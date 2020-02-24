EMXC: Emerging Markets Can't Escape China Risk

Investors might be underestimating the short term indirect impacts of the coronavirus, but they are also underestimating the potential for the long term returns in emerging markets.

Most of the countries in EMXC have China as their largest trading partner. Complex supply chains will amplify the impact.

The iShares Emerging Markets ex China ETF(EMXC), is still heavily influenced by China, even without any direct investments.

Emerging Markets Can’t Escape China Risk

Emerging markets are likely to be the growth engine of the world economy over the next few decades. Yet with the coronavirus pandemic impacting China, investors might want to look to emerging market opportunities outside of China.

iShares offers Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC), which provides broad emerging markets exposure without direct China investments. Unfortunately, even without direct investments, emerging markets are still heavily dependent on China. There are three main ways that problems in China negatively impact other emerging market countries: trade flows, global supply chains, and travel. Even if the coronavirus doesn’t spread more regionally or globally, the impact of the coronavirus will still be felt across all emerging markets.

Country Allocation

Most emerging market indices include significant China exposure. For example, the broader iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) is 34% in Chinese stocks. In order to avoid Mainland China exposure EMXC has relatively large allocations to South Korea, Taiwan, India, Brazil, and South Africa.

The following table shows the country exposures in EMXC:

Yet the performance of EMXC is still tied to events in China.

Trade Flows

A look at trade patterns quickly reveals how China’s influence is felt in other emerging markets. China is the number one export market for 4 of the top 5 country exposures in EMXC. Additionally it is the number one source of imports for each of the top five countries. Taiwan, Korea, and India have confirmed Coronavirus cases. Even without direct impact of the virus, its economy will be negatively impacted. The same logic applies down the list of major holdings

The following table shows the trading relationship between mainland China, other major emerging market countries.

Country Percent of Exports to Mainland China (rank) Percent of Imports from Mainland China (rank) South Korea 26.8%(1) 19.9%(1) Taiwan Republic of China 28.8% (1) 19.1% (1) India 5.08%(3) 14.63 (1) Brazil 26.7% (1) 19.1% (1) South Africa 9.1% (1) 18.5% (1)

Sources: World Bank for South Korea, India, Brazil, South Africa. WTO For Taiwan Republic of China (Chinese Taipei)

With many consumers effectively homebound, China is going to be importing a lot less from these countries at least for the next couple quarters. This will directly impact the revenue of companies in the EMXC ETF. Additionally, Since many factories in China are closed, its unlikely China will be able to export needed parts that are essential for global supply chains that span emerging markets.

Complex supply chains

Trade flows and other aggregate economic measures only tell part of the story. There are likely to be many negative impacts caused by a breakdown in complex supply chains. Bill Conerly recently wrote a Seeking Alpha article with an supply chain perspective on the coronavirus outbreak. Important consumer goods such as cars rely on a complex assortment of parts sourced around the globe. In many cases if one part is missing, a company cannot produce the final good. Although companies try to have backup sources, in many cases they rely on networks of subcontractors that all link back to the same factory.

Bill Conerly discusses this from the vantage point of vehicle assembly:

Visualize the many parts of a dashboard and then consider the engine, transmission, braking system, air conditioning, and so on. Now consider that the car cannot be sold without each component of each module. A closed factory in Wuhan may not be an obvious supplier to a car manufacturer, but it may manufacture one component needed by a certain module in a particular system that is vital for the car to be finished. Supply chain thinking emphasizes that any complex product needs many, many components delivered on time, at specification.

The coronavirus outbreak (or any other disruption to China) could end up shutting down factories in other emerging markets, and lead to shortages of consumer goods around the world. This will impact investors whether they have direct China exposure or not.

Travel

Chinese outbound tourism has reshaped the world economy in recent years. For many countries in Asia, Chinese tourists are an important source of revenue. Globally, the Chinese spend more on international tourism than any other country. A recent report estimated that Chinese outbound tourism will be a $365 billion industry by 2025.

Yet the flow of Chinese tourism has come to a screeching halt airlines have canceled flights to and from China. According to Aegon Asset Management, the top five travel destinations within Asia outside of Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan ROC are :Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Vietnam. All these countries have reported sharp drop offs in tourists from China, especially during the Chinese New Year (normally a major travel season). Leisure travel is often a precursor to future investment, but that will be delayed as a result of the pandemic.

But it might not as bad as people think

The price of EMXC has barely reacted to the spread of the coronavirus, even though it is likely to lead to negative economic data in the next few months.

On the other hand, emerging markets are already cheap. With a P/E ratio of around 13.6, investors are paying a reasonable price for a long term growth opportunity. Although coronavirus will have many negative first and second order impacts across emerging markets, in the longer term, emerging markets are likely to survive and thrive well beyond the current pandemic. Emerging markets are still likely to be a major long term growth opportunity. The rapid increase in digital connectivity in particular is likely to drive the success of many businesses. Boston Consulting Group estimates that the total value of digitally influenced spending in emerging markets will rise to $4 trillion in coming years. Investors might be underestimating the short term indirect impacts of the coronavirus, but they are also underestimating the potential for the long term returns in emerging markets.

