My 19 Best Dividend Ideas For 2020

In a pullback, I'd add AMZN, CAT and LOW to this list and chase all 19 stocks to bottom with limits per a reasonable plan I've created. The average yield on these 19 companies is 4.7%, the average PE is 10.4, and the average PEG 0.91.

Right now I have limits set to buy VIAC, MDP, ET, CCL, MPLX, UNM, BMY, FL, EPD, CMA, OZK, PII, AAN, SPG, and IIPR at ever more attractive prices.

This allows me to screen for the best companies for my needs, which are focused on generous, safe and growing dividends, as well as high margins of safety.

I spend thousands of hours each year maintaining the Master List, a database of over 400 of the best dividend stocks worth owning at the right price.

(Source: imgflip)

All 16 Companies I'm Targeting For My Retirement Portfolio Right Now

This is a hybrid article, both a source of actionable ideas to consider but also highlighting my overall long-term investing strategy.

My retirement portfolio has one overarching goal. To allow me to live off 50% of post-tax dividends while raising a family as large as five. I don't actually plan to stop working (just work four days per week at this current job I love), but that is my definition of financial independence.

In order to achieve that goal, I have four key portfolio stats I'm targeting.

portfolio yield of 3% to 6%

long-term dividend growth 5% to 10% CAGR

weighted quality score: 9+/11 blue chip vs 7.0 average S&P 500 company and average aristocrat 9.7

weighted dividend safety score: 4+/5 above-average vs 3.0 S&P 500 average and 4.7 aristocrat average

My method is inspired by the greatest investors in history.

Specifically, my mantra of "quality first, valuation second and prudent risk management always" is based on what I call the three patron saints of sound long-term investment strategy.

Warren Buffett's "wonderful companies at fair prices"

Joel Greenblatt's "above-average quality companies at below-average prices"

Peter Lynch's "growth at a reasonable price"

To help me put my savings to work most effectively for my needs I'm targeting four of the seven proven market-beating strategies.

I've designed the Dividend Kings' Master List of 405 companies (and counting) to be screenable for five of these alpha factors.

size (market cap)

quality (quality scores, four versions of return on capital data)

dividend growth (historical growth rate, analyst consensus growth forecast, realistic growth potential)

valuation (discount to fair value, PEG ratio, forward PE)

volatility (annual standard volatility over the last 15+ years)

In fact, the Master List now includes 54 columns. Two more safety columns are coming in June, payout ratio and industry-specific safe payout ratio.

These allow myself and Dividend Kings members to screen all 405 companies (all aristocrats, kings, Super SWANs, and blue chip quality champions & achievers) by

sector

yield

quality

safety

discount to fair value (color-coding shows good buys, reasonable buys, holds and potential sell/trim priced stocks)

long-term return potential

dividend growth streak

5-year dividend growth rate

forward PE (P/FFO for REITs, P/OCF for midstream and P/EBITDA for energy)

analyst long-term consensus growth forecast

PEG ratio

return on capital (Greenblatt's gold standard of quality/moatiness)

return on capital industry percentile

13-year median return on capital (to judge the stability of business model)

5-year ROC trend (to judge the stability of business model)

S&P credit rating (helps determine safety scores)

annual volatility (alpha-factor, helps screen for defensive stocks)

market cap (alpha-factor)

The idea is that something great is always on sale for any possible need/goal/risk profile.

In my case, I am seeking companies that represent a mix of

50% fast growth (double-digits)

50% high-yield/deep value

So given my goals, and 50+ year time horizon, here are the 16 companies I've screened for and determined are the best companies on which to set 5 limits each.

Why these 16 companies? For the answer let's turn to their fundamental stats.

(Source: Dividend Kings Master List)

Fundamental Stats

average quality: 8.7/11 above-average

average dividend safety: 4.2/5 above-average

average yield: 5.0% vs 3% to 4% average high-yield ETF/fund

vs 3% to 4% average high-yield ETF/fund average valuation: 36% undervalued vs 14% to 24% overvaluation on S&P 500

average dividend growth streak: 11.4 years = dividend achiever

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 14.2% CAGR

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 10.0% CAGR

average forward PE ratio: 9.0 vs 10.3 S&P 500 bottom on March 9th, 2009

vs 10.3 S&P 500 bottom on March 9th, 2009 average PEG ratio: 0.9 vs 2.25 S&P 500

vs 2.25 S&P 500 average return on capital: 55% = 76th industry percentile (high-quality by Greenblatt's definition)

average 13-year median ROC: 68%

average 5-year ROC trend: +0.3% CAGR (relatively wide and stable moats)

average credit rating: BBB (investment grade)

average annual volatility: 33.9% vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

average market cap: $32.2 billion vs $135 billion S&P 500 average

vs $135 billion S&P 500 average average 5-year total return potential: 5.0% yield + 10% growth + 9.3% CAGR valuation boost = 24.3% CAGR (19% to 30% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

There's nothing I love more than making great deals with my savings.

(Source: Imgflip)

Shark Tank is my favorite TV show of all time, not just because it's entertaining and inspiring for all entrepreneurs.

It's because it teaches you about real-life business, including risk analysis, risk management, valuation and most of all, how to think like a business person and disciplined investor.

Your portfolio is a business, a holding company of equity stakes in other businesses. Thus thinking in terms of years or decades, rather than weeks or months, is essential to making sound long-term decisions with your savings.

Rather than speculate about short-term price action, as so many people do, I think like a Shark, or specifically like a shrewd investor interested in acquiring quality income-producing assets at VERY attractive valuations.

Private equity firms are averaging 12.3 multiples and over the first 10 seasons, the average Shark Tank deal was for 7.0 times earnings/cash flow.

Chuck Carnevale calls earnings/cash flow yield the "essence of valuation".

And valuation is critical to good risk management.

If you buy a company at fair value then your total returns will equal yield + long-term growth.

(Source: Ploutos)

If you buy a company at less than fair value then the eventual mean reversion (if fundamentals remain stable) will result in a significant valuation boost that allows you to do better than your company.

BUT valuation isn't just about great returns of generous, safe and growing yields.

earnings yield = inverse of PE

earnings yield risk premium = earnings yield - 10 Year US Treasury yield

average S&P 500 earnings yield risk premium since 2000: 3.7%

current S&P 500 risk premium: 3.7% = historical average (due to low interest rates)

average private equity risk premium: 6.6% = 1.8X market norm

average shark tank risk premium: 12.8% = 3.5X market norm

the average risk premium on these 16 companies: 9.6% = 2.6X market norm

Investing is an exercise in risk managment.

ALL BUSINESSES ARE LOOSELY FUNCTIONING DISASTERS, AND SOME ARE PROFITABLE DESPITE IT. At 30,000 feet, the world is beautiful and orderly. On the ground, it’s chaotic and confusing. Nothing ever goes to plan. Surprises lurk around every corner. Things are constantly breaking. Someone is always upset. Mistakes are made daily. Expecting anything less is being out of touch with reality. And remember, just because you’re now aware of it doesn’t change reality. It was that way before, you just didn’t realize it." - Brent Beshore private equity fund manager

Competent and trustworthy management is who we rely on to see the challenges coming, adapt and overcome them. In other words, no stock has ever made an investor a penny of profit because nothing bad happened, but despite something bad always happening.

You want to be properly compensated for owning any stock, which despite what the media claims, are NEVER BOND ALTERNATIVES.

A Bad Year in the Bond Market is a Bad Day in the Stock Market." - Ben Carlson

(Source: Ben Carlson)

This is why I strive not just to make reasonable and prudent investments, such as following the Graham/Dodd fair value rule of thumb of paying 15 times earnings/cash flow for average quality companies.

Rather I seek to make private equity style deals with every buy I make, by purchasing above-average quality companies at single-digit multiples and PEG ratios of close to one or lower.

Stacking the deck with quality, dividend growth, smaller size, and superb valuation is how I invest my life savings.

How I Actually Buy My Stocks

I live my life based on evidence, data, and spreadsheets.

I'll buy an initial position of $500 in a company that fits my needs. Then I'll set 5 limits to chase it to bottom.

My Retirement Portfolio Limit Orders

Company Current Price Current Yield Target Yield Limit Price Distance to Limit Price Annual Dividend Shares To Buy BMY $65.58 2.74% 2.7% $66.25 -1.0% 1.8 9 2.80% $64.26 2.1% 10 2.89% $62.33 5.2% 11 2.98% $60.46 8.5% 12 3.07% $58.65 11.8% 13 3.16% $56.89 15.3% 14 3.26% $55.18 18.8% 15 SPG $141.44 5.9% 5.9% $142.37 -0.7% 8.4 4 6.0% $140.00 1.0% 4 6.1% $137.70 2.7% 4 6.2% $135.48 4.4% 4 6.3% $133.33 6.1% 4 6.4% $131.25 7.8% 4 6.5% $129.23 9.4% 5 6.6% $127.27 11.1% 6 6.7% $125.37 12.8% 7 6.8% $123.53 14.5% 8 PII $91.59 2.7% 2.80% $88.57 3.4% 2.48 8.0 2.83% $87.49 4.7% 9.0 2.92% $84.87 7.9% 10.0 3.01% $82.32 11.3% 11.0 3.11% $79.85 14.7% 12.0 3.20% $77.46 18.2% 13.0 AVGO $307.18 4.2% 4.2% $309.52 -0.8% 13 2 4.3% $302.33 1.6% 3 4.4% $295.45 4.0% 4 4.5% $288.89 6.3% 5 4.6% $282.61 8.7% 6 4.7% $276.60 11.1% 7 4.8% $270.83 13.4% 8 4.9% $265.31 15.8% 9 MDP $31.16 7.6% 7.6% $31.32 -0.5% 2.38 28 7.7% $30.91 0.8% 29 7.8% $30.51 2.1% 30 7.9% $30.13 3.4% 31 8.0% $29.75 4.7% 32 8.1% $29.38 6.0% 33 8.2% $29.02 7.4% 34 8.3% $28.67 8.7% 35 8.4% $28.33 10.0% 36 8.5% $28.00 11.3% 37 8.6% $27.67 12.6% 38 8.7% $27.36 13.9% 39 8.8% $27.05 15.2% 40 8.9% $26.74 16.5% 41 $29.41 365 IIPR $106.00 3.8% 4.64% $86.25 22.9% 4 8.0 4.70% $85.11 24.6% 9.0 4.80% $83.33 27.2% 10.0 4.90% $81.63 29.9% 11.0 5.00% $80.00 32.5% 12.0 5.10% $78.43 35.2% 13.0 5.20% $76.92 37.8% 14.0 5.30% $75.47 40.5% 15.0 5.40% $74.07 43.1% 16.0 5.50% $72.73 45.8% 17.0 $79.39 125.0 MPLX $23.19 11.9% 11.8% $23.31 -0.5% 2.75 22 11.9% $23.11 0.3% 23 12.0% $22.92 1.2% 24 12.1% $22.73 2.0% 25 12.2% $22.54 2.9% 26 12.3% $22.36 3.7% 27 12.4% $22.18 4.6% 28 12.5% $22.00 5.4% 29 12.6% $21.83 6.3% 30 12.7% $21.65 7.1% 31 12.8% $21.48 7.9% 32 VIAC $28.65 3.35% 2.80% $34.29 -16.4% 0.96 18 2.89% $33.26 -13.9% 19 2.98% $32.26 -11.2% 20 3.07% $31.29 -8.4% 21 3.16% $30.35 -5.6% 22 3.26% $29.44 -2.7% 23 3.36% $28.56 0.3% 24 3.47% $27.70 3.4% 25 3.57% $26.87 6.6% 26 3.68% $26.07 9.9% 27 3.80% $25.28 13.3% 28 3.91% $24.52 16.8% 29 OZK $28.02 3.71% 3.8% $27.37 2.4% 1.04 19 3.9% $26.67 5.1% 20 4.0% $26.00 7.8% 21 4.1% $25.37 10.5% 22 4.2% $24.76 13.2% 23 4.3% $24.19 15.9% 24 CCL $41.85 4.78% 4.7% $42.55 -1.7% 2 13 4.8% $41.67 0.4% 14 4.9% $40.82 2.5% 15 5.0% $40.00 4.6% 16 5.1% $39.22 6.7% 17 5.2% $38.46 8.8% 18 5.3% $37.74 10.9% 19 UNM $29.86 3.82% 3.9% $29.23 2.2% 1.14 19 4.0% $28.50 4.8% 20 4.1% $27.80 7.4% 21 4.2% $27.14 10.0% 22 4.3% $26.51 12.6% 23 4.4% $25.91 15.2% 24 FL $39.72 4.03% 3.8% $42.11 -5.7% 1.6 14 3.9% $41.03 -3.2% 15 4.0% $40.00 -0.7% 16 4.1% $39.02 1.8% 17 4.2% $38.10 4.3% 18 4.3% $37.21 6.7% 19 4.4% $36.36 9.2% 20 4.5% $35.56 11.7% 21 CMA $62.34 4.36% 4.4% $61.82 0.8% 2.72 9 4.5% $60.44 3.1% 10 4.6% $59.13 5.4% 11 4.7% $57.87 7.7% 12 4.8% $56.67 10.0% 13 4.9% $55.51 12.3% 14 ET $12.11 10.07% 9.6% $12.71 -4.7% 1.22 40 9.7% $12.58 -3.7% 41 9.8% $12.45 -2.7% 42 9.9% $12.32 -1.7% 43 10.0% $12.20 -0.7% 44 10.1% $12.08 0.3% 45 10.2% $11.96 1.2% 46 10.3% $11.84 2.2% 47 10.4% $11.73 3.2% 48 10.5% $11.62 4.2% 49 10.6% $11.51 5.2% 50 EPD $25.83 6.89% 6.8% $26.18 -1.3% 1.78 21 6.9% $25.80 0.1% 22 7.0% $25.43 1.6% 23 7.1% $25.07 3.0% 24 7.2% $24.72 4.5% 25 7.3% $24.38 5.9% 26 7.4% $24.05 7.4% 27 AAN $43.84 0.36% 0.36% $44.56 -1.6% 0.16 13 0.37% $43.22 1.4% 14 0.38% $41.93 4.6% 15 0.39% $40.67 7.8% 16 0.41% $39.45 11.1% 17 0.42% $38.27 14.6% 18

(Source: Dividend Kings' yield based limit calculator) - bolded = filled

I set my limits based on yield

starting yield 3% or less: set 3% price increments

starting yield 3+%: set 0.1% yield increments

I don't make huge buys, just small frequent ones, each time at a better valuation, and higher yield. Why follow such a methodical/automated approach?

Because this way I am assured that every deal I make with my savings is not just reasonable, but fantastic for my needs/goals.

I love nothing more than chasing quality stocks to bottom in what I call "catching falling blue chips with conviction."

I follow strict risk-managment rules, that protects my nest egg from any single company collapsing, and resulting in a large, permanent loss of capital.

I also use five different cash buckets to ensure that I am ALWAYS putting savings to work in a low-risk/high-probability manner.

weekly buy bucket

opportunistic limit order bucket

pullback bucket

correction bucket

bear market bucket

My capital allocation plan doesn't have to be perfect, just reasonable for my goals. One of those goals is to minimize regrets, such as missing out on every market downturn.

(Source: imgflip)

So now let's get to my plan for the next market pullback/correction. I can't tell you when it will begin, but I can assure you one is coming at some point.

What If This Is The Start Of A Pullback/Correction?

(Source: Charlie Bilello)

Market history can tell us what's likely to happen over time. It can't tell us a darn thing about when the next downturn will strike, what will cause it, or how far stocks will fall.

The above tables present various sized downturns statistically. Wall Street is probabilistic in nature, which means every decline is different and you must plan for every realistic possibility.

(Source: Charlie Bilello)

From Nov 2016 to January 2018 stocks rose for 14 consecutive months and the biggest peak decline was just 2.7%. This was a meltup with the lowest volatility in over 50 years.

Then in 2018, we had two corrections, and a bear market if you measure using intra-day peak lows.

In 2019 we suffered two pullbacks (the historical average annual amount) but within just one month of each other.

In 2009 we had four pullbacks in eight months, and that's after the current bull market began.

In 2011 we had two corrections (one bear market if measuring intra-day lows) and a pullback.

In 2013 we had just one pullback, in 2014 four of them.

The median 5+% decline over the past decade lasted 26 trading days (five weeks) and saw stocks fall 7.9% before bottoming.

That's in-line with the historical average (since 1945) pullback which lasts one month, sees stocks fall 7% at the bottom and then recover a month later.

BUT I can't stress enough how Wall Street is probabilistic.

(Source: Charlie Bilello)

We're now in the 19th longest stretch of time since 1928 without a pullback. Four times in history have stocks gone over a year without a 5+% pullback/correction.

When will the next downturn hit? We can't know that but we can prepare for it, as well as larger declines which will happen at some point in the future.

So here is my plan for a pullback/correction, whenever it strikes.

Keep current limits

buy small positions in Amazon (AMZN), Lowe's (LOW), and Caterpillar (CAT)

set 5 limits each, and chase all 19 stocks to bottom, or until my dry powder is exhausted

Why Amazon, Lowe's and Caterpillar? Because they are fast-growing 11/11 quality Super SWANs with the following fundamentals.

Fundamental Stats

average quality: 11/11 Super SWAN

average dividend safety: 5/5 very safe

average yield: 2.4% vs 1.8% S&P 500 and 2% most dividend growth ETFs

vs 1.8% S&P 500 and 2% most dividend growth ETFs average valuation: 11% undervalued vs 14% to 24% overvaluation on S&P 500

vs 14% to 24% overvaluation on S&P 500 average dividend growth streak: 41.5 years = dividend aristocrat

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 14.0% CAGR

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 19.6% CAGR

average forward PE ratio: 18.2 vs 19.2 S&P 500

vs 19.2 S&P 500 average PEG ratio: 0.93 vs 2.25 S&P 500

vs 2.25 S&P 500 average return on capital: 22% = 72nd industry percentile (high-quality by Greenblatt's definition)

average 13-year median ROC: 17.6%

average 5-year ROC trend: +34.9% CAGR (relatively wide and improving moats)

(relatively wide and improving moats) average credit rating: A

average annual volatility: 31.6% vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat average market cap: $407 billion vs $135 billion S&P 500 average

average 5-year total return potential: 2.4% yield + 19.6% growth + 2.3% CAGR valuation boost = 24.3% CAGR (19% to 30% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

These three Super SWANs are, on average, already undervalued and capable of generating superior very safe income, that is expected to grow at a ferocious pace over time.

BUT I'm a disciplined investor which is why I am not yet buying CAT (a reasonable buy), or Lowe's (a hold).

Rather I'm counting on their historically high volatility to send them all crashing during a pullback, resulting in even better fundamental stats. That means including yields, a better risk-premium, and even more impressive long-term return potential.

Once a pullback is official, then I'll buy 1 share of Amazon and $500 worth of CAT and LOW. Then I'll set 5 limits on each following my limit rules (AMZN uses 5% price increments because of its high stock price and it pays no dividend).

What will my 19 pullback/correction companies mean for my long-term goals? Let's take a look at how adding these three Super SWANs changes the overall fundamentals of the companies I'll be buying.

My Pullback/Correction Limit List

(Source: Dividend Kings' Master List) green = good buy, blue = reasonable buy, yellow = hold

Fundamental Stats

average quality: 9.1/11 blue chip

average dividend safety: 4.3 above-average

average yield: 4.7% vs 3% to 4% most high-yield ETFs/funds

vs 3% to 4% most high-yield ETFs/funds average valuation: 32% undervalued vs 14% to 24% overvaluation on S&P 500

vs 14% to 24% overvaluation on S&P 500 average dividend growth streak: 14.8years = dividend achiever

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 14.2% CAGR

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 11.5% CAGR

average forward PE ratio: 10.4 vs 19.2 S&P 500 (private equity valuation)

vs 19.2 S&P 500 (private equity valuation) average PEG ratio: 0.91 vs 2.25 S&P 500

vs 2.25 S&P 500 average return on capital: 46% = 75nd industry percentile (high-quality by Greenblatt's definition)

average 13-year median ROC: 54.2%

average 5-year ROC trend: +9.7% CAGR (relatively wide and improving moats)

(relatively wide and improving moats) average credit rating: BBB+

average annual volatility: 33.6% vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat average market cap: $91 billion vs $135 billion S&P 500 average

average 5-year total return potential: 4.7% yield + 11.5% growth + 8.0% CAGR valuation boost = 24.2% CAGR (19% to 30% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

THIS is how I plan for inevitable pullbacks/corrections. I don't fear volatility I embrace it and plan to harness it for my long-term benefit.

(Source: AZ Quote)

Bottom Line: These 16 Dividend Stocks Are The Best Choices For My Needs And Possibly Yours As Well

I'm not saying that VIAC, MDP, ET, CCL, MPLX, UNM, BMY, FL, EPD, CMA, OZK, PII, AAN, SPG, AVGO, IIPR, CAT, LOW, and AMZN are right for everyone.

Each has their respective risk profiles, which is why I demand a 5% to 25% margin of safety (depending on the company) to label them good buys.

BUT the process I've presented here is how prudent investors plan for whatever the market may bring in the future. I never focus on the short-term but always on

fundamentals

risk-management

attractive valuation

quality companies run by competent and trustworthy management

a long time horizon (5+ years)

When you have the right watchlist, then you are able to always put money to work efficiently, and based on sound principles that are most likely to meet your long-term financial goals.

And when the market freaks out and takes a temporary dive? Well, then the opportunity for even better deals means you can smile at the thought of the next pullback/correction, rather than lose sleep and hide under the bed.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Master List. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

30 exclusive articles per month

Our upcoming weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support

two exclusive preferred stock portfolios

exclusive updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list

exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long viac, mdp, et, ccl, mplx, unm, bmy, fl, epd, cma, ozk, pii, aan, spg, avgo, iipr, cat, low, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns all of these companies except Amazon in our portfolios.