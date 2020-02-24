Banco Santander: A 6.1% Dividend Yield And Strong Capital Ratios Bode Well For 2020

Banco Santander has 12B EUR in excess capital on its balance sheet and plans to reach a CET1 ratio of 12% by the end of this year.

With a payout ratio of less than 50%, the dividend is safe and the partial payment in stock isn't necessary.

Introduction

Despite the fact Banco Santander’s (SAN) financial results and metrics have been improving, the company’s releases are still met with scepticism by the market. Now, the 2019 results have been published with some positive surprises (a higher underlying net income and capital ratio while the NPL ratio has continued to trend down), I hope the bank will now finally receive the praise it deserves.

Although all amounts in this article will be expressed in Euro as that’s the currency Santander reports its financial results in, there is no specific need to buy the stock in Spain as its US listing is very liquid. Keep in mind though that you will have to convert the amounts (per share) into USD using the appropriate exchange rate.

The underlying net income was robust, despite an increase in the provisions

If you would only look at the headlines of financial news outlets and the company’s press release, and the bottom line of Banco Santander’s income statement which shows a substantial decrease in the net income at 6.5B EUR (down 17%), you would think the Spanish bank (with subsidiaries and assets all over the world) is in bad shape again. But you couldn’t be further from the truth as the profit decrease is predominantly caused by a 700% increase in the impairment charges on certain assets and the increase of provisions for future losses.

While it is entirely possible the provisions for losses will remain high (and I don’t really mind that as it means the bank is taking precautionary measures to ensure potential problems can be nipped in the bud and the bank doesn’t get forced with its back against the wall in case some real problems pop up), they should decrease again as they also include certain restructuring expenses.

But the 1.4B EUR increase in impairment charges (related to the impairment of the goodwill value of Santander UK) is what really caused the bottom line of Santander’s financial results to disappoint. Santander has done a good job in breaking down the non-recurring items and the impact those had on the net results:

And Santander also provided another detailed breakdown explaining how the underlying result evolved in both 2018 and 2019, excluding the impact of these non-recurring items.

So on an underlying basis, Banco Santander’s net income increased by 2.3% to 8.25B EUR or almost 0.5 EUR per share. This means that although Santander is trading at 11 times its reported net income, it is trading at less than 8 times its recurring (underlying) net profit.

The quality of the credit portfolio and capital ratio boost are a welcome improvement

So while Santander’s net income increased by 2% to 8.25B EUR despite a 450M EUR increase of the loan loss provisions is an excellent improvement, the continuous drop of the Non-Performing Loan Ratio is a very important achievement. As you can see in the image below, Santander has done an excellent job in reducing its NPL ratio quarter after quarter in the past two years.

The NPL ratio on the Iberian Peninsula (Portugal and Spain) remains quite high but especially the improvement in Portugal deserves to be highlighted. Additionally, Santander also seems to have its loan book in Argentina under control as despite the financial crisis in the country, the NPL ratio remains below 3.4% and that is in line with the average of the entire loan book.

So Banco Santander is making good progress on the NPL ratio, but its capital ratio also shows some major improvements. As of the end of December, Santander’s CET1 ratio (on a fully loaded but phased-in basis) reached 11.65% which is almost 2% higher than the minimum requirement from the European regulatory institutions. Considering the total amount of risk-weighted assets was about 605B EUR as of the end of the year, Banco Santander’s capital position has a surplus of around 6B EUR.

The CET1 ratio boost came as a surprise as Santander had been able to increase its CET1 ratio by 0.31% despite having incurred 0.15% in restructuring costs. This strong improvement in just one quarter was caused by Santander’s increase in eligible Tier-1 capital (which increased by just over 1.1B EUR in the final quarter) while the total amount of risk-weighted assets decreased from 613.6B EUR to 605.2B EUR. The combination of a higher Tier-1 capital and a lower RWA caused the strong increase in the CET1 ratio. If Santander would only have realized the increase in the Tier-1 capital without realizing the decrease of the risk-weighted assets, the CET1 ratio would only have increased to 11.49%.

Still commendable, but we clearly wouldn’t have seen a 0.35% increase in one quarter and nor should you expect to see such fluctuations in 2020. Banco Santander is guiding for a year-end CET1 ratio of 12% which should put the bank in an even stronger position, balance sheet-wise.

The dividend: A 6.1% yield

Santander also announced a final dividend of 0.13 EUR which comes on top of the 0.10 EUR cash dividend that had already been paid in November 2019. Together with the final dividend, Banco Santander is rewarding its shareholders with 0.23 EUR per share in dividends, giving the bank a 6.1% dividend yield at the current share price.

The final dividend of 0.13 EUR consists of 0.10 EUR in cash and 0.03 EUR in stock. I’m not quite sure why Banco Santander felt the need to pay a part of the dividend in stock as its balance sheet is strong enough to handle the payment of the additional 0.03 EUR/share in cash (this would cost the bank just 0.5B EUR and have an impact of 0.08% on the capital ratios) and Santander could easily have just stuck with two dividends of 0.10 EUR in cash.

In any case, some shareholders won’t be too happy with yet another stock dividend, but keep in mind almost 90% of the FY 2019 dividend was paid out in cash. And with a total payout ratio of just over 46% (based on the underlying profit rather than on the reported results), Banco Santander remains within its payout ratio which has been set at 40-50%.

Investment thesis

Banco Santander has learned its lessons from the past and its balance sheet continues to grow stronger after every quarter. With a final dividend of 0.13 EUR per share (consisting of 0.10 EUR in cash and 0.03 EUR payable in new shares), the full-year dividend comes in at 0.23 EUR for a 6.1% dividend yield and a coverage ratio of in excess of 200%.

Despite still recording billions of euros in loan loss provisions, the underlying net income exceeds 8.5B EUR, and that makes Banco Santander cheap. I’m not fully on board with the partial dividend to be paid in shares as I feel reinstating the scrip dividend could offer the same end result whereby people voluntarily end up with new Santander stock rather than it being forced on them.

