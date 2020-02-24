Next-Gen 3D XPoint: A Glimpse Into The Future Of Memory

It appears that very few accept the fact that 3D XPoint ("3DXP") possesses the characteristics necessary to displace even some amount of DRAM sales. Well, here's proof:

Source: StorageReview;

The image above is that of a Supermicro (SMCI) 1029U-TN10RT, which is an Intel-based (INTC) platform which supports Optane DC persistent memory, which is Intel's implementation of 3DXP in the form of DIMMs. That is, they plug directly into the processor's memory bus for the fastest performance.

In the instance above, there are 24 DIMM slots and half of them are populated with conventional DRAM while the other half are populated with Optane DC. Now, if the rubber in your noggin isn't burning yet, let me spell it out for you: the Optane is displacing the DRAM which would normally occupy those DIMM slots.

Do you get it yet?

And the ratio of DRAM to Optane is configurable based on application. Here's an example of a system which has only two DRAM modules and six Optane modules (Optane with white labels; DRAM in center):

Source: StorageReview; Inspur Systems

So, the naysayers (which appear to be nearly everyone) are already wrong in a very big way. And they're increasingly wrong with each passing day. From the Supermicro StorageReview conclusion:

There's clearly every reason to be exceedingly enthusiastic when looking at the initial results in this review. We see the uplift from the new Xeon Scalable CPUs as a whole, but of course the Optane DC persistent memory modules are the stars here.

The root cause of the widespread misunderstanding is quite simple: the masses have been trained to focus only on low-level synthetic benchmark numbers instead of actual, real-world application performance - they're in denial. With each day, Optane DC sales are increasing, displacing DRAM sales. I'm done arguing with people who can't recognize palpable facts.

This Is An Investment Opportunity

To the point, here are some choice quotes from the following Micron (MU) patent application:

United States Patent Application 20190147923 MULTI-PORT STORAGE-CLASS MEMORY INTERFACE Inventors: Pawlowski; Joseph Thomas; (Boise, ID)Applicant: Micron Technology, Inc. Boise ID US

By way of example, a memory subsystem may exhibit a latency in a few hundred nanoseconds (e.g., 100 to 200 nsec) and such memory subsystem may be referred to as a storage-class memory. Conversely, other memory subsystems (e.g., an SSD or a HDD) may exhibit a latency in tens of microseconds (e.g., 50 to 100 .mu.sec) and may be too slow to be considered as storage-class memory. [...] A storage-class memory subsystem in the present disclosure may provide or exceed a desired latency (e.g., faster than NAND), a competitive cost (e.g., cheaper than DRAM), and a high bandwidth of data transfer rate (e.g., a data transfer rate of 25 gigabyte per second (GBps) each direction). [...] The memory subsystem may operate with a host device using a host interface protocol such as the Gen-Z protocol or the Cache Coherent Interconnect for Accelerators (CCIX) protocol to be compatible with legacy host interface protocols. [...] [0057] An individual media port of the media ports 495 (e.g., the media port 495-a), in some examples, may include one or more memory devices (e.g., memory devices with 3DXP memory cells, also referred to as 3DXP dice hereinafter). In some cases, the memory devices may operate in parallel to obtain a desired aggregated bandwidth through the aggregated channels 490. In some examples, one 3DXP die may have a memory capacity of 256 gigabits, e.g., 32 gigabytes. In some examples, one of the media ports 495 may include sixteen such 3DXP dice to generate a 512 gigabyte capacity, i.e., 0.5 terabyte capacity per a media port (e.g., the media port 495-a). In some examples, the 3DXP die may be configured to have a 8-bits wide data bus and two 3DXP dice may be assigned to each logical channel (e.g., the channel 491-a) rendering each logical channel 16-bits (e.g., two-bytes) wide. In some examples, an individual aggregated channel of the aggregate channels 490 may include eight logical channels (e.g., the aggregated channel 490-a including the logical channel 491-a through the channel 491-h). As a result, when sixteen 3DXP dice operate at 800 MHz in parallel, each of the aggregate channels 490 may operate at a bandwidth of 12.8 GBps (i.e., 2 bytes per the logical channel 491 leading to 16 bytes per the aggregated channel 490 (e.g., the aggregated channel 490-a) operating at 800 MHz). [...] [0064] As one example, the controller 430 depicted in FIG. 4 includes two interface components 410-a and 410-b and may be capable of handling a total data transfer rate of 100 GBps. In some examples, an overhead associated with a host link protocol may occupy a part of the total data transfer rate and an actual bandwidth of the computing system 400 may be less than 100 GBps (e.g., 80 GBps).

Translation, Please

There are several big deals here. The first is that Micron indicates that they have a controller which will interleave four channels each with 16 3DXP chips (64 total) for a total bandwidth of 100 gigabytes per second (!!!). The second is that they also indicate that each of the 3DXP chips will have a capacity of 32 gigabytes, which is double that of the current gen1 chips. This is due either to an increase in layers from two to four or a lithographic shrink - or both.

Finally, they're indicating both CCIX and Gen-Z interfaces - both decidedly non-Intel. CCIX (pronounced "see six") is essentially a turbocharged PCIe interface that was established in order to facilitate a tighter, more efficient, shared connection between accelerator and memory add-in cards with the host server or workstation.

CCIX was established in June of 2018 by AMD (AMD), ARM (OTCPK:SFTBY), Huawei, Mellanox (MLNX), Qualcomm (QCOM) and Xilinx (XLNX). The contributor list is impressive and includes Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOGL, GOOG), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL), IBM (IBM), Marvell (MRVL), Western Digital (WDC), and TSMC (TSM), among others.

Because of their control issues, Intel is notably absent from CCIX. Instead, Intel recreated the wheel in the form of CXL, which they announced in March of 2019. The clout of Intel immediately became apparent as the entire industry jumped into the CXL pool - including Nvidia (NVDA), Broadcom (AVGO), and Facebook (FB). But AMD is in there as well.

Alphabet Soup Takeaways

AMD-backed CCIX is obviously going to lose to Intel-backed CXL but there's an important takeaway: CCIX will run on PCIe4 - shipping now - while CXL won't work until we get PCIe5 - not shipping in CPUs for at least another year. From the Micron patent, it sounds like they've been working with AMD on a very high-performance, CCIX-based, 3DXP solution which could yield a huge advantage over Intel for as much as a year or more.

Buy more AMD?

Intel has the an advantage, albeit an expensive one, that they can shoehorn 3DXP onto DIMMs, which trump both CCIX and CXL from all performance perspectives. However, the clock is ticking on their claim to 3DXP output, which only extends for one year from Micron's acquisition of IMFT (October 31st, 2019). Micron Lehi is the sole source of 3DXP at the moment.

If Intel can't ramp their own supply of 3DXP in Rio Rancho, Micron is going to have them over a barrel.

Micron Lehi Fab (formerly IMFT); Source: Micron

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

