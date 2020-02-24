Dropbox: The Tale Of The Tape

We update the investment case on this fast-growing technology concern in the paragraphs below.

Mid-cap tech name Dropbox is up some 30% since we highlighted it in Mid-December.

The intelligent have plans; the wise have principles.”― Raheel Farooq

Back in mid-December, we highlighted Dropbox (DBX) and advocated it made sense as a small 'watch item' position or preferably as a buy-write holding for those options players out there. We had outlined a more detailed options strategy exclusively to Biotech Forum members the month before in our 'option play of the week' feature that is a part of that offering. Thanks to very solid Q4 results after the bell Thursday, that April covered call position looks like it is a lock to expire nicely in the money.

It is also time to revisit this tech name and look at the key factoids behind what was an impressive quarter.

Company Overview

Dropbox, Inc. is a global collaboration platform provider that allows individuals, teams, and companies to store, share, and work on files. The co-founders control over 60% of the voting rights in the stock. The shares now sport a market capitalization north of $9 billion after an approximate 20% rally on Feb 20 on its fourth quarter earnings report.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

The company posted earnings of 16 cents a share, two pennies a share above expectations after the bell on Thursday. Revenues were up some 19% on a year-over-year basis to almost $450 million, also slightly above expectations.

Source: Company Presentation

There were several other items that caught investors' eyes favorably. First, Paying users totaled 14.3 million at the end of the year, up from 12.7M in the prior year. In addition, ARPU or Average Revenue Per User increased to $125 versus $119.61. For the entire year, ARPU rose to $123.07 from $117.64, an approximate rise of five percent. The company also authorized a $600 million stock repurchase plan which is about seven percent of overall float at current trading levels.

Source: Company Presentation

Free cash flow came in at just over $160 million for the quarter, from under $90 million in the same quarter last year. On an annual run rate, that puts Dropbox's free cash flow yield right at seven percent. Dropbox actually posted free cash flow of $392 million in 2019, a free cash flow yield of just over four percent. Its long-term goal is to get to over $1 billion in annual free cash flow. The company had net customer additions of 300,000 for the quarter, significantly above the 180,000 consensus.

Source: Company Presentation

Finally, and most importantly, operating margins expanded substantially which was the main thing that caught the eyes of some analysts.

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet

Interestingly, despite the impressive quarter, analyst opinion is still mixed on Dropbox. Jefferies, Monness and Bernstein reiterated Hold ratings on DBX after Q4 results. William Blair, Deutsche Bank ($30 price target) and RBC Capital ($28 price target) reissued Buy ratings yesterday as did Canaccord Genuity ($30 price target) the day before the fourth quarter report was out.

Here is the commentary from the analyst at William Blair.

The big surprise was non-GAAP operating margin guidance, which came in well above expectations for 2020, with the long-term target (in 2024) raised from 20%-22% to 28%-30%. In fact, Dropbox management provided major revisions to its long-term financial targets, eschewing a 20% revenue growth target in favor of significant margin expansion, free-cash-flow generation, and earnings growth. Management noted a sharper focus on driving margin expansion through: 1) operational leverage—stemming in part from its self-serve model; 2) expanding the usage of its New Dropbox platform (which can be optimized to drive higher conversion efficiency); and 3) increasing the monetization of its registered user base through new solutions".

The company ended FY2019 with approximately $1.16 billion in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. The CEO bought just over $9.5 million worth of shares on November 11th of last year. There has only been approximately $300,000 worth of sales by two other insiders since in the shares.

Verdict

Overall, it was a solid quarter for the company which is why shares traded up 20% Friday. Analyst opinion remains mixed mainly as the company offered conservative guidance of 15% revenue growth in FY2020, but probably will get more sanguine if Dropbox shows continued improvements in operating margins, free cash flow generation and other metrics.

As my late Father liked to quip 'If it ain't broke, don't fix it'. We continue to view Dropbox as a solid buy-write candidate despite a better than a 30% rise since our article on this name in December.

True conviction is believing something to be right even after it becomes disadvantageous to you.”― Gabrielle Zevin, Young Jane Young

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Author's note: I present an update my best small and mid-cap stock ideas that insiders are buying only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Insiders Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below! 20% Off your first year of membership for a limited time only.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.