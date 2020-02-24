BlackLine: Hold On For The Long Term

BlackLine's guidance for 2020 calls for ~21% y/y growth, but given its exiting growth rate in Q4, there's plenty of room for steady "beats and raises" this year.

As the company moves more of its business upmarket, it has also announced new integrations with SAP's S/4HANA, arguably one of the bluest-chip ERP systems in the industry.

While almost everybody now has heard of tech hotshots like Slack (WORK) and Dropbox (DBX), it's often the enterprise software companies that are lesser-known to the average consumer that make for far better investments. Sitting firmly in this category is BlackLine (BL) - a company that, unless you work in a corporate accounting department, you're likely never to have heard of. Yet since its IPO in late 2016 at just $17 per share, shares of BlackLine have nearly quadrupled - and both valuation and fundamentals suggest that the rally could go even higher.

Bullish thesis, recent developments, and valuation

I was on the fence about BlackLine until recently. I shied away from the stock in 2018 and 2019 because it was sporting a double-digit forward revenue multiple despite average ~30% y/y revenue growth. But fast-forward to today, and most software stocks are trading at double-digit revenue multiples while seeing sharply decelerating revenue growth trends, not hitting profitability, and competing with a plethora of other similar names.

In other words, from a relative basis, BlackLine now looks quite attractive - sitting at both a single-digit revenue multiple, barely seeing any revenue deceleration despite its growing size (in fact, revenue growth acceleterated in Q4), and throwing off generous cash flow. Perhaps best of all is BlackLine's product positioning. BlackLine has carved out a rather unique niche for itself in specializing on financial close (as in, closing the accounting books at the end of the month and quarter), a process that without proper tools requires mountains of manual labor. While the majority of enterprise SaaS companies deal in common spaces like CRM or HCM, BlackLine has claimed a thought leadership position in a critical area.

BlackLine's move upmarket is also being made obvious. The company has recently announced integrations into SAP's S/4HANA system, arguably one of the most prominent ERP systems in the industry used by many blue-chip companies. Not only does this partnership extend BlackLine's prospect base to the wide universe of SAP clients, but it also "rubber stamps" a patina of quality on BlackLine's product. SAP, a global company with clients in every geography, can also help BlackLine's international push.

Therese Tucker, BlackLine's CEO, commented on the rapid adoption that BlackLine has seen among its global customer base on the most recent earnings call:

In Q4, we added the largest number of new logos in the company's history, bringing our customer count to more than 3000 enterprise and mid-market customers around the world. We achieved this goal with the help of our healthy partner ecosystem, great success in the mid-market and several large competitive takeaways. We saw a healthy global demand for our products and our message is really resonating. Our user count spiked in the quarter by a record 23,000 users representing 200% growth in user adds."

To me, the bullish thesis that I highlighted earlier for BlackLine remains unchanged. The company has steadied its revenue growth in the mid-20s (its guidance for 2020, which we'll discuss shortly, is likely a few points too conservative), it's managed a great balance between growth and profitability (as evidenced by its huge cash flow expansion), and it has a niche product that may eventually be bought out by larger ERP suites like SAP, with which it has already partnered, or the likes of Workday (WDAY) or Oracle (ORCL).

For all this strength, especially in BlackLine's most recent fourth-quarter results, the stock still trades at a reasonable valuation multiple. At current share prices around $65, BlackLine trades at a market cap of $3.64 billion. After netting off the $607.7 million of cash and $384.3 million of convertible debt on BlackLine's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $3.42 billion.

BlackLine's 2020 guidance calls for a revenue range of $347-$352 million, which at the midpoint represents growth of 21% y/y versus 2019 revenues of $289.0 million. In my view, however, given that BlackLine's exiting Q4 growth rate clocked in at 27% y/y, and the fact that BlackLine has shown barely any deceleration at all over the past year, I believe a 24% y/y growth rate is more likely for 2020 (the company will likely "beat and raise" its way up to this growth target by year end).

Figure 1. BlackLine 2020 guidance Source: BlackLine 4Q19 earnings release

Applying a 24% y/y growth rate would get us to a revenue estimate of $358.4 million for FY20, giving BlackLine a current valuation of 9.5x EV/FY20 revenues. In my view, given that the majority of the software sector growing in the high 20s/low 30s range tends to trade at multiples in the low teens, I believe BlackLine can hit a valuation of 12x EV/FY20 revenues by year-end, implying a price target of $81 and 24% upside from current levels.

Q4 download

BlackLine's stellar fourth-quarter results should provide additional reassurance to investors who are on the fence about BlackLine. Take a look at the results below:

Figure 2. BlackLine 4Q19 results Source: BlackLine 4Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 27% y/y to $80.3 million, actually accelerating one point versus Q3's 26% y/y growth rate (companies at BlackLine's ~$300 million annual run rate typically see deceleration, not the other way around). BlackLine also squarely beat Wall Street's expectations of $77.8 million (+25% y/y) by a two-point margin.

Helping matters was the fact, as previously noted, that BlackLine added a record number of new clients to its roster in the fourth quarter. But its performance among existing clients was equally important, and also shined in Q4 - BlackLine hit a net revenue retention rate of 110% in the quarter, which CEO Tucker said was above internal expectations.

As software investors are aware, expansion growth is a vital (and sometimes more important) source of growth. Because it costs less to sell more to an existing customer than to land a new client, high retention and strong upsell trends are one of the key drivers that improve profit margins.

Here's some additional useful commentary from Tucker's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call that highlights BlackLine's push upmarket into larger clients:

We closed the quarter with a record number of large deals, which we define as 100 K or above in ARR which continues to drive growth in both new AAR per customer and total ARR per customer. Our strategic products finished at 22% of sales for the quarter, which was once again above our expected range. We believe the balanced approach that we have taken towards go-to-market planning has increased the momentum of new and add on sales of intercompany hub, Smart Close and transaction matching."

Performance was also strong on the bottom line as well, which rounds out the bullish thesis for BlackLine. Pro forma gross margins rose 110bps in Q4 to 83.0%, putting BlackLine in the upper echelon of margins in the software sector, while pro forma operating income rose more than 5x to $6.0 million, representing an operating margin of 7.5% - an improvement of 590bps over just 1.6% in 4Q18.

Cash flow also grew tremendously in both Q4 and all of FY19. BlackLine's FY19 FCF clocked in at $19.6 million (a 6.8% margin) and grew nearly 5x from the prior year:

Figure 3. BlackLine key profitability metrics Source: BlackLine 4Q19 earnings release

In a market that has become sensitive to tech companies' bottom lines, BlackLine's huge leaps in margin and cash flow are clear indicators of a path to GAAP profitability, which distinguishes it from many of the high-growth software companies in the sector.

Key takeaways

The key to BlackLine is its balance of positive attributes across many dimensions: undemanding valuation, rock-solid revenue growth that shows no signs of deceleration, strong profit and cash flow, and unique product positioning with few direct competitors and a healthy chance of M&A down the line. Make BlackLine a priority in your portfolio, especially if shares take a dip in a near-term market correction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.