Forum Energy Technologies Is Down But Not Out

FET May Turn It Around

Strategically, Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is focusing on selling the artificial lift and drilling & downhole products in the international markets where the growth rate has been relatively strong. The company’s inventory destocking would improve margin and cash flows in the coming quarters. Also, new orders in the Production segment reflect an improved outlook and a higher revenue generation potential in 2020. I think the demand for completion and downhole products can improve in the medium term, leading to positive returns from the stock price.

However, I do not think FET’s stock price will surge in the short term. The reduction in the upstream capex budget in 2020 will not allow capital equipment demand in the U.S onshore to recover shortly. So, a majority of FET’s products and services will not see any immediate rise in sales and margin.

Strategy: International Markets And High-Margin Products

The continued slowdown in the completion market in the U.S. has affected all the oilfield services companies. As the demand side is not looking bright in the short term, most of these companies have expressed concerns over the outlook at the start of the year. I have discussed some of these issues in my article on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) over the past weeks. FET’s management share similar worries, no doubt, but has also chartered the line to overcome these. It plans to strengthen its brand recognition in engineered products, including artificial lift, intervention, and hydraulic fracturing. The company’s management believes that its products have the edge over its competitors due to the lower cost of set-up in cycle time at the well site. You may read more about how the company has changed its focus over the course.

Plus, these products help increase the crude oil production rate for the customers. During 2019, the company’s high-margin artificial lift products improved the operating life of downhole electric submersible pumps (or ESPs). Not only are such products in high demand in the U.S., internationally, but these are also used in the Middle East and Latin America.

Diving deeper into the strengths of the artificial products, we see that it offers protection to the production liner cables, power cables, and injection lines. These products are typically higher-margin and are used in high-value wells. Even though these are mostly used in the Gulf of Mexico in the U.S., they are expected to see increasing demand in the international offshore. The international market accounts for 30% of the company’s current revenue. As bidding for offshore projects grows, we can expect the share of revenues outside the U.S. to go higher in the coming quarters.

Cost Management

The company has undertaken various cost reduction measures to increase EBITDA. To reduce overhead costs, it has adopted lean pull systems between the front office and the shop floor, which has helped reduce work in progress inventory. The measures, however, have not been fully effective, though. Although the adjusted SG&A (selling, general, and administrative) costs declined by 21% year-over-year in Q4, the SG&A margin inflated to 28% compared to 26% a year ago.

As I was discussing earlier, the company aims to increase its sales in the international market. The product categories it looks to emphasize are well construction and intervention products, casing hardware, coil tubing, and wire-line and related pressure control equipment.

What’s In Store For FET?

FET’s outlook in Q1 2020 is not encouraging. Sudden black swan events like the Coronavirus outbreak, energy demand slowdown, and upstream companies’ budget rationalization that are likely to spill over to 2020 can become obstacles to the growth opportunity. So, its management expects EBITDA to remain unchanged with a slightly negative bias in Q1.

In the coming quarters after Q1, the management expects international activity to accelerate. Although the crude oil price had a breather in Q4 (8% up from Q3), it has come down sharply again in Q1 2020 so far. The U.S. rig count was down by 12% in Q4. The number of drilled wells and drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells were relatively resilient in Q4 compared to Q3 in the key unconventional resource shales. When the drilling and completion activity stabilizes, the cannibalization and destocking in North America will gradually stop, leading to demand improvement. So, in FY2020, the company expects EBITDA to range between $60 million and $70 million, which would be marginally lower compared to $72.2 million in FY2019.

Analyzing The Segment Value Drivers

Drilling & Downhole segment: In the Drilling & Downhole segment, revenues decreased by 11% in Q4 2019 compared to Q3, and came down by a similar percentage over a year ago. The U.S. rig count declined by 12% during Q4, while the international rig count slipped marginally compared to a quarter ago. Drilling and well construction consumable products faced a lack of demand in the U.S. in Q4. At the same time, upstream customers’ budget squeeze led to the deferral of equipment receipt, which adversely affected the segment's top line. Also, in Q4, the segment EBITDA fell after the company divested its equity interest in Ashtead Technology

From Q3 to Q4, the segment order decreased by 7.8%, leaving a book-to-bill ratio of 0.94. A book-to-bill ratio of less than one suggests a falling demand.

Completions segment: Here, the year-over-year revenue fall in Q4 was the steepest among the segments, although the fall was less sharp sequentially (quarter-over-quarter). Lower sales of pressure pumping products following the slowdown in the U.S. onshore completions market led to the top line decline. Lower volumes and lower cost recovery did not help the segment operating profit either, which was marginally positive during the quarter.

The segment order weakened in Q4 (9.6% down), which once again undermines the future revenue generation capability. However, the segment book-to-bill ratio was 1.0 in Q4 - an improvement compared to Q3.

Production segment: In this segment, revenue decreased by 20% in Q4 compared to Q3. Lower demand for valves in onshore following the distributors’ inventory reduction process caused the fall. Lower volumes and unfavorable sales mix also affected the segment operating margin adversely during Q4.

However, the segment outlook would significantly benefit from new orders. The order book increased by 26% in Q4 compared to a quarter ago, following the receipt of well-site production equipment orders and two large international orders for desalination equipment. The segment book-to-bill ratio increased to 1.08 compared to 0.68 in Q3.

Free Cash Flow And Debt Reduction

In FY2019, FET’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $104 million, which was significantly higher than a year ago. Despite lower revenues in the past year, growth in working capital, primarily from lower inventory balance and accounts receivable, led to the rise in CFO. Due to the increase in CFO, its free cash flow (or FCF) also turned positive compared to a negative FCF a year ago. The fall in inventory was led by liquidating inventories and discontinuing some of the product lines. In FY2020, the company expects capex to remain unchanged compared to a year ago.

Its debt-to-equity was 0.82x as of December 31. In the past year, the company reduced net debt through FCF generation and using proceeds from the sale of the company’s joint venture interest in Ashtead. Lowering net debt and strengthening the balance sheet has been a positive development, especially when the crude oil price has remained volatile, and the energy market has not been conducive to rapid growth. Read more on the company’s finances in my previous article here.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Forum Energy Technologies is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~8x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 7.6x. Between Q1 2018 and Q3 2019, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 27.4x. So, it is currently trading at a steep discount to its past average.

FET’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the multiple expansion for peers because sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to improve compared to a fall in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than the peers’ (Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN), Oil States International (NYSE:OIS), Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)) average of 6x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated FET a “buy” in February (includes “very bullish”), while nine of them rated it a “hold.” None of the sell-side analysts rated a “sell.” The consensus target price is $2.41, which at the current price, yields a 143% return.

What’s The Take On FET?

FET has focused on establishing its brand in the artificial lift and drilling & downhole products. As the North American market hits a pause, it has increased its marketing effort in selling these in the international markets where the growth rate has been higher. The company’s inventory destocking will not only help increase cash flows, getting rid of low-margin inventories will improve margin in the coming quarters. Also, the company’s book-to-bill ratio has improved due primarily to steeply higher order growth in the Production segment. This would improve the company’s outlook and revenue generation potential in 2020.

However, following the reduction in the upstream capex, the demand for capital equipment can continue to decelerate in the U.S onshore. I do not think FET’s stock price can escape the general pessimism around the energy market, and its stock price will not soar in the short term. However, over the medium-to-long term, the demand for completion and downhole products can improve, in which case the stock price can provide much higher returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.