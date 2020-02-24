Buffett And Low Volatility Investing

This article illustrates the merits of leveraging low volatility investments and queries whether Berkshire should continue to equal the performance of that strategy given its ever-expanding size.

It has become an annual tradition in my household. I sit down on a weekend morning once a year, and read Warren Buffett's annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) shareholders. I view Buffett as the greatest investor of our lifetime. He transformed a failing northern textiles company into one of the great companies in American history, and their are always lessons to learned from an investor with that track record.

Whenever I read this year's letter, however, I was reminded of a 2013 academic paper on how Buffett generated his tremendous long-run outperformance. That year, Andrea Frazzini, David Kabiller, and Lasse Pedersen, each affiliated with hedge fund AQR Capital Management, published "Buffett's Alpha", which deconstructed the return profile of Berkshire Hathaway. From their analysis, the authors found: "the general tendency of high-quality, safe, and cheap stocks to outperform can explain much of Buffett's performance and controlling for these factors makes Buffett's alpha statistically insignificant."

That is a powerful statement. In a set-up to their attention-grabbing assertion, the authors demonstrated that of all stocks that traded for more than 30 years between 1926 and 2011, Berkshire Hathaway had the highest Sharpe Ratio. Buffett also magnified these risk-adjusted excess returns through the deployment of leverage estimated by the authors to be at a level of 1.6 to 1 on average. The leverage came both in the form of borrowings, which benefited from Berkshire Hathaway's very high quality credit rating, and through "float" from his insurance subsidiaries. In this year's annual letter, Buffett again dedicated a section to the merits of the float from his property and casualty business that he has used to invest in high quality stock investments and operating companies.

To demonstrate that Buffett's tremendous performance was a function of this tendency to buy low risk stocks and employ conservative levels of investment leverage, the authors created tracking portfolios to mimic Buffett's market exposure and active stock-selection themes, leveraged to the same active risk as Berkshire Hathaway. The Buffett-tracking portfolio performed comparably to the best-in-class performance of Berkshire Hathaway, demonstrating that Buffett is less a sage stock picker than a principled practitioner who has long understood the Low Volatility Anomaly and who had an investment vehicle that allowed him to avoid costly liquidations in times of stress. The average beta of his public stock holdings was just 0.77 over this period.

Low Volatility investing is one of my "7 Ways to Beat the Market", buy-and-hold strategies that have beat the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over long time intervals. Levering low volatility investments has been a key to Buffett's long-run success. In fact, if you levered the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index up to the same variability of returns as Berkshire Hathaway since 1980, you would have roughly equaled the performance of the famed investor with lower variability. Said differently, levering Low Volatility stocks over the past 4 decades would have produced alpha versus one of the greatest stock investments in modern times.

The Levered Low Volatility Index in the far right column in the table above solves for the leverage needed to equate to Berkshire Hathaway's historical return. The level I solved for 1.65x is close to the 1.6x leverage that the "Buffett's Alpha" authors estimated in their study. The assumed financing cost was the average yield on 3-month Treasury bills + 1%.

While levering low volatility stocks seemingly explains much of Buffett's market outperformance over the past four decades, his performance is still tremendous. Even if investors understood this key to market-beating returns, they would still need to have the financial wherewithal to hold through market drawdowns, including the -37% performance for the strategy in 2008. The ywould have also needed to stick with their strategy during prolonged periods of undeperformance like the inflation of the tech bubble when it would have been tempting to abandon these principles.

While the PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) replicates the S&P 500 Low Volatility index used in this article, it does so with a 25 bp expense ratio that is not factored into the gross index returns above. Buffett's return was, of course, net of all expenses to run the conglomerate.

An expanded dataset from S&P now has Low Volatility Index returns dating back to 1972, which I used to construct the previous table. The historical performance of Berkshire Hathaway dates back to 1965. When I looked at other large cap low volatility datasets that stretched back further, I could not replicate the Oracle of Omaha's performance through levering the low volatility index. Even using the S&P dataset back to the early 1970s required much higher leverage to replicate the performance of Berkshire Hathaway - a level of leverage that would have been even harder for an individual investor to replicate. The difficulty in replicating the Berkshire Hathaway returns for the full dataset is the fact that Buffett earned much higher returns in the earlier years as Berkshire Hathaway grew.

In 2019, Berkshire Hathaway meaningfully lagged the broad market and was outdistanced even more by the leveraged low volatility portfolio. Can market participants expect Berkshire Hathaway to outpace levered low volatility for the next four decades? Given that the company is run by the octogenarian Buffett and his nonagenarian partner, Charlie Munger, certainly we will see a management change at the company - a fact that was again covered in this year's shareholder letter. While Berkshire has a cadre of well-heeled executives who have demonstrated tremendous acumen at Berkshire's operating units, continuing to generate market-beating returns at a company with a $560B market capitalization will be increasingly difficult. In recent years, the company has had difficulty investing the cash thrown off by its strong operating businesses and that excess liquidity creates a headwind to a company that wants to utilize low cost operating leverage. The company's cash of $128B is larger than the market capitalization of all but 53 companies in the S&P 500.

In "My Favorite Market Dataset", I illustrated that low volatility small cap stocks have generated tremendous long-run outperformance, even besting the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index used in this article. The dataset that I used in that piece does go back to the mid-1960s, and levering those stocks to a similar realized risk profile would have produced alpha relative to Berkshire Hathaway, the single best performing investment over that time period. That illustrates the challenge for Berkshire. There are market-beating returns available by applying its ability to leverage low risk companies to smaller capitalization companies with higher expected returns. Unfortunately for Buffett, those acquisitions no longer move the needle given how the company's tremendous success has swelled its size.

At the end of the day, though, the greatest lessons I have learned from Buffett is the merits of applying low cost investment leverage to high quality businesses and taking a very long-run, methodical approach to building wealth. Buffett defined his investment criteria in his letter as buying businesses that "earn good returns on net tangible capital", are "run by able and honest managers", and are "available at a sensible price". It is no surprise than that these types of businesses tend to generate solid returns with lower realized volatility. I hope this article again illustrated that fact to Seeking Alpha readers.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.