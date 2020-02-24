Honeywell: Under-The-Radar Dividend Growth

Introduction and Thesis

At the request of one of my readers I am analyzing Honeywell International Inc (HON). For most dividend growth investors, the company is probably under the radar since it has only been raising the dividend for nine consecutive years. But the stock has a respectable yield, the dividend is seemingly safe, and the company is positioned in several growing market segments such as aerospace and defense and performance materials, and margins have been trending up for years. This combination from this industrial powerhouse is desirable from the perspective of a dividend growth investor. On the con side, the company did suffer during the Great Recession and the dividend was frozen so there is some risk here when the economy goes bad at some point in the future. However, the stock price recovered after the Great Recession and has been trending up as the US economy bounced back. At the right price Honeywell could be a good addition to a dividend growth portfolio but investors should wait for a better entry point at this juncture.

Source: Honeywell

Overview of Honeywell

Honeywell is a global industrial conglomerate that traces its modern structure back to 1985. The company operates four business segments: Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. This gives the company exposure to the aerospace and defense markets, construction, the oil & gas industries, as well as others. Honeywell spun off Garrett Motion (GTX), which manufactures turbochargers for cars, in 2018. Honeywell also spun off Resideo Technologies (REZI), which sells residential comfort and security solutions, in 2018. The company also spun off AdvanSix (ASIX), which manufactures caprolactam to make Nylon 6, in 2016. The company had about $37B in sales in 2019 of which $14.1B was Aerospace, $10.8B was Performance Materials and Technologies, $6.1B was Safety and Productivity Solutions, and $5.7B was Honeywell Building Technologies.

Source: Honeywell

Honeywell’s Margins Keep Expanding

As my readers are well aware, a stock must have top and bottom line growth over time to drive dividend growth. There can be some short-term fluctuations, but dividend growth can only be supported if earnings grow. From this perspective, Honeywell does very well over the past decade. Revenue has grown from roughly $32B in 2010 to ~$42B in 2018. The company typically grows revenue from bolt-on acquisitions and low single-digit organic growth. Revenue came down in 2019 due in part to spin offs and some headwinds in the end markets for the Safety and Productivity segment, which has mostly industrial and manufacturer end customers. This is likely due to the global contraction in manufacturing and slow activity in the oil & gas industry. Tariffs and trade wars have also likely impacted Honeywell’s top line in 2019.

Looking forward for 2020. I expect that the effect of the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX has not been fully felt by most manufacturers yet. But they effect will be real for those companies that are suppliers to Boeing and Honeywell is no exception. There have been repeated delays in the return of the 737 MAX to service and currently Boeing has halted production of the plane. At this point it is not fully clear when the plane will return to service and also when production of the plane will resume. On a positive note, tariffs and trade wars are subsiding and manufacturing seems to have stabilized in the US. But with that said, global manufacturing is still in the doldrums.

But the real story for Honeywell is not the top line growth but rather margin expansion, which has driven strong earnings growth. Gross margins increased from about 23.6% a decade ago to ~33.7% in 2019. This is simply outstanding and points to the company’s success in controlling and managing its supply chain. The company also seemingly has solid operational efficiencies as operating margins have more than doubled in the trailing 10 years and are currently at over 20%. Profit margins have nearly tripled from about 6% in 2010 to 16.7% in 2019.

Source: TIKR.com

Honeywell’s Dividend and Safety

Honeywell’s dividend safety is of concern due to the freeze in 2009 to 2010. But today the dividend can be considered safe from the perspective of earnings and free cash flow. Even debt is not of significant concern at present adding to the safety.

Honeywell’s forward dividend is $3.60 and the consensus 2020 earnings per share is $8.82. This gives a forward payout ratio of ~40.8%. This is a solid value and well below my threshold of 65%. The dividend has been growing rapidly at a double-digit rate. But the low payout ratio combined with the growing bottom line should let the company continue to grow the dividend and maintain a payout ratio below 50% for the next few years. However, I do not expect the dividend to grow at a double-digit rate in the next several years. The company is facing headwinds in certain end markets and margin expansion will likely slow. But still, one can expect that the annual dividend will grow at the same rate or slightly slower than earnings.

Honeywell’s dividend is safe in terms of free cash flow as well. In fiscal 2019, operating cash flow was $6,897M and capital expenditures were $839M resulting in free cash flow of $6,058M. The regular dividend required $2,442M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of approximately 40.3%. This is an excellent value in my opinion and well below my criterion of 70%.

The balance sheet is very conservative. The company had $4,833M in short-term debt and $10,954M in long-term debt at end of 2019. This was offset by cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $10,416M. The company can pay its obligations as interest coverage is over 20X, which is very conservative and lower than most other industrial companies. Furthermore, the leverage ratio is less than 1.0, which indicates the company has room to expand debt if needed. Overall, debt is not much an issue from the context of dividend safety.

Honeywell’s Valuation

Honeywell is trading at a stock price of $179.42, which gives it a forward price-to-earnings ratio of ~20.4. Granted, this is lower than the broader market so seemingly the stock is undervalued. But the stock is trading at a multiple higher than the trailing average for the past decade of about 15.8 indicating that the stock is overvalued. But of course, the company was a lot less profitable in the past, so a higher valuation is justified. We will use 17.0 as a fair value multiple due to growing margins and good operational execution. The fair value estimate is $156.40 indicating that the stock is overvalued at the current price based on earnings.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 16.0 17.0 18.0 Estimated Value $147.20 $156.40 $165.60 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 122% 115% 108%

Source: dividendpower.org calculations

How does the above valuation estimate compare to other methods? The Gordon Growth Model gives a valuation of $180 assuming 6% dividend growth rate and 8% desired return. Morningstar’s discounted cash flow model gives a fair value of $188, a little higher than the fair value based on Gordon Growth Model and earnings. The average of all three models gives a fair value of $174.80, which still indicates that Honeywell is slightly overvalued.

How does Honeywell compare to other manufacturing stocks? We make the comparison to three other aerospace and defense stocks. Note that Honeywell is somewhat different than a pure play aerospace and defense stock since it has exposure to other market segments. United Technologies (UTX) and General Electric (GE) are currently probably the closest competitors. We also include Lockheed Martin (LMT) in the comparison. But from this comparison we can see that Honeywell is not undervalued and trades on par with its peers or at a slightly higher valuation.

Technical Comparison of Valuations

Honeywell United Technologies General Electric Lockheed Martin Price-to-earnings ratio [FWD] 20.5 18.6 21.6 18.1 EV-to-EBITDA [TTM] 15.8 12.3 17.4 15.5

Source: Dividend Power and Seeking Alpha

Honeywell is a very safe stock. The company has advantages that come from being a defense contractor with established relationships with the DoD and companies that make major aircraft platforms. The company also spends a decent amount on R&D to develop future technologies. Morningstar gives the stock a wide moat. Value Line gives it an average safety rating of ‘1’ and a financial strength of A++, and the earnings predictability is 100 and the stock price stability is 100. The S&P credit rating is A. These are all excellent numbers.

Final Thoughts on Honeywell

Honeywell is a well-known stock that is followed by many investors. The company has a large aerospace and defense business but is also major player in building technologies, and as a supplier to other industries. The company is being affected by the downturn in manufacturing but not as severely as some of its peers due to its exposure to the aviation and defense markets. Honeywell’s competitive advantages and attributes make it a desirable stock to own. But it is trading at a fairly high valuation right now. I view the stock as a hold for current investors and new investors should probably wait for a better entry point.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.