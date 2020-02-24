Six Flags: It's Not Going To Be Easy

Although Six Flags looks cheap, the weak cash flows and the potential risk that Six Flags is underinvesting in its business makes us wary.

A new CEO was hired to lead the turnaround efforts, which so far has been disappointing.

Recently, Six Flags(SIX) reported horrible Q4 results. Attendance was down at several of its older parks, pressuring revenues, even though costs continuing to rise. Management now has pretty much no chance of hitting the $750mil EBITDA target by 2021. While the new CEO has promised to turnaround the company, there is no solid plan yet. We believe Six Flags should be avoided until management can give more details for their plan to turn around the company, especially considering the high leverage and headwinds involved.

Q4 earnings

For the first time in many quarters, the company showed a decline in revenues due to weak attendance. Most of the problems seemed to stem from 2 parks in Mexico and Magic Mountain in California and were compounded by slowing growth in other legacy parks.

Our parks in Mexico experienced 2 issues. The first was austerity measures put in place by the new President, which significantly reduced government sanctioned school group visits to our parks. The second was an unfortunate accident at a nearby theme park, which has negatively affected people's desire to visit any theme park in the area. At Magic Mountain, we experienced poor weather, nearby fires and a delay in introducing our major new ride, West Coast Racers, which did not open until after Christmas. Collectively, these items had a significant impact on our fourth quarter and full year attendance. Since the opening of West Coast Racers, we have seen an improvement in attendance trends. Source: Q4 2019 call

The new parks did fairly well though, with the six recently acquired parks performing above expectations and with the 5 parks that started operating in 2018 showing 8% attendance growth. However, their revenue contribution was not enough to prevent a decline in overall revenues.

To make matters worse, operating costs continue to increase due to rising minimum wages and due to the problems Six Flags is facing in China, which we detailed in another article. This increase in operating cost pressured margins and caused a $27mil decline in adjusted EBITDA.

Due to the poor results, the company cut its dividend to around $0.25 a quarter, representing a 3% yield, which frees up around $200mil in cash flow per year. Considering the dividend has been far exceeded by cashflow and considering the $2.3bil in debt on the company's balance sheet, we believe this cut is a great idea.

Turnaround

In mid-November, Six Flags welcomed new CEO Mike Spanos to lead the turnaround effort. Mike spent 26 years at PepsiCo and led a number of business transformations in both domestic and international markets.

We are optimistic that Mike will be able to turnaround Six Flags given his great track record and the great industry Six Flags operates in, but without a clear long term plan at the moment, it will be hard to give any final judgment.

So far this year, Six Flags has tried to lower costs by reducing marketing and labor, but this has backfired on them and affected guest satisfaction and customer acquisition. In the end, they were forced to cut the dividend, as we mentioned earlier.

Valuation

With the drop, Six Flags is now worth around $2.7bil, representing a 10x FCF multiple. Is it worth it to pay 10x FCF for Six Flags? Before we answer the question, we need to factor in some risks.

One major risk is the fact that the current capex level could be too low, at just 9% of revenues. Competitor Cedar Fair(FUN), for example, spends 14% of its revenues on capex(its interesting to note that Cedar Fair reported revenue growth in Q4, unlike Six Flags). One analyst asked this interesting question in the call, and management told the analyst to wait until investor day for a more detailed answer.

So Mike, I know it's early, but just from a high level, how are you thinking about the capital expenditures in this business going forward? I mean the argument has been out there for a while that 9% CapEx as a percent of sales may have just been too low over a long period of time. Yes. So first, on capital allocation, good question. As I said, it is my intent to provide detailed feedback on all the capital allocation May 28 at our Investor Day as part of the holistic strategy. Source: Q4 2019 call

Anyway, if capex does turn out to be too low for Six Flags, capex would need to increase by nearly $60mil, slashing FCF by 20%. This would mean that the "low" FCF multiple of 10x may increase to around 12x.

Takeaway

Overall, we don't believe it would be wise to buy Six Flags at the moment. While we do love the business model and have confidence in the new CEO, it is clear that this is going to be a rough turnaround considering Six Flags is battling secular headwinds in the industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.