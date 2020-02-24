Palladium Should Fall Soon, Why This Could Be Important For Gold

Falls in platinum group metals after spikes are typically around 70%. If that doesn't happen this time despite a fall in car production, the implications could be monetary/inflationary in nature.

Palladium’s parabolic rise makes no sense in the context of industrial demand trends. Unless something else is going on the monetary side of the equation unrelated to palladium’s primary use in catalytic converters for car exhaust systems, the price of palladium is bound to fall hard, and soon.

I have no plans to invest in, trade, or short palladium and I am not saying that it will necessarily fall hard from here. I am primarily a gold investor and trader and that is my main focus and concern. What I will be arguing here is that if palladium does not fall hard with what I see as the imminent fall of demand in the automobile sector, then indeed something else may be going on here on the monetary side, adding more fuel to my theory of an imminent short squeeze in the gold market, imminent meaning within a time frame of weeks to months.

Here are the top 10 facts to contend with regarding palladium in no particular order.

Top 10 Reasons Palladium Should Fall

80% of palladium use is in catalytic converters for gasoline-powered cars (not diesel), and annual global automobile production was down in 2018 for the first time since 2008 at 1.1% contraction. Source: Statista In 2008, global car production fell 3.5% according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) statistics. That coincided with a 73% drop in the price of palladium. The minor US recession before that in 2001 saw a collapse in the price of palladium of 78% top to bottom. Chinese automobile production was down for the first time since OICA has records on its website going back to 1999. See link above. This was before Covid-19 struck. China’s economy has been heavily affected for almost a month now. The rise in China’s automobile manufacture accounts for 78% of global increase in car manufacturing since 1999, using the same OICA data. China bond defaults are at record highs. Japanese production has been in decline since 2006, and Japan is already on the verge of recession with GDP contracting last quarter. German 2018 production has had its sharpest decline on record at the OICA, down 9.3%, and Germany is very close to a recession as well. The 90-day delinquency rate for car loans in the US is at 5%. The record high is 5.22% in Q3 of 2010 in the aftermath of the financial crisis. US auto loan debt is at a record high $1.331 trillion and average interest rates on auto loans are at post-2008 highs. This makes sense being that so much credit is being channeled directly into the federal government by the Federal Reserve. Consumers have to subsist off of the meager credit that remains, at higher rates of course. Issuance of subprime auto asset-backed securities hit record highs in 2019, as investors clamor for yield. This is enabling those with weak credit to keep buying cars, which cannot last.

Diesel vs Petrol Market Share Adds Volatility

Here are some corollaries to these facts. The petrol share of cars (as opposed to diesel, which does not use palladium) produced in the European Union has risen from 44.2% in 2015 to 56.7% in 2018. The Volkswagen emissions scandal of 2015 obviously had a lot to do with this. This could be seen bullishly for palladium, which it is, but there is another element to consider. In the context of falling car production it adds an element of volatility. Assuming diesel car demand has fallen globally relative to petrol along with the fall in the EU, the fall in car production will disproportionately affect petrol car production now that it commands a greater market share.

Protracted Secular Bear Markets After Parabolic Spikes in PGMs

Another interesting factoid to take into account here is that palladium, technically, was stuck in an 18-year bear market from February 2001 until just recently in November 2018. These long, protracted secular bear markets are not uncommon in platinum group metals (PGMs) and they always begin after a parabolic spike. They happen in the monetary metals as well, though not as consistently. Silver for example has been stuck in a secular bear market since the 1980 parabolic spike and has yet to escape it. Gold was stuck in a bear market from 1980 until 2008. Platinum had its own parabolic spike to $2,286 in early 2008 and has been stuck in a bear market ever since.

What I’m saying is that, first, parabolic spikes in metals, especially PGMs, are not out of the ordinary, and once one is finished we usually see a long, painful bear market. PGM collapses almost always coincide with turns in the credit cycle.

The price advance for rhodium, which is also used primarily in catalytic converters (about 85% of demand in 2019) has been particularly obscene. This most expensive of all metals is up by a factor of 20x since December 2015, currently going for a dizzying $12,550 an ounce. The last two rhodium parabolas also coincided with the 2000 and 2008 recessions.

Why PGMs are so Volatile

We could certainly ask why these price advances and falls are so crazy. I don’t know for certain, but my guess is that the costs of these metals don’t have much of an effect on manufacturing costs for catalytic converters overall because the amount of metal in each of them is tiny, about 2 grams of palladium per converter, or 0.0705 ounces. At a price of $2,800 an ounce, that’s about $200 of palladium. At $500 an ounce, it would be about $35. $165 per car is not that big of a deal for car manufacturers so catalytic converter manufacturers can keep selling to car companies, which will buy them anyway to build their cars.

But when demand for cars falls even slightly, the price of these metals can completely collapse as car companies cut back on production.

Possible Implications for Gold and Silver

Bringing this back to the monetary metals markets of gold and silver and the possible monetary implications, gold and silver investors, in addition to tracking open interest in the futures markets carefully, should also keep a close eye on the interplay of automobile manufacturing and palladium/rhodium prices. If production keeps falling, especially in China where it is falling annually for the first time since at least 1999 (not even counting the effect of COVID-19), and prices of these PGMs do not fall significantly, that could be the signal of a monetary/inflationary element to this new parabola. By “significantly” I mean 50-80%. Even a 30% pullback wouldn't be much, historically.

One other interesting piece of market trivia to keep in mind here is that the beginning of the gold bull market in 2001 coincided almost exactly with the end of that era’s palladium bull market that began in 1982. Palladium topped on January 26, 2001 at $1,090. Gold bottomed just 3 weeks later at $256. Granted, the same palladium/gold ratio would put palladium at a crazy $11,500, which would put the palladium in an average catalytic converter at around $800, which would affect input costs significantly for catalytic converters.

So no, I wouldn’t short palladium because I do not know where it will end. But once it breaks, it should go down very hard around 70% or so from the peak, wherever that may be. If it doesn’t, then there might be something else going on with money/metals interplay itself, which would be another signal that inflation is about to spike and gold could be setting up for an upside explosion within months. This, of course, is primarily reflected in the open interest statistics I cited in my last article, but palladium is an added factor to consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.