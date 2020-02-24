NZD/CAD: Short-Term Upside Potential At Key Support Area

An upside thesis is strengthened by the potential for the Bank of Canada to cut short-term rates. That is, provided that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand does not follow suit.

Downside in 'pro-risk' commodities, including oil, tends to produce greater NZD volatility than CAD volatility. For NZD/CAD to find support around 0.8300, oil prices likely need to stay above the $50.00 handle.

The NZD/CAD currency pair, which expresses the value of the New Zealand dollar in terms of the Canadian dollar, is in some sense a risk-neutral currency pair. This is because both New Zealand and Canada maintain significant commodity export exposures; traders may therefore deem both as commodity currencies.

While NZD/USD or CAD/JPY might be "risk-on" (as USD and JPY are conventional safe havens in the FX space), the NZD/CAD is somewhat neutral. However, it is worth mentioning that New Zealand is a less complex economy than Canada (Canada being ranked by the Observatory of Economic Complexity as the 24th most complex economy in the world, versus New Zealand's position as the 41st most complex economy).

This is owing in part to New Zealand's export concentration in dairy, meat and other food and beverage-related product categories. Canada's $377 billion exports (in 2017) include oil products, cars and vehicle parts, as compared to New Zealand's total exports of $37.3 billion (about a tenth of the size). Still, Canada's heavy exposure to oil does mean that the currency tends to suffer the same fate as other commodity currencies like NZD and AUD (the Australian dollar) during times of market distress, or "risk-off" events.

In my last article covering NZD/CAD, I anticipated that the pair would fall, as NZD/CAD had strengthened significantly (even excessively) into 2019 year-end. NZD had strengthened against not only CAD but against other major currencies too, including USD. Furthermore, the bond market appeared to be optimistic, which made the pair vulnerable to reversal in a potential repricing of interest rate risk.

As the chart below shows, which illustrates NZD/CAD with monthly candlesticks, the pair is now close to the key long-term level of 0.8300 (a level that provided support in September and October of 2019).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

At this juncture, we probably need to focus on two main factors: interest rates, and oil prices. The recent decline was precipitated by the threat of the coronavirus, which is already disrupting global supply chains (most recent data is showing an outbreak of the virus outside of China, most notably in South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Italy, among other countries affected).

This disruption has seen oil prices sell off significantly, as markets attempt to price in the risk of reduced demand should economic activity drop in light of the virus's effects. As noted previously in this article, Canada is larger and more economically complex than New Zealand. Therefore, while oil prices are important for CAD (and tend to correlate positively with both CAD and short-term CAD interest rates), the NZD tends to be more sensitive to movements in commodity markets by virtue of its greater dependence and lower economic diversity.

This means that while one might ordinarily associate CAD with oil, and therefore expect CAD to fall in alignment with falling oil prices, NZD may in fact fall further (leading to NZD/CAD downside). The chart below shows NZD/CAD price action using daily candlesticks (as opposed to monthly candlesticks as above), with the red line representing the 20-day moving average of WTI crude oil prices and the green line representing the 9-day moving average of oil prices. The key level of 0.8300 remains on the chart.

As we can see, the 9-day (shorter-term) moving average has recently crossed the 20-day moving average for WTI for oil prices. What we also see is that the prevailing trend in oil prices tends to feed into NZD/CAD; stronger oil prices support NZD in terms of CAD, and vice versa.

Therefore, with oil prices now finding support, we might now see further strength in NZD/CAD spot prices. This would seem like a contrarian trade, however, with the NZD/CAD revisiting long-term lows at the 0.8300 level, this might be an interesting opportunity to go long. The chart below is the same as above, except the commodity in question is not WTI oil but rather copper.

Notice once again the possible correlation, and the recent moving average crossover. Recent news with respect to the coronavirus has not been promising. Yet should NZD/CAD hold above 0.8300 in the near term, the pair may well attempt to revisit the 0.8500 in the near term (from the current level of under 0.8400).

The 0.8500 level would then likely result in a retracement to the downside, however, this would subsequently open up the possibility of 0.8600 in the medium term. It is important to note that during the outbreak of November 2002 to July 2003, while oil prices did decline during this period, they were able to gradually recover (see chart below, which uses weekly candlesticks; the vertical lines roughly delineate the period of the 2002/03 epidemic).

While oil prices did not recover to the $38.00 level during this period, they did finish higher than when they started (circa $32.00 versus circa $26.00). The recent decline of oil in 2020 may well be the worst we see; should oil prices remain above the $50 level, our bias should remain to the upside in spite of the coronavirus headlines.

The recent virus does differ in that it is already more widespread, and while the case fatality rate appears to be much lower, it does seem to be more transmissible. As the more recent chart below shows (again, using weekly candlesticks), we will likely need to monitor the $50.00 level. A breakdown below this level would likely put significant pressure on NZD/CAD, possibly enabling the pair to break down below the key level of 0.8300.

The interest rate spread for NZD/CAD is also negative. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is holding rates at +1.00%, while the Bank of Canada currently has rates held at +1.75%. The Bank of Canada may decide to cut its short-term rate, as its high interest rate (the highest in G10 foreign exchange) could be seen as an opportunity to weaken the currency (supporting Canadian export price competitiveness).

Furthermore, as shown below, the 10-year yield minus the 2-year yield for Canada is currently negative (i.e., the Canadian yield curve is negative, which is a popular indicator of potential recession going forward). These two factors could mean that the negative NZD/CAD interest rate spread may fall, should NZD rates hold. Yet the spread is likely to remain negative for the foreseeable future, and so any NZD/CAD upside may be capped (or the speed of upside may be limited) unless global risk sentiment improves measurably.

A cut to the Canadian short-term rate could improve the yield curve, as it would pressure on the front-end of the curve. The yield curve would currently suggest that one cut of 25 basis points would move the curve into positive territory, however, further cuts may be needed should the market continue to place pressure on longer-dated bonds.

In summary, NZD/CAD is positioned for upside provided that we do not see a breakdown below the key long-term support level of 0.8300. The potential for Canadian interest rate cuts could strengthen CAD by reducing the negative underlying interest rate differential (between NZD and CAD rates), while an improvement in global risk sentiment could bring backflows of capital to the riskier commodity exporters like New Zealand and Australia.

However, oil prices must be monitored carefully. WTI crude oil will likely need to remain over the $50.00 level in order for us to continue to hold a constructive view on NZD/CAD. As discussed in a prior article of mine, New Zealand is far more directly exposed to the Asian countries most affected by the coronavirus (including China itself), and hence risk-off moves are likely to disproportionately affect NZD versus currencies like CAD (as Canada's direct exposure to Asia, at least in terms of exports, is much lower).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.