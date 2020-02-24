CorEnergy Infrastructure: Bet On This Unique REIT To Ride The Tide In Energy Markets

Source

The COVID-19 virus is now spreading internationally, renewing fears of a significant slowdown in global economic growth. While this is bad news for almost all business sectors and industries, the energy sector is at the center of the turmoil. It's common investing knowledge that the demand for oil reduces when economic growth reaches a standstill. This knowledge eventually led oil prices to tumble in 2020 so far, and energy stocks followed suit.

I published an article on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) in October and highlighted one primary reason to invest in this REIT; the correlation between crude oil prices and CORR should decline in the future because of the company's unique business structure which enables them to earn stable revenue and earnings during turbulent times. In fact, the company delivered a stellar financial performance during 2014-2016 even though two holdings of CorEnergy were on the brink of bankruptcy. This makes CORR a very attractive investment at the current yield of 6.66%. A crash in oil prices looks very unlikely, but prices might remain under pressure. This macroeconomic environment is supportive of CorEnergy's growth, even though it might not be so for a traditional energy company.

A quick recap of the business strategy

CorEnergy acquires properties from energy companies and then enters into sale and leaseback agreements with the same companies. This is essentially a financing mechanism as the lessee can use the cash tied up to the property for better use. When selecting suitable assets, CorEnergy tries to answer one important question about the characteristics of the property; how important is this asset to the energy company to continue as a going concern? If it can be proven that the asset in question is very critical to the mere survival of the energy company, CorEnergy acquires the asset. This is exactly the reason why CorEnergy was able to successfully collect lease payments from Ultra Petroleum and Energy XXI in 2016 even though both the companies had filed for bankruptcy back then.

The demand drop for oil is real but for how long?

When the COVID-19 virus broke out in China in December, it looked as if the authorities were in a position to curb the spread of the virus on a global scale. However, during the latter half of January, this was proven to be wrong. At present, the virus is spreading in parts of Europe including Italy, and in South Korea as well. On February 21, Bloomberg reported that the demand for crude oil in China has fallen by a staggering 4 million barrels per day as a result of the virus, whereas the demand is projected to decline by 200 million barrels in the first quarter of this year. This spells trouble for oil companies in the short term. The supply disruptions in Libya and Venezuela will offset the negative impact partially. The OPEC might also decide to extend the supply cuts further into 2020 as well when they meet in Vienna in the first week of March.

As investors, the focus should be more on the long-lasting effects of this epidemic. Basing investment decisions on temporary fluctuations of commodity prices will lead to undesirable circumstances in most cases.

In January, many analysts and economists predicted that the impact of the new coronavirus will be less than that of the SARS outbreak in 2002. However, things have taken a drastic turn over the last three weeks and chances are that COVID-19 would leave a bigger impact on markets and the global economy. The SARS outbreak negatively impacted the Chinese economic growth for a couple of quarters and there was a significant bump afterward.

Source: IHS Markit

IHS Markit further predicts that the overall economic impact of the new virus will lower the China GDP growth rate in 2020 by 0.2-0.8%. However, even after this adjustment, the second-largest economy in the world will grow by 5.4% on a year-over-year basis, which would still be higher than many developed and emerging countries.

As empirical evidence suggests, the global economic growth will quickly recover as epidemic fears subside, which might likely occur in the second half of this year. As evident from the below chart, the long-term impact of all the past epidemics on global capital markets was negligible.

Source: MarketWatch

Chief Executive Officer of Vitol Group told Bloomberg on Friday:

All of those factors (OPEC production cuts and supply issues in Libya and Venezuela) are going to help re-balance the 200 million barrels, which will leave the market in a better position for the second half of the year. There’s an OPEC meeting to come in a couple of weeks time and the market’s anticipating some kind of supply response from OPEC.

The International Energy Agency also agrees that a surge in demand for oil can be expected in the third and fourth quarters of this year as economic growth resumes. Even though the virus is still spreading, the growth of the reported number of cases has decreased in the last few days.

Source: Worldometers

Going by historical evidence and the fact that daily new cases are growing at a decreasing rate, a recovery in oil prices seems likely before the end of this year.

What does all this mean to CorEnergy?

As explained in a previous segment of this analysis, CorEnergy does not depend on energy prices, unlike oil drillers. However, a decline of oil prices of a severe magnitude might push some of its holdings companies out of business, which would result in a permanent loss of revenue. But, such a scenario is extremely unlikely to occur in the foreseeable future as the decrease in demand for crude oil will be a temporary headwind. Once again, it's important to realize that unless otherwise holdings companies cease to exist as going concerns, CorEnergy would not be losing revenue as most of these companies prioritize lease and rental payments to CorEnergy over other financial obligations to ensure the survival of their businesses.

The company has paid dividends in each of the last 17 quarters and there are no valid reasons to suggest that the company would face trouble in continuing this streak in the future.

Takeaway

CORR is trading at a very attractive yield of 6.6%. Even though there are headwinds for the industry in the short term, the second half of 2020 will prove to be much better in comparison. For CorEnergy to face a material risk, it would take more than just a speed bump for oil prices. There could be many energy companies trading at attractive valuation multiples, but this unique REIT is a safe bet for income-seeking investors. The risk-reward profile is certainly favorable at present.

