Green Plains Reports Earnings From An Ugly Q4

U.S. producer of ethanol and other agricultural products Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) reported Q4 earnings earlier this month that were among its lowest in multiple years despite beating on both lines. As I previewed last month, the company is continuing to struggle with poor ethanol production margins in the face of weakening domestic demand and exports. These conditions weighed heavily on the company's earnings during a period in which ethanol producers have historically recorded much of their annual profits. Its share price experienced a modest bump on the results due to the adjusted EPS beat, although it remains down by 13% in 2020 YTD.

Data by YCharts

Green Plains reported Q4 revenue of $715.7 million, an increase of almost 23% YoY. This improvement was largely the result of higher ethanol production at the company's facilities. That production increase, as I noted last month, had also contributed to the steep decline in the ethanol sector's production margins that occurred in the second half of Q4, however. The company's consolidated crush margin was a almost non-existent at $0.02/gallon, better than in Q4 2018 but worse than margin performance during October and November had led analysts to initially expect. The ethanol production segment's adjusted EBITDA was in the red at -$13.5 million.

The primary bright spot for Green Plains in Q4 was its agribusiness and energy services segment, which recorded a 23% YoY increase to revenue and a 90% YoY increase to adjusted EBITDA. The segment, which handles grain storage and commodity marketing and trading, benefited from a 50% increase in the company's ethanol sales and 6% increase to its ethanol exports, both figures by volume and on a YoY basis. The price of ethanol experienced a rapid, if temporary, run-up in October and November, and it appears that Green Plains took advantage of this development to off-load both its own and third-party ethanol.

Green Plains reported a Q4 adj. EBITDA of $16 million, down by 88% YoY due to the positive impact of a large one-time asset sale that was reflected in its Q4 2018 earnings. Its diluted adj. EPS was -$0.41, which beat the analyst consensus by $0.15, although its GAAP EPS of -$1.13 missed the same by $0.62. The difference between the two EPS results was the result of a $25 million non-cash tax valuation that caused its Q4 income tax expense to increase by $5 million YoY despite the company recording a $95 million decline to its net income over the same period. Q4 operating cash flow turned negative at -$9.5 million compared to $39 million YoY. That said, its balance sheet continued to strengthen throughout the year despite the poor earnings performance, and Green Plains ended the year with total cash of $246 million and long-term debt of $564 million, which marked an improvement over recent years (see figure).

Data by YCharts

The Q4 earnings of Green Plains showed that the company's prospects continue to be heavily affected by the health of the U.S. corn ethanol sector despite the "strategic shift" away from its ethanol focus that it undertook in 2018. The company's FY 2019 adj. EBITDA of -$35.1 million on a little under one billion gallons of ethanol sales reflected the challenging margin conditions that affected the broader sector for most of the year. The asset sales that it made in 2018 allowed the company to strengthen its balance sheet but has yet to result in earnings growth from its newer protein operations. These latter assets will need to experience growth, as management indicated during the Q4 earnings call that its "portfolio optimization" plan has largely been completed:

Yes, I mean, look, I don't think today, the market is very deep for people that want ethanol plants at this moment. I can never say that we wouldn't continue on with the program with right - if there was something there that would help us accelerate Project 24. But at this point, we don't have very active processes going on just because of the kind of last three to four months and ethanol has put some people on the sidelines. I do believe, overall, there's still a demand for good plants... And then moving into the protein which just basically stabilizes and cash flows to be very predictable and you'll be able to see that most of- we probably will not just build a protein production facility without significant offtake agreements, and we believe that for every protein facility we will build, we will have an offtake agreement if we want one.

Unfortunately for investors in Green Plains, the ethanol sector's production margins have returned to the near-zero levels that characterized most of 2019 (see figure). The price of ethanol relative to that of gasoline on an energy-equivalent basis has picked up a bit in 2020 to date (see second figure). This has occurred due to a decline of the latter relative to the former, rather than due to increased ethanol demand, though, which has kept production margins from rising.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2020).

Sources: CARD, EIA (2020).

Investors should closely watch three ongoing developments as 2020 continues so as to gauge their impact on Green Plains. First, the prices of corn and natural gas, both of which are important inputs to the ethanol production process, are at or near multi-year lows (see figure). While these price levels have prevented the ethanol sector's losses from deepening at a time of low fuel prices, they could quickly rebound in response to changing weather and farming conditions in Q2 and Q3. Such a rebound would have a negative impact on the earnings of Green Plains moving forward if not matched by higher ethanol prices.

Data by YCharts

Second, as I wrote earlier this month, U.S. ethanol exports weakened substantially in 2019, reducing the ability of exports to serve as a much-needed relief valve for the U.S. ethanol sector. The Trump administration's recent trade deal with China was supposed to include ethanol. There was some uncertainty about how ethanol exports would be affected by the deal's first phase even before the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak caused fuel demand in China to rapidly weaken, however. As management noted during the Q4 earnings call, the outbreak has only increased this uncertainty still more:

There is some discussion. We're going to learn a lot more later this week, but we're going to have to wait and see on that. I don't think anybody's seen much inquiry on the phase 1 trade deal yet as we're just - obviously we got a trade deal but we also got a virus at the same time. So as we work through that, and as the administration said, they've talked to their counterparts in China that they're going to continue on with their idea that they're going to purchase these products. So our view is constructive. I think we'll learn a lot more potentially later this week. We have been told that ethanol and DDGs are included in the trade deal. And we're hopeful that that will learn more soon. But in terms of inquiries, I'm not sure anybody has seen very much at all, on any of these products yet as I think the virus put it off just a bit.

Finally, the Trump administration's recent legal defeat over its small refinery exemption allocations has caused D6 Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN] to rally, although they remain well below their pre-2019 price levels (see figure). It is possible that 2020's higher RIN prices have been the cause of the higher ethanol price premium relative to gasoline that has been experienced YTD, with increased RIN demand causing higher demand for the corresponding biofuel volumes. RIN prices have been extremely volatile during the Trump administration, however, and a persistent price rebound will be needed to have a positive impact on the earnings of Green Plains moving forward. In the meantime, it should be noted that the company's low recent EBITDA result has caused its EV/EBITDA ratio to rise near a 5-year high (see second figure), preventing investors from benefiting from a margin of safety in the form of undervalued shares at this time.

Source: EcoEngineers (2020).

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.