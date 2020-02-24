Five9's Bright Future Is Not In Doubt, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy

Despite the bright outlook, we don't think now is an opportune time to buy. Wait until the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak becomes more clear.

We are convinced the company has strong tailwinds and a significant market opportunity ahead of it, although we don't see much room for further valuation multiple expansion.

The company's Q4 came in considerably better than expected, initially lifting the shares, which then succumbed to market turmoil.

We argued last November that Five9 (FIVN), a market leader of cloud contact centers, was benefiting from a massive shift to the cloud. Q4 results, which came in better than expected, have buttressed our bullishness, but while we're not changing our view on the company nor its bright future, we're getting considerably more cautious with relation to the stock price.

The shares have benefited from a continuous valuation multiple expansion that we can't see to continue for much longer, and we don't think now is a particularly opportune time to buy given the valuation and the uncertainty around the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Growth

There are three basic tailwinds that help the company grow:

Digital transformation involving moving to the cloud

The increasing importance and demand for quality customer service

A $24 billion market that is under-penetrated (just 15%)

We have discussed the first two in previous articles and are sort of self-explanatory, although it can be summed up pretty easily. In essence, digitalization and a move to a cloud platform allows integrating all customer interaction on a single pane, which allows agents to offer better customer service (from the earnings deck):

And:

This is how Five9 has ended up as the leading contact center platform (from the earnings deck):

But as you can see there are at least two serious competitors, Nice inContact (NICE) and Genesys (which is a private company). Five9 grows considerably faster than Nice:

Data by YCharts

The company has multiple avenues to keep growing (from the earnings deck):

The company has lots of logos and adds new ones all the time (they discussed a few during the Q4CC), especially enterprise customers with ARR over $1 million a year, of which they have 59 generating 81% of revenues (from the earnings deck):

The company boasted a net dollar expansion rate of 105%, down a bit from 107% in Q3 but indicating considerable up-selling.

Its channel partners consist of several different parties (from the earnings deck):

The channel was good for over 60% of new deals, with system integrators especially important, as they help big clients in their digital transformation, of which Five9 is often a part. The pipeline for deals coming through the system integrators is accelerating, according to management.

One of the advantages of having cloud contact centers is that integration with other systems is easier, and the company has two main avenues here:

Deep integration with well-known and widely used systems like, for instance, CRM software from Salesforce (CRM) and Microsoft Teams (MSFT) and a host of others (see first column above).

The company's app marketplace.

On the latter, from the Q4CC:

The App Marketplace spans 10-plus categories, including artificial intelligence, CRM, unified communications, workforce optimization and messaging. The marketplace enables our ISV partners to seamlessly integrate into Five9 and provide valuable extensions to our platform.

Internationally, there is still a lot to win, as this a relatively small part of revenues comes from overseas customers, but the company is investing significantly in expanding its sales headcount by almost 50% and overseas revenue grew 45% in 2019.

The company's investments in R&D is paying off, as it was able to add more than 90 new features to its platform in 2019.

Five9 is also working on its own AI solutions (rather than acquiring these), and its first product, agent assistance, is in beta with a few lead customers. The company hopes to roll out agent assistance in H2 this year.

Acquisitions also add to the functionality of the platform, and there were two recent ones:

Whendu helps with enterprise clients, as it provides integrations out of the box as Whendu's no-code workflows can be created in hours or days, rather than weeks or months.

Virtual Observer, a SaaS workforce optimization (WFO) provider with which they already cooperated.

While Virtual Observer has some revenue (and higher gross margins than Five9), these are tuck-in technology acquisitions expanding the functionality of the platform.

In fact, Five9 keeps on working with other WFOs as well, as Virtual Observer is mostly for smaller companies with less complex demands.

Q4 results

The company produced a 6% revenue beat with revenues coming in at $92.3 million (+28%) and a 5-cent non-GAAP EPS beat, coming in at $0.27. These were good results leading to an initial boost in the share price to $80, which quickly reversed on market turmoil:

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

For the full year 2020, Five9 expects to report: Revenue in the range of $380.5 to $383.5 million. GAAP net loss in the range of $(30.9) to $(27.9) million, or $(0.48) to $(0.43) per basic share. Non-GAAP net income in the range of $55.5 to $58.5 million, or $0.83 to $0.87 per diluted share.

For the first quarter of 2020, Five9 expects to report: Revenue in the range of $89.0 to $90.0 million. GAAP net loss in the range of $(9.9) to $(8.9) million, or a loss of $(0.16) to $(0.14) per basic share. Non-GAAP net income in the range of $9.5 to $10.5 million, or $0.15 to $0.16 per diluted share.



Margins

Data by YCharts

There is a long-term trend of rising subscriptions which boost gross margins, as that's the revenue part generating the highest margins. But that has mostly run its course, as it's now 91% of revenue.

Professional services (the other 9% of revenue) generated positive gross margins for the first time, so there is a small contribution from that development.

While operational margins are positive, there isn't yet much in the form of operational leverage, as the company keeps on investing in growth.

It will continue to do that, as near-term investments in the move to the cloud and integrating Virtual Observer will even lower gross margins a bit.

The company works on a hybrid cloud model which is part public and part private (its own hosted servers) cloud. CapEx will increase 200bp to 8% of revenue in 2020 as a result of investment in cloud facilities, much of it to facilitate growth abroad.

On the other hand, the company has doubled the number of developers in the last 18 months, and management argues that this will start to pay off this year with an acceleration in new product features.

Of course, the above margin figures are in GAAP; in non-GAAP there is more operational leverage (albeit measured over a long period, since the IPO in Q2 2014). From the earnings deck:

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow is trending upwards nicely - Q4 operating cash flow was $15.6 million and a record $51.2 million for the full year, with CapEx at $20.5 million. The company had $319.9 million in cash and equivalents and $196.5 million in debt at the end of Q4.

Data by YCharts

Dilution has been gradual but consistent, and stock-based compensation has taken off to nearly 13% of revenue, which is quite considerable even if we've seen worse.

Valuation

Its own guidance produces a non-GAAP EPS of $0.83-0.87 for this year, which gives the company a quite ridiculous earnings multiple, but that's not unusual for this type of company still investing heavily in growth, so this doesn't worry us.

What does worry us is that much of the company's remarkable stock performance has come from valuation multiple expansion:

Data by YCharts

We really wonder whether this can be continued, or even sustained.

Conclusion

Five9's high and rising valuation multiple is the result of the company:

Being a market leader, generating gross margins of almost 60% and growth in the high 20s.

Having plenty of growth avenues in front of it and cementing its market position.

Having good revenue and earnings visibility.

Still investing heavily in growth, but already cash flow-positive.

We have no doubt this is a terrific company which is set to continue to grow reliably, and at some stage when it has reached a more mature level of market penetration, investments will taper and operational leverage will start to kick in.

We do not see much, if any, room for further valuation multiple expansion, so further stock price advances have to come from improving company metrics. These are unlikely to disappoint, but there is room for disappointment:

Risk

The main risk is coming from the coronavirus outbreak slowing deal-making, especially overseas. An additional risk is general market sentiment falling foul to a coronavirus-induced economic slowdown given the substantial valuation the shares are enjoying.

We somehow feel that the chances of that are increasing, so we don't think now is the time to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.