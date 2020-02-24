Bouncing Biotechs: A Multi-Company Review

The strong showing for Bernie Sanders in the Nevada caucuses has me considering taking profits on some managed care names, but is not affecting my biotech thinking.

The biotech sector has rallied with the market, but in a good sign, stocks are moving on their own merits.

Introduction

Now that we are in the back half of Q1, I have run out of time to do a full article on every biotech I own, have sold out of, or in other ways have discussed in the past two or so years on Seeking Alpha. So, I would like to provide commentary on several of these stocks, and also make this an "ask me anything" on any biotech with a market cap of at least $3 B.

I will take this in alphabetical order of the company name, and give the closing price as of Friday, Feb. 21. To save time and keep the article more readable, I will omit links to earnings reports or certain old articles, all of which can be found either on a company's Seeking Alpha web page or else on my time line of articles. Specialized articles will be linked to, however.

I wrote post-earnings articles on Gilead (GILD), Merck (MRK), Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Vertex (VRTX); and on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) in the devices segment, so I will not analyze them today.

Acceleron (XLRN) $94.51

I did two articles on this emerging biotech in 2015, and have traded it actively since then with surprisingly good luck. Most recently, I jumped on its bull move which began in force with the release of very encouraging Phase 2 data for sotatercept in pulmonary arterial hypertension. Consistent with XLRN's elevated market cap and uncertain path for sotatercept, with a multi-year royalty stream from BMS (BMY) for XLRN's Reblozyl of uncertain value, I traded out when the stock just kept running.

My plan is to see how the earnings call on Feb. 27 goes and then see if XLRN follows a typical pattern for this sort of breakout. That pattern is for the initial enthusiasm to fade and the stock to suffer profit-taking, but this time might be different.

I may resume coverage of XLRN again if I like the time lines to potential approval of sotatercept as well as the projected royalty stream from Reblozyl.

Alexion (ALXN); $103.14

This has been probably my most frustrating biotech, with two round trips, neither one a winner. But I liked the Q4 results and think that the Street overreacted to cautious guidance. I also think that the company's insistence that it is not looking to be acquired has actually led to analysts believing that denial. But I think that almost everything is for sale; it's just a matter of price. ALXN is at 9.6X TTM GAAP EPS, and I think there is strong growth potential both for its core complement pathway drugs, and elsewhere. So I entered in the $102-103 range last week despite its weak chart pattern and think this stock could enjoy a run of rising profits and rising relative P/E.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY); $65.63

This stock and Celgene, along with buying and then flipping the contingent value rights (BMY.RT) for a very nice quick profit, have on balance treated me well over the years, but only because I never treated either BMY or the old CELG (Celgene) as buy-and-hold investments. Post-merger, I have no insights into either how profitable the company will be, or whether the R&D program is strong enough to support BMY's $154 B market cap. Negatives include Revlimid being very late in its product life cycle and disappointing sales trends for Opdivo. So I'm comfortable staying on the sidelines to let the merger mature, as well as see just when Revlimid will go generic.

Incyte (INCY); $80.89

In Q4, I turned bullish on INCY, citing modest undervaluation on a sum-of-the-parts basis and upcoming catalysts. Since then, the stock surged but then gave up its gains despite reporting a strong Q4. One reason for the fall was a failure of one of the catalysts, itacitinib, in a Phase 3 trial for frontline use in graft-versus-host disease. The other reason for the fall was more concerning, namely a deal announced on January 13 to collaborate with MorphoSys AG (MOR) on a late-stage lymphoma/CLL asset. I like the concept but neither the upfront cost to INCY nor the overall terms. On the conference call the companies held to discuss the deal, more than one analyst wanted to know why such a potentially valuable drug was going to be co-developed by little INCY rather than a biotech major. My guess - just a guess - is that INCY was willing to pay a price and give deal terms that the major players would not. That point aside, this deal is too reminiscent of INCY's several aggressive deals from a few years ago. So I was not thrilled, but would not sell the stock in the $70s.

Then late last week, an expected positive catalyst occurred. This was the second positive Phase 3 study of ruxolitinib cream in atopic dermatitis. As it was a replicate study of the one already reported as positive, I took advantage of INCY's pop to about $82 and closed my position. All in all, I was happy to get out approximately even given that most of the news flow was negative since I first bought low (but then bought more in the $90s). I'm not bearish on INCY, but until management either proves the MOR deal was a good one or is replaced, I think I will stay away.

Pfizer (PFE); $35.72

My last article on PFE was in November, when it was in the $38-39 range, and I said I would not buy it unless and until it was cheaper. Here we are, a major bull move in the market (SPY) later, and PFE is indeed cheaper.

But, I look at its latest results and see no reason to either think it is a satisfactory bond substitute or should deliver alpha.

I'm an old-timer, and have traded PFE countless times since the 2001-2 bear market, every time for quick profits in the 3-5% range, and given that my memory of my first sale was at around $32, I'm confident that I have generated alpha by this noncommittal strategy.

If in a few years, Daniel O'Day had led a turnaround at GILD and then was tapped to finish his career as CEO of PFE, I would buy PFE. Until then, I'd rather gamble on ALXN as a value stock (and value stocks outside of the biotech sector) and treat PFE as a value trap.

Regeneron (REGN); $403.15

REGN announced a strong Q4, with very strong Dupixent sales and solid Eylea revenues. It also plans to restructure part of its arrangement with longtime partner Sanofi (SNY) by the end of Q1. REGN believes this will be accretive to EPS and plans to provide guidance for 2020 when the agreement is finalized.

I have been doing my usual thing with REGN, namely the sort of swing trading (mostly in IRAs) that I have been doing repeatedly since my big wins in REGN in 2014-5 and then one lesser but unpleasant realized loss taken in early 2017. Since then I have bought dips and gradually sold rips, generally in this $300-400 range, with modest buys below $300 and modest sales above $400. Friday I took trading profits in our IRAs, in part because the general market has been looking toppy and therefore REGN might be toppy, too. However, I'm sitting tight in our taxable account.

I'm incrementally more positive on REGN following the strong results and upbeat and more focused conference call, but I'm not ready to make it a large holding. Here are some puts and takes on why I'm still thinking of REGN as more of a "show-me" stock than I would like:

The good: REGN is focusing on its bispecific anti-cancer antibodies, and has made progress with a cutting-edge "co-stim" bispecific approach. This could be a very big and very long term winner for REGN.

The bad: I still think the pipeline is too diffused for a company REGN's size. The Eylea life cycle management strategy remains reactive rather than proactive. Also, I would prefer at this point in time, with Eylea losing regulatory exclusivity in the US in November 2023, for REGN to disclose what the industry knows: what deterrent value to biosimilars do its formulation and dosing patents on Eylea have? Basically, I think it's past time for REGN to have a formal R&D/Investor Day and tell us more about a lot of what's going on at this company. More info on REGN might convert me and many other investors into more loyal and larger long-term holders of the shares.

Roche ADRs (OTCQX:RHHBY); $44.03

I got lucky with RHHBY early last year when the ongoing events in the global biosimilar markets was one reason I sold at $33+. The other reason was uncertainty of whether the CEO of Roche Pharmaceuticals, Daniel O'Day, left for GILD because of problems at Roche.

I had first bought RHHBY in either Q1 2017 or Q4 2016 (I forget) around $31. Back then, I thought of RHHBY as a solid bond substitute, and a 2-year hold from early 2017 through early 2019 yielded about a 7% per year total return, including from the once-yearly dividend. So I was basically satisfied, and given certain issues with this foreign stock's ADRs and once-yearly dividend, I moved on.

Then, about two months later, RHHBY dropped but actually began showing signs of indeed being able to grow through its major biosimilar patent cliff, and I bought back at a reasonable discount from where I had sold. Since then, every three months, RHHBY reports that it is growing pharma sales rapidly and continues to expect to grow through this patent cliff (perhaps patent slope is a more accurate term given slower deterioration of sales to biosimilars than occurs when true generics enter a market).

Given that, RHHBY's 21.7X TTM EPS (using IFRS, not GAAP) appears fair to me. RHHBY is simply so big and complex it is impossible to update easily. What I do is take a full day and review almost all its shareholder materials, basically hundreds of slides or pages.

My summary opinion: this is a cream of the crop company. As it moves through the worst of the patent cliff/slope this year or next, history tells me that more alpha probably awaits.

I believe management deserves congratulations for what is shaping up as an unprecedented success in dealing with its three mega-blockbusters all falling to biosimilars in the US and EU at similar times, yet (as of now), growing revenues and earnings.

Finally, a comment on a device company:

Edwards Lifesciences (EW); $231.25

I have written about EW enough that I want to mention that when it popped to the $236 level Wednesday, I took the bull by the horns and closed out my position, which had been substantial. EW has treated me very well, but per p. 91 of its latest 10-K, Abbott (ABT) is litigating for injunctive relief in both the US and EU to block a key pipeline device of EW, namely PASCAL. This mitral valve repair device is part of the key reason I was holding this approximate 48X P/E stock (at a price of $236, using trailing GAAP EPS).

A Swiss court granted ABT preliminary injunctive relief, though other courts did not. EW has countersued in the US.

Given the P/E of EW, and its periodic litigation, I decided to just take profits and for a similar P/E, have ISRG be my high P/E established device growth stock but apparently with a dominant patent position (no guarantees on that, however).

EW's a wonderful company, but yours truly is getting a little old as well as too diversified in the stocks I hold to worry about this sort of major patent suit.

Political and other risks to medical stocks

With Senator Sanders winning the Nevada caucuses, I think the risks to managed care companies has risen on time frames that range from a few months (Sanders first gets nominated, then wins the general election) to some years (Medicare For All or MFA) gains in public opinion even though Sanders does not become president. These, such as UnitedHealth (UNH) and Anthem (ANTM), which I defended (and bought) in an April 2019 article titled Is Healthcare Berning? UNH was $217 then versus $301 at Friday's close; ANTM was $236 then versus almost $295 Friday. Sometimes it's better to de-risk than insist on long-term capital gains. I am long dozens of individual stocks, and if the fickle finger of fate is pointing at this industry, whomever sells first may sell best.

As far as devices and pharmaceuticals, I am more sanguine. Sanders has a long way to go to first get nominated, then win the election, then propose a sweeping punitive health care bill that would seriously harm biotech and device manufacturers, and then see that bill enacted into law.

I see the device companies as more risky due to their higher P/Es. The large cap biotech sector where I almost entirely invest is global, and comprises a growing part of US GDP and contributes positively to the trade balance. If the goal of MFA is to bring high quality healthcare to all Americans, putting in place legislation that would cause R&D budgets to be cut, perhaps significantly, may not be a popular way to accomplish that goal.

So given all the puts and takes, I'm not making any major portfolio changes due to US election dynamics other than perhaps in managed care stocks.

In any case, politics is always a risk given the nature of insurance involving drugs or other treatments that few individuals can afford on their own dime.

Moving on, all the above companies have meaningful risks that investors should take into account. Please see their regulatory filings for delineation of them.

Summary - Biotechs to shine in the 2020s?

Of my four largest biotech holdings, three: NVO, RHHBY and VRTX are in gear both technically and fundamentally, assuming a successful launch for NVO's Rybelsus is an ongoing but young fundamental. The other, MRK, is struggling as a stock but not struggling operationally. So I treat MRK as a bond equivalent just as I treated RHHBY as a bond equivalent up until H1 2019, and plan to hold it on that basis indefinitely if need be.

Others that are more iffy include ALXN, GILD and REGN. I'm keeping a close watch on XLRN and took profits on Biogen (BIIB), where I expect more volatility related to its Alzheimer's candidate as the months toward an FDA decision dwindle. (I have no other comment on BIIB, thus, did not discuss it above.)

About 5 years ago, I began comparing the biotech sector (IBB) to the techs (QQQ) in the late '90s, but not at their 1999-2000 frenzied valuation. By analogy, 2020 in the techs could be like 2002 or 2003 in the techs, i.e. a great long-term buy point. I'm hopeful that there are enough growth areas and continued favorable global interest in bringing the fruits of productive research into biotech-driven healthcare improvements to see this sector reward investors for many years just as the techs did.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments or questions you wish to contribute.

Submitted Sunday afternoon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALXN, ANTM, GILD, ISRG, MRK, NVO, REGN, RHHBY, SPY, VRTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.