FEI: A Solid Fund For Growth In Midstream

One of the best asset classes for income-focused investors is master limited partnerships. These assets are somewhat underfollowed by the financial media though and thus somewhat misunderstood. These firms generally enjoy somewhat stable cash flows and pay out a sizable percentage of these cash flows to their investors in the form of distributions. In addition, many of these firms have reasonably strong growth potential, which is particularly true for the ones that operate in the midstream space. It can be difficult to pick and choose among the various companies in the industry though, as some of them are certainly better investments than others. As such, investors may choose to gain exposure to the sector via a professionally managed fund, but such funds are admittedly few and far between. One of the better ones available is the First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (FEI), and it will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund has the stated objective of seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. This is not exactly a unique, or even uncommon objective, as most funds like this will have a relatively similar one. The fact that the fund is focusing on a providing a high level of current distributions is likely to appeal to those investors that are actively seeking income, which does help to reinforce my opening statement in the introduction.

One thing that is fairly unique, at least among the entire universe of closed-end funds, is the way in which the fund aims to achieve its returns. In short, the fund invests at least 85% of its assets in both equity and debt securities issued by master limited partnerships and other companies that act like master limited partnerships in the energy industry. The reason why this is somewhat unique is that the companies are notoriously difficult to include in most funds. This is due to tax laws. A master limited partnership already enjoys substantial tax advantages, such as the ability to make its distributions on a tax-deferred basis and lack of tax exposure on a company level. As a result of these advantages, current regulations state that a registered investment company (a pass-through entity which most funds are structured as) cannot invest more than 25% of its assets into the common equity of partnerships. In order to get around this, FEI is actually structured as a C-corporation, which can invest in whatever it wants. This does have the unfortunate effect of exposing the fund to corporate taxes on a fund level, but it still has the ability to pass some tax benefits through to its investors. We will discuss this later in the article.

The largest holdings of the fund will likely be familiar to anyone that has a passing interest in the midstream sector. Here they are:

Source: First Trust

One thing that immediately jumps out at me here is that a few of these companies are not actually structured as master limited partnerships. In particular, TC Energy (TRP), Kinder Morgan (KMI), and Williams Companies (WMB) are all organized as C-corporations. This means that they do not get the tax benefits of the partnerships, but also that more traditional funds can include them in their ranks, which means that there is more buying pressure on their shares by the market. These two factors mean that they will typically have somewhat lower dividend yields than their partnership brethren. The fund management must believe that they have superior growth prospects to the partnerships that it could have included instead. I will admit, though, that I am not so sure I agree with that statement.

As my long-time readers on the topic of funds are no doubt well aware, I do not generally like to see any single position account for more than 5% of a fund's assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which the position begins to expose the overall portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that aim to eliminate through diversification, but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market as a whole does not, and if this asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then it will drag the fund down with it. As we can see above, there are seven assets that each individually account for more than 5% of the fund, and one of these assets, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), accounts for more than double that threshold. Thus, investors in the fund should be certain that they are willing to take on the risks of investing in each of these companies individually before purchasing a position in the fund. With that said though, many of these are among the largest and most well-capitalized firms in the midstream industry, so the risks are likely lower than if the fund were investing in smaller firms.

There are several different types of midstream companies, and they are differentiated not only by the structure of their businesses but also by the type of resources that they transport. As we can see here, the fund is fairly well-diversified among the various sub-sectors:

Source: First Trust

As we can see here, the fund does not appear to be overexposed to any single sub-sector. This is nice as it means that a weakness in any given sector will likely not carry over to the fund as a whole. The fact that the fund has natural gas pipeline operators as its largest sub-sector is somewhat interesting though. I have long postulated that natural gas pipeline companies have greater potential for growth going forward than other midstream companies due to the rising global demand for natural gas and the fact that North America is one of the few regions that has the ability to increase its production. This is not the case with crude oil or coal, though there may be some growth potential in those sub-sectors too.

Why Invest In Midstream?

As I just stated, the global demand for natural gas is growing as various governments around the world are seeking to reduce their carbon emissions by converting to cleaner-burning sources of energy. DCP Midstream (DCP) pointed this out in a recent investor presentation:

Source: DCP Midstream

This is the case globally, but it is also the case simply in the United States. The Energy Information Administration pointed this out in its 2020 Annual Energy Outlook showing that both production and consumption of natural gas will increase over the next thirty years:

Source: Energy Information Administration

There is no way for this to play out, though, if the companies that are extracting the natural gas from the ground cannot get it to market. Natural gas, though, is - as the name implies - a gas, so it can be somewhat difficult to transport. The only efficient way to do it is through pipelines, which is where the companies in which the fund is invested come in. However, pipelines have a finite capacity of resources that they can carry. As a result, the pipeline operators have embarked on a variety of growth programs and are expanding their infrastructure. The nice thing about this is that the operators have already secured contracts for the use of these pipelines, so they are clearly not spending a great deal of money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use. As the revenues and cash flows generated by these companies is directly proportional to the volume of resources that they transport, this should result in growth for these companies.

Distributions

As already mentioned, master limited partnerships distribute a sizable proportion of their cash flows to their investors in the form of distributions. In addition, the fund states that it has an emphasis on providing a high level of current income to its investors in the form of distributions. As such, we might expect the fund to boast a relatively high distribution yield. This is indeed the case, as the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.10 per share ($1.20 per share annually), which gives it a yield of 10.33% at the current price.

One thing that may concern potential investors about these distributions is that a significant percentage of them are classified as return of capital. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough money off of its investments to cover the distribution that it pays out. As such, it could be a sign that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. Obviously, this scenario is not sustainable on any kind of extended basis. There are, however, other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital. One of these things is the distribution of money received from a partnership. As the fund invests in these entities primarily, it would be distributing the money that it receives from these entities in this manner. This is what I meant earlier when I stated that the fund is still able to pass through some tax advantages to its investors despite being a C-corporation. Investors should, therefore, enjoy the tax-advantaged income.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like FEI, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the total current value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

As a general rule, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is below net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of February 20, 2020 (the most recent date for which data is currently available as of the time of writing), FEI had a net asset value of $11.72 per share. However, the fund currently trades hands for $11.62 per share. This represents a 0.9% discount to net asset value. This is admittedly a very small discount, but it is still a discount regardless.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the midstream energy sector offers a great deal of potential for investors seeking a source of income. The First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund provides a good way to gain exposure to the sector with the benefit of professional management. The fund is, unfortunately, fairly heavily exposed to only a few companies, but many of these do have solid growth potential. The fund itself boasts an extremely high yield and trades at a discount to net asset value, so it may be appealing to a certain class of investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.