, all-in sustaining costs for a project like this could certainly come in below $750/oz. Therefore, it is surprising that the market is giving the company little credit for what looks to be a game-changer for the company long term.

Roxgold is an attractive gold producer as is, though in a less favorable jurisdiction in Burkina Faso. The good news about Seguela is that the project takes some of the company's eggs out of the Burkina Faso basket, and also opens up the potential for both resource and production growth long term. Based on this, I remain optimistic about the stock and may look to take advantage of sharp pullbacks towards the C$0.80 level. For now, I do not hold the stock but am actively watching Roxgold for a low-risk long setup. Given the new developments at Seguela, I would not be surprised to see Roxgold finish the year above C$1.20. As long as the bulls can defend the C$0.80 level on a weekly closing basis, they will remain in control, and dips below C$0.84 will likely be buying opportunities.

