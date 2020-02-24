Macerich: Viewed Through The Lens Of An Activist Investor

MAC contains absolute and relative value but management needs to implement a three prong strategy to realize value for shareholders.

The Simon Property Group's acquisition of Taubman prompts the question of whether publicly traded premium mall real estate assets are selling for less than their private market value.

The Mall REIT Sector has fallen massively out of favor since 2016 on the back of tectonic shifts in retailing

Disruption is often a good place to look for investment opportunities

Macerich (MAC), a premium Mall REIT stands out with a dividend yield in excess of 12.5%. At first glance this contrasts with a high quality premium portfolio.

The announced acquisition of Taubman (TCO) by Simon Property Group (SPG) piqued our curiosity as to whether underlying mall real estate assets are cheaper in public markets than their underlying private market value

We decided to take a look at MAC. First we wanted to investigate if there was value to unlock, both in terms of absolute value and in terms of value relative to the two premium mall REITs, TCO and SPG that are combining. Second we wanted to examine whether management could pursue a different strategy to release this value for shareholders.

As we looked at MAC, we found ourselves using a different lens than most analysts who look at REITs.

The Business Model is simple right?

Mall REITs should be easy to analyze. In theory, the business model is simple. The REITs own large mall assets generating rental income from reasonably long term leases less the expenses involved in running and leasing the malls. We are simple souls and as a starting point we wanted to know how much net cash income we would earn annually if we purchased the entire business.

It turns out that the large premium mall REITS surround a relatively simple business model with relatively complex financing and joint ventures. We had to do some significant digging through the financial filings to find what we wanted. We quickly threw out three metrics which we found absolutely useless in valuing Mall REITs: Dividend Yield, Price/FFO and EV/EBITDA. On most businesses, we usually start by glancing at EV/EBITDA on our Bloomberg screens and it was with a weary sigh that we realized neither Enterprise Value (distorted by double counting of overlapping cross holdings between operating partnerships and common stock ) nor EBITDA (distorted by joint ventures) from our usual standardized data sources were very useful. FFO took no account of leverage and Dividend Yield was based on a pay out ratio selected by management.

The End of the Cretaceous Era. Cash is King.

It did not take us long to realize that the business model of premium malls is in a state of transition and upheaval. A meteorite in the shape of online retailing has hit the planet. The Cretaceous Era is over and a Mesozoic Era is being ushered in. Tenant species that existed 10 years ago are disappearing like the dinosaurs and new occupants are emerging.

One of the more important trends is the changing shape and meaning of the so-called “Anchor Tenant”. We are not convinced that even the savviest and most experienced Mall managers fully comprehend what the concept of anchor tenant will look like in 5 to 10 years or even if they will still exist. The old model of an anchor tenant was a large big box retailer, almost always a department store, that paid a very low rent (or acquired the site at very favorable terms) because the anchor tenant enticed in shoppers which made the Mall attractive to the tenant stores who really paid the rent.

Ten years ago, the Mall owners would announce with pride their list of department store anchor tenants. Today they are falling over themselves in investment presentations competing to show who has the lowest exposure to troubled department stores. Many of the purportedly stable tenants with the best credit ratings from a decade ago have either gone bust (Sears) or become the walking wounded of retailing (JC Penney, Macys ). In their place are arriving a new type of mixed use tenants such as large box fitness centers (including one of our former portfolio companies, Life Time Fitness), co-working (Industrious), Apple , Tesla and a myriad of entertainment, residential and dining offerings. “Experiential concepts” and “Engaging the shopper” are terms that are becoming more important than “Anchor tenant”. We certainly do not pretend to forecast where the ball ends up but looking at premium malls as a simple business model, we know one thing for sure. The transition is going to require capital expenditure and a lot of it. Even the premium mall REITs, in the happy position of owning great locations, will still have to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to re-purpose the big empty boxes that were once occupied by Sears, JC Penney or Forever 21 into spaces for Industrious, Google, Equinox and mixed use entertainment and dining.

The historic business model which threw off cash for shareholders by collecting rent after maintenance capital expenditure and other expenses is changing into a business model which has to provide cash for secular capital expenditure to transform its assets as well as generate cash for shareholders. The world needs less retail space and the best mall REITs with premium locations are adapting rapidly but it requires cash.

Thus we started our examination of MAC by investigating the cash flow statement. We found it a bit frustrating that the Mall REITS are able to produce a host of metrics on a timely basis, but at the end of February the most important metric of all, a cash flow statement for 2019, is not available yet. Nevertheless we have a full year for 2018 and we glean a lot of insight by comparing the first 9 months of 2019 with the first 9 months of 2018. Here is our simplified take on the cash flow statements for MAC for 2018 and the first 9 months of 2019.

The Joint Ventures Giveth and the Joint Ventures Taketh Away.

As we can see from our simplified and reconfigured cash flow statements, MAC generates enough cash from its wholly owned operating malls to fund the capital expenditure occurring within its wholly owned malls. MAC is negotiating a path through the transition of the mall business model. However MAC does not generate enough cash flow from the wholly owned malls to fund both Capital Expenditure and the Dividend. The cash burn including the dividend but excluding any contribution from joint ventures was $375 million in 2018. The company is on track to burn less cash in 2019 than 2018 but it will still be a large negative number.

Of course, we cannot ignore the joint venture owned malls. They are an important part of the MAC portfolio and the distributions from Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (UJVs) should rightly be considered in determining the cash flow that finances the dividend. In 2018, the net distribution of cash from UJVs was a staggering $355 million which funded the deficit after capex and dividend.

However the cash distributions and the cash contributions to UJVs are volatile. On a year by year basis, large swings in net cash distributions are driven by substantial disposals, development expenditure and financing rather than the underlying recurring business of leasing income from mall tenants.

The significantly higher distributions from UJVs at MAC in 2018 were partially driven by the sale of an office building in Philadelphia and the sale of a 75% interest in the JV development at 1 Westside. They were also affected by two substantial loans totaling $700 million secured on the JV assets at the Philadelphia Fashion Center and Broadway JVs, where the proceeds were partially distributed back to MAC. The contributions to the JVs include the substantial sums being invested at in the development at Scottsdale.

In order to understand the underlying cash flow of the business, we sought to unravel the UJVs and estimate some form of normalized cash flow. Here is what we came up with:

With the caveat that this model assumes that over the long term, the redevelopment and capital expenditures required within the UJVs can be funded from disposals and debt within the UJVs, we end up with a revised pro forma cash flow model for MAC that looks something like this:

We concluded that the cash flow from operations of both the wholly owned malls and the UJV malls is insufficient to simultaneously fund both ((i)) The recurring higher level of capital expenditure required to transform the infrastructure of premium malls at the end of the Cretaceous era and ((ii)) The current level of dividend. The deficit is being made up from the sale of assets directly and indirectly (within the JVs) and the proceeds from debt.

We will conclude later that the sale of assets are accretive to shareholders and should be accelerated , accompanied by share buybacks instead of dividends.

If we annualized the normalized cash burn of $68.9 million in the first three quarters of 2019 , it would account for $92 million. Thus if MAC sought to be cash neutral we estimate that they would have to reduce the dividend by approximately $100 million.

Valuing Macerich - Its all about leverage!

We have read a lot of explanations about the under-performance of MAC relative to the other 2 premium mall REITs . Commentators have pointed to the apparent discount of MAC versus Simon Property Group (SPG) and Taubman Centers (TCO - both before and after the bid) based on Price/ AFFO per share

MAC TCO - Pre Bid SPG MAC discount to average Share Price 23.5 30 140 FFO per share 3.54 3.70 12.37 P/FFO 6.6 8.1 11.3 -23.8%

We have variously seen the discount attributed to management or quality of the portfolio. We disagree. We think that the lion's share of the under- performance of MAC was simply due to leverage.

The perceived value of mall assets have declined in private markets as well as public markets. This decline gets magnified by leverage. The greater the leverage, the greater the impact of the underlying decline on the equity of the stockholder.

If two mall REITS each owned $1 bn of equally well managed assets and both asset values declined by 10% but REIT A had 50% leverage and REIT B had 75% leverage . REIT A's underlying equity value has declined by 20%. REIT B's equally attractive and equally well managed underlying equity value has declined by 40%. MAC entered the downturn with significantly higher leverage than SPG.

In order to strip out the impact of leverage for valuation purposes we looked at Enterprise Value. We calculated our own EV taking account of Market Capitalization(ordinary stock and operating partner units) + Debt+ beneficial ownership of UJV debt - Cash + other relevant adjustments including Klepiere and Chandler Ford financing etc. We compared the EV of the 3 premium mall REITS to 3 measures: Leasing Revenue, NOI at the operating center level and a version of FFO+Interest+Tax.

We calculated leasing revenue and NOI at the center level, starting with leasing revenue in the income statement, removed leasing revenue that belonged to minority partners in consolidated malls and added the beneficial ownership of leasing revenues in UJVs. Some of these numbers had to be estimated based on disclosed ownership levels. In short, we endeavored to untangle the actual economic ownership of leasing revenues , net operating income at the center level and FFO before debt as if we owned the entire business.

Here is how the relative values panned out:

It is interesting to observe that before Simon announced their bid for Taubman, MAC and TCO were valued at very similar Enterprise Value multiples. MAC was at a mere 2-4% discount to TCO. This is in stark contrast to the discount of 20% that the P/FFO misleadingly implied. The market was rationally valuing TCO and MAC at similar Enterprise Values.

SPG was willing to pay 11.7x leasing revenue for TCO which equates to a similar yield that the market is placing on SPG's assets. This equated to higher multiples on center NOI and FFO at TCO than at SPG. This is likely because SPG anticipates cost efficiencies at TCO improving to the same level as SPG. The acquisition is accretive to SPG because it cost less for SPG to buy these assets in the stock market than it would have cost them in the real estate market.

If we assume that the real estate market value of MAC's assets have a similar transaction value to the transaction value of TCO's assets we can attempt to establish a value that might be unlocked at MAC.

11.7 x Leasing Revenues (8.5% Cap) would imply an EV for MAC of $14.9 billion and a share price of $45.7

16.5 x Operating Center NOI (6.25% Cap) would imply an EV for MAC of $14.3 billion and a share price of approximately $41.9

However, these valuations assume a catalyst that enables these underlying values to be realized. MAC management cannot merely continue along the path of status quo because if that happens, all that they can hope for is a modest re-rating based on FFO while remaining at a discount to SPG. We suspect at best this implies a EV/FFO (+interest+ tax) of somewhere between 14.5 and 14.8 x (6.75% Cap) and a share price of between $26.4 and $28.1.

Self Help - Three Steps that Macerich can take to Create Value for Shareholders

Reduce the dividend to $2.25 per share freeing up $110 million of additional cash per annum

Embark on a program to raise $725 million through disposing of approximately 10% of the mall portfolio and associated encumbered debt and use the proceeds to buy back approximately 20% of outstanding stock

Accelerate the capital reinvestment plan and Sears Recapture Plan to redevelop centers at Arrowhead, Los Cerritos, Washington Square , Chandler Fashion Center and the Mall at Modesto.

We believe that these three steps will enable Macerich to balance cash inflows and outflows, accelerate the transformation of the company's mall portfolio and create substantial value for shareholders.

We are disappointed with MAC Management statements that they are backing away from portfolio disposals in the UJV portfolio.

We believe that the outlook for traditional mall tenants continues to deteriorate. We point out that the risks for MAC and SPG from the recent restructuring at L Brands might be greater than their exposure to Macys or JC Penney. The pace of transformation of the business model of mall owners will distinguish the winners from the losers. It takes a management determined to create the cash flow to accelerate their transformation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.