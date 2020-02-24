Meta-Analysis Suggested That Biohaven Pharmaceutical's Migraine Prevention Trial Is Highly Likely To Succeed

Migraine is a primary headache disorder characterized by recurrent headaches which typically last a few hours up to a few days. The associated symptoms include nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light, sound or smell. Migraine severely impact patients’ quality of life. The symptoms hinder one’s ability to manage even simple works, spending time with family and maintaining social activities. For patients with chronic migraine, defined by those who have more than 15 migraine headache days per month, the symptoms usually lead to anxiety, hopeless feelings and depression.

In US, more than 35 million people are affected by migraine. Although the detailed mechanism for migraine onset is unclear, it is believed to be associated with various environmental and genetic factors causing the nerves and blood vessels in the brain functioning abnormally. Because of the large population affected by the disease, acute migraine relief as well as long-term migraine prevention imply tremendous market opportunities which attract heavy interests from pharmaceutical industry.

Traditionally, migraines with mild and moderate symptoms are managed by nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen. Triptans are considered more effective and are usually recommended to patients with moderate to severe pain, but they do increase the cardiovascular risk. In the past few years, researchers have made significant progress on a novel pathway, called calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptors. Clinical evidence suggested that monoclonal antibodies or small molecules targeting CGRP pathway may be quite effective on reducing the frequency of migraine attacks as well as providing fast relief on the symptoms.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical is a company with its major asset named rimegepant, an oral CGRP receptor antagonist. Rimegepant has achieved all its primary and secondary endpoints in its phase 3 trials relating to acute migraine treatment. This success encouraged Biohaven to spend $100M to acquire a priority review voucher to speed up the FDA review process. Given the fact of the undisputed clinical data, rimegepant will probably get approved for acute migraine treatment within a few weeks (PDUFA date in March, 2020).

The (likely) successful launch of rimegepant for acute migraine treatment is not the happy ending of the story. Biohaven has set an ambitious goal to try to compete with multiple FDA-approved CGRP antibodies in migraine prevention area as well. Whether Biohaven’s migraine prevention trial would succeed or not directly impact the company’s future sales potential. If succeeded, rimegepant will be the first ever drug to have the dual effect in migraine: both acute symptom relief and long-term prevention. As the deadline of its topline result is approaching (by the end of Q1, 2020), investors are watching closely. In this article, we try to predict the outcome of this Phase 3 prevention trial (NCT03732638) based on public available information.

We aggregated a list of outcomes of previously published CGRP-targeted migraine prevention trials (Fig. 1). Note we did not select all the trials related to those three CGRP-targeted antibodies developed by Amgen, Teva and Eli Lilly. For example, we exclude trials which only have an MMD readout between month 4 to 6 (we need MMD readout at month 3). In Figure 1, the cells colored in purple are the main findings of this article. We are going to explain how we get those values step by step.

Before going into the details, we’d like to point out that each migraine prevention trial in Figure. 1 was designed differently, having different cohort sizes, patient screening criteria, dosing durations and frequencies. This makes direct comparison and generalization difficult. Of no exception, Biohaven’s Phase 3 migraine prevention trial has a unique list of inclusion / screening criteria. Specifically, traditional understanding classifies migraine patients into two categories: episodic and chronical. Episodic migraine ("EM") is usually defined by patients having less than 15 headache days per month, with each migraine episode lasting about 12 hr if treated. Chronic migraine ("CM") on the other hand, includes patients having more than 15 headache days per month, with each migraine episode lasting much longer (~24 hr) even under treatment. Most of the migraine prevention trials separate EM and CM patients with different trial designs (Fig. 1). Biohaven on the other hand, carried out just one prevention trial, mixing EM and a small number of less severe CM patients. As a result, we need some type of interpolation when predicting the trial outcome.

Figure 1. A list of previous US migraine prevention trials and their primary outcomes.

I. Estimation of Placebo Effect.

The first step is to estimate the placebo effect in Biohaven’s phase 3 prevention trial as well as Study 201 open label trial (row 2-4, Fig. 1). Because of the natural of negative control, placebo effects under different clinical trials usually differs only due to trial setting (e.g. inclusion criteria) rather than the medication itself. As a result, it is reasonable to assume that, if given the same trial setting, placebo of different types, or same type of placebo of different doses should result in similar placebo responses.

In various trials carried out by Amgen, Teva and Eli Lilly, we can see the placebo effect at month 3 range from -2.3 to -4.2. After careful examination, we find out a nice inverse relationship between patients’ average baseline MMDs and the placebo effect (Fig. 2). This finding actually makes sense, as more severe patients (CM patients, with higher baseline MMDs) tend to have more room to improve their symptoms. This so-called “spontaneous remission and regression to the mean” effect was well-observed and studied back in 2003.

Figure 2. Placebo effect at month 3 in various migraine prevention trials.

Based on the regression line in Fig. 2, we can, in theory, predict any trial’s placebo’s effect based on the average baseline MMDs of recruited patients. However, Biohaven has not published the average baseline MMDs for neither prevention trial nor Study 201. We need to estimate those baseline values from the trial’s inclusion/screening criteria as well as benchmark baseline MMDs for various EM and CM trials. For study 201, under the two subgroups of patients that have their treatment effect published, the patients are selected from a baseline MMD in the EM range (MMD smaller than 14), but in the 30 days observation period recorded with >15 migraine days. This screening criteria means that these two subgroups are consist of EM patients on the severe end. Given the fact that typical EM patients has an average baseline MMDs of 8~9 (Fig. 1), and all of the EM patients has baseline MMDs no more than 14, we think the average baseline MMDs of those two subgroups in Study 201 is actually around 12.

We can estimate the average baseline MMDs for Biohaven’s phase 3 prevention trial as well. The upper bound of the baseline MMDs in the trial’s inclusion criteria (4-18 MMDs) is higher than a typical EM prevention trial (4-14 MMDs). Further, the trial screens out patients with migraine days smaller than 6 in the 30 days observation period. As a result, we think the average baseline MMDs of this trial is larger than that of a typical EM prevention trial, resulting an avg. baseline MMD probably around 10.

From those two estimated average baseline MMDs, we can deduct the placebo effect estimation of Study 201’s two subgroup to be -2.9 and phase 3 prevention trial to be -2.6 (Fig. 3).

Figure 3. Estimated placebo effects of Biohaven’s Study 201 two subgroups as well as its phase 3 prevention trial.

As a matter of fact, these placebo effects may be conservative estimates. The real values may actually be smaller. This is because researchers have found out that, invasive procedures such as injections usually have a higher placebo response compared with oral drugs. In Figure 3, the rest of the data points all come from CGRP antibody trials that requires either subcutaneous or IV injection. Being an orally administrated drug, rimegepant’s reduced placebo effect could be a positive sign for Biohaven’s investors.

II. Estimation of Treatment Effect.

Predicting rimegepant’s treatment effect is harder than predicting the placebo effect. One of the biggest hurdles is that, Biohaven has not actually released its dosage on its prevention trial. One could argue that the QOD (one dose every other day) cohort in Study 201 should indicate the same QOD dosing in prevention trial, but no one can guarantee that. QOD for oral administrated, small molecule drug is rare. Therefore, we think QOD is very likely, but QD (one dose daily) is also possible.

If the prevention trial uses QOD dosage, what is the likely treatment outcome? To answer that, we need to take a look at what we have now. In Study 201, Biohaven did released the outcome a small subgroup of patients under QOD dosing (row 4, Fig. 1). The mean reduction of MMDs at month 3 in this subgroup is 5.3, which is a very good number. However, because this subgroup only contains 26 patients, it is not convincing to us that the result could be replicated under large samples. In Study 201, there is another subgroup of ~210 patients with “as needed, up to QD” dosing, with a mean reduction of MMDs at month 3 to be merely 4. We think if Biohaven replicate the QOD dosing under larger scale of these more severe end of EM patients, it should result in a mean MMD reduction around 4.6, resulting in a placebo adjusted net treatment effect of -1.7 (treatment effect of -4.6 and placebo effect of -2.9). If QD dosing is applied in the prevention trial, we think the average MMD reduction in the treatment cohort will be larger than 4.6. For the purpose of conservative estimates, we are not going to discuss QD dosing.

Keep in mind that, Biohaven’s Study 201 and phase 3 prevention trial recruited slightly different spectrums of patients. We cannot directly use above numbers to indicate the outcome of the prevention trial. After some data mining, we actually find out that there is an inverse relationship between the average baseline MMDs of the patients and their treatment-placebo difference (or net treatment effect, Fig. 4). What is more interesting is that, the sensitivities of such net treatment effect to the average baseline MMDs, indicated by the slope of those lines in Figure 4, are quite similar across different drug candidates under different dosages, with Amgen’s 70mg trials being the only exception. However, since Amgen’s phase 2 EM trial involved much less patients comparing to other trials, we will weight it a little less.

Figure 4. The relationship between patients’ average baseline MMDs and the net treatment effect of the trials.

If we take the cohort size-weighted average of slope of those five lines in Fig. 4, we get a slope of -0.05732. Since we already estimated the net treatment effect of the QOD subgroup in Study 201 (the hypothetical effect, since QOD subgroup size is too small), we can use that as an anchor point and apply this calculated slope and estimate the net treatment effect for the Phase 3 prevention trial, based on the average baseline MMDs of the patients (Fig. 5). The result is around -1.6, resulting in the treatment effect of -4.2.

Figure 5. The prediction of net treatment effect for Biohaven’s phase 3 prevention trial. Here Study 201 actually means the hypothetical QOD effect.

Biohaven recruited over 1,600 patients in its prevention trial and the trial only has two arms. We think after the screening and randomization, each arm will have at least 500 patients. For such a large size cohort, if the placebo effect is -2.6 and the treatment effect is -4.2 as we estimated, it will almost surely end up with a P-value smaller than 0.001, indicating a significant separation.

Market Analysis

A positive catalyst may not always end up in sustained stock rally. As one can see from Figure 1, the market of migraine prevention field is already crowded. More importantly, the market seems stagnant on CGRP antibodies in 2019. To illustrate, Amgen’s erenumab is currently the best-selling CGRP antibody with a 2019 revenue of $300M. But its YoY revenue growth in Q4 2019 is only 3%, indicating a diminished momentum. Teva’s Fremanezumab is no better. Its 2019 revenue is only $100M with QoQ growth of 10%. Overall, the entire CGRP antibody market in 2019 is about $560M and the 2020 projection indicate a less-than-15% annual growth.

Why such a large migraine market only results in trivial sales? According to the ICER’s migraine report, one major reason is due to CGRP antibodies’ unproven long term benefit and potential long term safety concerns which limit the sales of CGRP antibodies. Most of the migraine prevention trials only last for 12~24 weeks, but much longer trial is needed to determine the long-term risk-benefits profile. For this reason, rimegepant may have an advantage since its Study 201 goes beyond 52 weeks and it was designed for long term efficacy and safety. Another reason is that, CGRP antibodies in average cost about $6,000 per year, but it only reduces 30~40 migraine days for chronic migraine patients, resulting an over $150 cost per each migraine day reduction. The cost is even less efficient for episodic patients, which consist more than 80% of entire migraine population, limiting their market potential.

On Feb.21st, 2020, US FDA approved the fourth CGRP antibody, the Lundbeck’s eptinezumab for migraine prevention. This further intensifies the competition.

Of course, none of the CGRP antibodies is labeled for dual action: both acute migraine relief and prevention. This gives rimegepant a bit of an advantage. According to some market research, oral CGRP inhibitors could gradually take over triptan’s market share due to their preferred safety profile, potentially reaching over $1.5B at peak in 2027.

Rimegepant is not the only player in the oral CGRP inhibitors. Allergan’s gepant is another oral CGRP receptor antagonist approved in late 2019 by FDA for acute migraine relief. Further, it also has a phase 3 migraine prevention trial ongoing. If Biohaven’s prevention trial turned out to be positive, it is likely that Allergan’s migraine prevention will also succeed. It will not be easy for Biohaven to demonstrate a sales advantage over Allergan (and future Abbvie). We think after FDA approval, Biohaven may need some partnership to fully unleash rimegepant’s market potential.

In 2019, the migraine prevention takes about 20% of the entire US migraine market share and will likely to grow to 40% in 2027. If we assume this is the correct split for rimegepant’s acute/prevention revenue, and if we further assume rimegepant and gepant will share the $1.5B market evenly, we get $300M peak sale for rimegepant’s migraine prevention venture. That converts to about $700M valuation using standard DCF method. A positive phase 3 prevention outcome should boost the likelihood of label expansion by ~50%, resulting a $350M market cap appreciation. This equals to about 13.5% share price upside.

Investors should be aware that had there be a negative prevention trial outcome, the stock could drop by 11%~15% .

By the end of Q3 2019, Biohaven has $416M cash in hand and it is currently burning about $70M per quarter. This means Biohaven probably has about $290M cash right now, capable of supporting another year of operation. We think it is possible that Biohaven will offer a dilution of 10%~15% if the phase 3 migraine prevention trial turns out to be positive, to support its marketing force and other ongoing pipelines.

We are long BHVN through shorting the put options.

Author: Weiwei Wang

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHVN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any information mentioned in this article was not verified, and should not be relied on as a formal investment justification. All recommendations and other statements, unless specified, are based on the author's personal understanding/judgement and may subject to future changes.