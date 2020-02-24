International Petroleum Corporation Picks Up A Bargain

The company sells for a fraction of its NAV and is very cheap compared to cash flow.

Good growth for the current fiscal year is a given despite guidance to the contrary demonstrated by documented management accomplishments in 2019.

International Petroleum Corporation (OTC:IPCFF) continued its roll as a consolidator by offering to acquire Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF). Granite Oil was a conservatively run company that managed to stay ahead of the large oil price decline by decreasing operation costs. But the reservoir challenges proved to be more than the company finances could handle. That left management little choice but to find a deep-pocketed suitor in a fairly hostile environment for selling anything related to oil and gas.

The Offer

International Petroleum made a cash offer of a little more than $.70 per share for United States investors. One of the reasons that Granite needed a suitor was listed in the reserve report just issued. Granite needed at least C$7 million to bring the reserves to market in the current fiscal year and ever more increasing amounts in future years. A company the size of Granite Oil did not have that amount of cash flow to fund what was listed on the reserve report.

(Source: International Petroleum Corporate Presentation January 2020)

Therefore, international petroleum had a chance to pick up (note that management took the slide down already, so I referenced the acquisition press release to back up the slide facts) some light oil assets "on the cheap". The current production is not enough alone to justify this deal. But the accompanying infrastructure and work done to delineate and derisk the property could make this deal a bargain.

Besides, International Petroleum is a larger company with greater financial resources. So this particular deal appears to be a fairly low-risk proposition for some valuable assets. The secondary recovery effort required to recover the Granite assets quickly obsoleted the income model set up by management for shareholders. In respective hindsight, it would have been far better to run a debt-free balance sheet, while retaining the cash until all the operational issues were resolved.

Current Operations

This acquisition boosts the company exposure to Canadian lighter oil production. Much of International Petroleum's current production in Canada is heavy oil and thermal oil. Those products often have sporadic cash flows. Extremely low purchases prices and production costs are needed to assure reasonable profitability on these discounted products. Management does what it can in this area and is actually doing exceedingly well.

But further acquisitions of lighter oil and condensate production should assure generous cash flow when oil prices are low and widening discounts that lower the WCS price hurt profits. Once adequate diversification is in place, then the thermal and heavy oil production benefits profits in good years without significantly damaging company finances in lean years. This acquisition will supplement that company exposure to gas and oil from the Suffield operations.

International Operations

The company also has production operations in France and Malaysia.

(Source: International Petroleum Corporate Presentation February 2020)

The importance of these operations is the decision by management to invest in more production in these areas. Both slides show a production maintenance strategy until recently. Management appears to have a contrarian strategy to invest in properties and production while costs are low due to weak commodity pricing. Then, the strategy changes to simply "cashing checks" until the next low-cost opportunity presents itself.

Finances

Therefore, investors should expect this company to be a consolidator in the current operating environment.

(Source: International Petroleum Corporation Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release)

Finances are excellent because cash flow exceeds long-term debt. Furthermore, the list of company accomplishments assures a significantly better 2020 fiscal year.

Far more importantly are the extra large profit margins. Rarely do oil and gas profit margins exceed 10% of sales. Even more importantly, and far more rarely, do those margins exceed 10% of revenue during times of weak commodity prices. This is one very profitable company that will probably report some very impressive cash flows during any industry recovery.

Part of those profits is due to the fact that management chose to form this company to take advantage of distressed property sales in the current environment. The latest example, Granite Oil, was a very cheap way to pick up reserves. Granite Oil was clearly not in serious trouble, but it did not have the money to accomplish what needed to be done. So, management did the sensible thing, and International Petroleum had the resources to take advantage of a very good deal.

Low entry costs are usually the reason for enhanced profitability. Some Permian operators have paid as much as $3 million per location to drill. So, in the current environment, there could be a spate of Permian impairments or permanently reduced profitability due to those very high entry costs.

International Petroleum appears to be avoiding the low-profit scenario by growing when "times are tough". This mimics the strategy of Exxon Mobil (XOM). Exxon Mobil has been increasing exploration and drilling activity lately after almost a decade of relatively maintenance only drilling. Contrarian strategies are usually psychologically very hard to execute. But they are often extremely profitable. Besides, the downside risk of a poor acquisition is usually very low due to the low prices paid for the acquisition in the first place.

The Future

The Lundin family has had a long history of successfully making above average process in the oil & gas industry. They appear to be off to an excellent start with this company. Management that has built and sold companies before usually lowers the risk of failure or long-term loss of principal considerably when compared to other startup companies.

(Source: International Petroleum Corporate Presentation February 2020)

Clearly, the market has not yet recognized the accomplishments of company management over the last two years. The acquisition of Granite Oil could easily raise cash flow from operating activities significantly even before the growth projects are considered. It would not be unreasonable to estimate that cash flow for fiscal year 2020 would exceed $2 per share.

The current stock price is very cheap when considering the cash flows. Management currently guides to a consolidation year in 2020 with little growth. But there are a lot of distressed sellers out there. It is far more likely that management will make another accretive deal. The operating cash flow shown above also provides considerable assurance against long-term pricing declines. There is a lot of upside potential to this stock over the long term without a lot of downside potential.

Risks

The company has about three years of public history. Any company without a long-term track record has to be considered risky.

A consolidation strategy assumes successful assimilation of those acquisitions. Any one of the future acquisitions could prove disappointing, or worse.

Oil and gas prices are always a risk for any company. A sustained and severe pricing decline could defeat even a well-thought out strategy like this one.

The reserve report does not assess the risks of getting to reserves listed. It only assesses reasonable costs and outcomes using industry knowledge known at the time. Actual execution risk is an unstated risk to reserve report predictions.

Investors should note that trades under IPCFF can be a low-volume symbol. Therefore, investors are advised to be patient and use limit orders. Some brokers allow investors to access the Toronto exchange, where the stock trades as IPCO.TO and the liquidity is better.

Outlook

International Petroleum Corporation appears to be running a very conservative growth and acquisition strategy. It is poised to benefit from a lot of distressed properties entering the market. Most likely, this company will be sold during more favorable conditions at a price far above the current price. That would follow previous Lundin family company strategies. Long-term holders should be treated well by this company.

