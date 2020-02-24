Exxon Mobil: Hyperinflation Hedge Extraordinaire

I am something of a worrywart, a cynic for sure. I usually envision worst case scenarios for the economy, and build up confidence from that point with arguments and evidence. I was on a plane during the morning of September 11, 2001, stuck in a faraway airport. I also traded the 1987 October stock market crash of 40%. So, I fully understand from experience that one-of-a-kind events can shape the economy and stock market. I am a little freaked out about the coronavirus spreading since December, and thought it would be useful to put out an article on which stock might be a terrific hyperinflation hedge, currently mispriced on the downside, if a real pandemic has begun.

Let’s say coronavirus wreaks havoc with the global economy and central banks the world over resort to insane levels of money printing, banana republic, handing out money on the street corner levels. Here is what started this mental quest. What stock would be a good idea to hold, hedging the potential of hyperinflation in America and elsewhere? In past instances of national hyperinflation, those owning hard assets like gold/silver and real estate performed particularly well, especially leveraged with low interest rates. Blue-chip stockholders survived just fine also, as the repricing of revenues and earnings causes a bump in stock worth. Those holding cash and bonds only, lacking the ownership of assets that rise with inflation basically lost everything. In America, pensioners and dependents on fixed incomes like Social Security would fare the worst. Younger folks and working-class citizens without real estate assets or stock ownership will be the next biggest losers, as job losses and skyrocketing cost of living changes push many into poverty.

A pandemic on the scale of the 1918 Spanish Flu that spreads to billions of people on planet earth, killing tens of millions is an event none of us alive remember. It is even more difficult to model how governments, consumers, businesses and investors will react, as we now have globally interlinked supply chains, just-in-time inventory management, nearly instant international capital flows, and social media to incite panic that did not exist 102 years ago. My thinking is a Spanish Flu like spread will have an earthquake-like Richter Magnitude or hurricane/tornado category scale up of destructive consequences on the world economy. For example, I am modeling a cascading magnitude effect at least 10x that of the September 11 terrorist attacks, for a large coronavirus pandemic. 9-11 started a round of endless war in the Middle East, and an immediate 15% stock market slide, for context. It is hard to imagine a situation 10x worse for the world at large.

What are the odds of a worst-case coronavirus spread and reaction by investors? Today, just eight weeks from any mention in the media, roughly 100,000 people are infected and 2,500 have died all over the globe. It is reported as extremely contagious, more so than a regular flu. It has much higher death rates than flu bugs, and survives outside a warm human/animal host a multiple of days vs. any flu. It seems capable of spread for a week or two, before any symptoms appear. So yes, I think the coronavirus is a worrisome development. Government quarantines in China, Italy and South Korea this week of hundreds of millions of people, never before attempted in human history, scream we should all pay attention and contemplate worst case scenarios. I personally rate the odds of a devastating global pandemic at about 10% right now, but I am not remotely an expert in virology, biology, psychology, medicine or government emergency planning.

Does a Coronavirus Pandemic = Hyperinflation Globally?

U.S. Dollars are worth less and less every year already, before a coronavirus pandemic takes hold. Remember the U.S. was engaged in endless and still emergency levels of Federal Reserve money printing in early 2020 before worldwide economic dislocations become reality in March-April (if they do). Mind you, Uncle Sam looks destined to borrow $1.5 trillion in new Treasury debt during fiscal 2020 and the FED restarted QE (not QE) bond buying in October at a rate of nearly $1 trillion annually, during what’s heralded as a “strong” economy. If the economy were actually strong, we would have high interest rates, the FED would be reducing its balance sheet, and the Treasury would be paying off debt. Below are charts of the FED’s balance sheet exploding higher the last five months after a meteoric rise from late 2008, M-1 cash money supply expanding by 10% annually since the 2008-09 Great Recession, and a review of the almost parabolic moonshot in Treasury debt borrowed to prevent the U.S. economy from contracting.

Image Source: St. Louis Fed

What’s particularly crazy to contemplate in early 2020 is the world’s major central banks were all pedal to the metal in terms of money creation, before coronavirus was actually a thing. The central banks of the U.S., Japan, China and the ECB, representing about 50% of the global economy are bailing water out of a sinking boat like never experienced before, each directly interfering in the capital markets through QE, during a “supposed” decent economic period. We are in experimental, uncharted territory, I like to call Bernanke’s Curse. Interest rates are today just above zero (or below) for most sovereign debt issues.

What happens to money printing if the global economy slows into negative territory, a consumer/business reaction of fear and disruption from coronavirus? Supply chains all over the world, and just-in-time inventory management were never designed for mass quarantines in cities and regions spread everywhere on the globe. What if disruptions in spending and commerce, the delivery and production of goods lasts a year or two, or affects billions of people at once, in a true pandemic? Trust me, it’s not hard to envision a central bank over-reaction (or a necessary action) to keep businesses and governments solvent as economic sales and tax receipts implode. They are the lenders of last resort during recession, keeping commercial banks from insolvency and businesses overloaded with debt from bankruptcy. Are we facing a perfect storm of economic problems, never experienced by businesses, consumers, policy makers and investors, on a global scale no less?

The stock market is discounting a best-of-all-worlds scenario for the economy in early 2020, not the worst of all possible outcomes. With Wall Street trading near record overvaluations based on price to sales, CAPE 10-year trailing earnings or total market capitalization to GDP output, a huge downturn in the global economy, whether the U.S. leads it or not, could cause a stock market swoon. The disconnect between record overconfidence and a worldwide economic depression may lead to a quick 20-30% decline without much effort. A crash of 40-50% is in the realm of possibilities if coronavirus continues to spread in coming months, and a downsizing of the global economy in rolling outbreaks beyond China is at hand.

Below I have pictured the extreme highs in market “greed” reached in December-January as measured by the CNN Fear & Greed Index. A measure of seven different time-tested indicators, this index mimics the high level of overconfidence in other investor/trader surveys since December.

Image Source: CNN Website

If the global economy is in deep recession by the summer, and stocks crash 30%-50% at the same time, how can central banks not enter the arena with salvation money printing? I don’t think they would have much choice at that stage. Bailouts with newly minted cash, emergency loans to businesses and banks, special breaks for taxpayers, you name it could be our future. At some point, this line of action could lead to a loss of confidence in what value each Dollar retains. Then the wheels fall off, and a Dollar panic ensues. Nobody will want them, and a loaf of bread goes for $20 or $50, pick a number.

So, which stocks should you own as a hyperinflation hedge? Gold and silver related stocks seem like a smart first choice, and I personally own and recommend plenty of those. Then right after gold/silver ETFs and miners, holding a critical and necessary commodity business, the most profitable corporation in the history of mankind should be next on your list.

Image Source: Company Website

Own Trillions of Dollars in Petroleum Reserves at Low “Cost” Accounting

The lifeblood of both the current global economy and 150-year industrial revolution is energy. The largest, oldest and most profitable U.S. blue-chip in crude oil and natural gas is Exxon Mobil (XOM). The former Standard Oil, and famous Rockefeller money machine founded in 1870 is still alive, with assets/sales/subsidiaries all over the world producing, refining and selling petroleum products. The company is ranked #1 in world economic history, with $430 billion in retained, after-tax earnings. [Apple (AAPL) is a close #2.] The company is fully-integrated, from finding, extracting and refining to delivering and selling energy to consumers. Exxon projects profitability, even if crude oil dips below $40 a barrel. Each share represents future decades of profitable, low expense oil & gas reserves and production held in the ground at accounting cost. Shareholders own plenty of valuable real estate through gas stations, pipelines, refineries, and office buildings. Plus, Exxon exposes you to all these valuable properties and reserves with limited ultra-low leverage expense. As a consequence, any and all price spikes in oil & gas prices will flow directly to the bottom line and stockholder worth.

Image Source: Exxon Asset Map

Alas in early 2020, investors don’t see good reason to hold crude oil or energy assets, after a devastating 12 to 15-year decline from peak pricing. Article after article by the mainstream press explain oil is a dead-end investment from excess pollution and related climate change. Few investors are willing to part with paper dollars to purchase a dying, old school commodity business. Exxon even pays almost 6% in dividend yield, 3x what any U.S. Treasury bond returns. The dividend payout of $14 billion annually was covered by a similar, yet depressed earnings total of $15 billion, plus $30+ billion in cash flow during 2019. Remember, Exxon has the longest history of rising dividends over time of any business in America. When petroleum prices improve, dividend payouts will surely increase in the years ahead.

Exxon Mobil as Manic Money Printing Hedge

How cheap is Exxon Mobil if crude oil and natural gas rebound to all-time highs the next 12-24 months? Let’s do some quick math. First and foremost, energy prices are much lower than you think. If we adjust for U.S CPI since the 2008 peak 12 years ago in crude oil of $120 a barrel, a new 2020 adjusted price high of $160 would be required. The natural gas high of $15 per Btu was reached in 2005. An equivalent number today, adjusted for the effects of FED money printing, would be closer to $20.

Image Source: Macrotrends.net

I am randomly picking these numbers as a starting point for hyperinflation preparation, simply for reference. Given $160 for crude oil from $50 today, and $20 natural gas from $2 now, Exxon would have $600-700 billion in annual revenues, all other variables remaining the same. For comparison, Exxon generated sales of $264 billion during 2019.

Of course, production and demand vs. 2019 will fall under the above coronavirus pandemic scenario. But let’s continue to play along in this mental exercise. Given currently low U.S. corporate tax rates, my back of the envelope arithmetic on all-time high petroleum prices puts theoretical net profits for Exxon shareholders in the $100-150 billion range each year (from almost $15 billion in 2019). When you think about the $250 billion total equity market capitalization for Exxon at $59 a share in February, there wouldn’t be much of a limit to the upside in this stock if out-of-control money printing is approaching fast. A double or triple in Exxon’s stock quote would be the opening move, as Wall Street discounts decades of production and income at much higher energy pricing. Then consider true hyperinflation would spiral prices for everything even higher.

Oversold Stock a Standout Buy Idea

From a risk/reward viewpoint, evaluating a variety of economic scenarios the next 5-10 years, few other blue-chips have a similar limited downside, unlimited upside setup in early 2020. Below are charts of Exxon Mobil’s estimated progress in delivering growth in earnings and cash flow the next five years, even at lower $40 a barrel crude oil.

Image Source: Exxon 2019 Investor Day

Exxon Mobil’s stock trading momentum is getting interesting, regardless of coronavirus forecasts or an end game, hyperinflation hedge proposition. The early 2020 price sell-off is the sharpest since 2015. I am charting a 2-year period below. Notice the extreme 14-day Average Directional Index [ADX] number above 40 circled in green. A super-low 14-day Relative Strength Index [RSI] is circled in red. I strongly believe a reversal higher is getting close. Perhaps one last sell-off is coming, if the overall stock market tanks.

However, I fully expect Exxon Mobil will be able to “outperform” the S&P 500 average in coming years, as petroleum prices rise from amazingly depressed numbers in early 2020. Historically, commodities do not trade below the cost of industry-wide production for long. Both crude oil under $50 a barrel and natural gas prices less than $2 per Btu are today below the average all-in cost of extraction and delivery. In the U.S. you can count the number of natural gas exploration & production companies that are profitable at sub-$2 natural gas on one hand. Middle East countries pump crude oil out of the ground at cash costs under $30. But if you include exploration and transportation expenses, the price needed to balance sovereign budgets or plug the large hole in trade imbalances, crude oil needs to trade between $70-100 a barrel for production to remain at present daily rates. U.S. production has average costs above $50 a barrel presently. You can review some U.S. cost data below by the Dallas Federal Reserve.

On the long-term 30-year chart drawn below, Exxon’s present valuation on price to trailing sales of 0.97x, book value of 1.32x and cash flow of 9.3x is below normal historically. Remember, the S&P 500 average stock in America is trading at an all-time high of 2.4x sales, near a record 4x book value and 13x peak cash flow results, with an extremely low 1.8% dividend yield. Considering Exxon’s leading asset and cost structure have allowed the stock to be priced at closer to par valuations against the S&P 500’s financial metrics traditionally, the company appears to be selling at a sharp “relative” discount to 2020’s overvalued equity market.

Final Thoughts

Investor confidence in the Federal Reserve and Wall Street is at truly euphoric levels. Conventional wisdom believes nothing can wrong in the unstoppable technology sector, or reverse the boundless greatness of America’s debt-ridden economy, going into coronavirus. What if that perception is dead wrong?

What if central banks worldwide are enticed into printing paper money, far beyond any rate experienced in modern times? Wouldn’t you want to protect your wealth with a commodity business owning future sales valued in the trillions “before” hyperinflation appears, held at low accounting cost? If you are searching for a great money printing hedge, out-of-favor with investors in February, already profitable and paying a high dividend yield, look no further. Exxon Mobil should be at, or near, the top of your hyperinflation hedge, accumulation list.

On the flip side, a normal operating environment for Exxon Mobil and stable economy for the world in 2020 should support a rebound in the oil giant’s stock quote. If petroleum prices naturally rise 20-30%, back above the cost of production into 2021, Exxon could still be a big winner for investors.

Exxon has a history of doing well as a defensive pick during bearish stock market trends. From today’s depressed price, Exxon may perform better than the average U.S. equity under a number of scenarios. If Exxon’s long-term future was a coin flip, it appears heads you win, tails you win, and if you forgot the coin, you still might win. Why not research the company a little more and decide if Exxon Mobil fits in your portfolio? It could prove one of the stronger buy ideas of the year in a hedged, diversified design.

If the stock market crashes and global economy implodes, Exxon Mobil will fall initially. I believe it would backpedal less than the S&P 500 average. If and when crazy money printing starts in earnest, Exxon might catch a quick bid, as investors think through to the end game. Rapidly rising prices for everything including petroleum would spike the stock price in time. If you own/buy the stock now and are willing to ignore its quote during a coronavirus panic sell-off, the long-term reward could be substantial.

If you can dream up a better hyperinflation stock pick, I would love to hear about it in the comment section below. Other stocks will undoubtedly do better than Exxon Mobil, given out-of-control money printing, depending on the exact circumstances. However, as a stand-alone, risk/reward trade idea in February, I like Exxon as a unique choice to hedge the potential for monster inflation if coronavirus turns pandemic. Thanks for reading. Food for thought anyway.

