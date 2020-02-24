Precision BioSciences: Consider Taking Up A Small Position

At a market cap of $400+M, I am bullish about the company as I consider them to be undervalued relative to its competition.

Interim data updates of its lead program was disappointing due to concerns of durability of response which led to the share price dropping by over 50% in a single session.

Introduction

Precision BioSciences (DTIL) is a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through their proprietary genome editing platform (“ARCUS”), where they are developing product candidates in three high-value areas: allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in vivo gene correction and food.

In this article, I will cover an overview of Precision’s technology and clinical pipeline and evaluate their strengths and risk factors, with a primary focus on their allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy platform.

ARCUS genome editing platform

Genome editing is a biotechnology process that removes, inserts or repairs a portion of DNA at a specific location in a cell’s genome. ARCUS is a novel genome editing technology using sequence-specific DNA-cutting enzymes, or nucleases, that is designed to perform modifications in the DNA of living cells and organisms.

ARCUS is developed by Precision to specifically re-program the DNA recognition properties of the natural genome editing enzyme, I-CreI. I-CreI is an endonuclease found in the genome of the algae Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, which evolved to carry out a complex gene insertion edit.

To be able to apply I-CreI in genome editing in other cells or organisms, it must first be modified to recognize and cut a different DNA sequence for each new application. As the I-CreI endonuclease will evolve to recognize its target sequence in the algae genome with a high degree of selectivity, Precision has developed necessary sophisticated protein engineering methods to re-engineer I-CreI to bind and cut a different DNA sequence. The results in customized endonucleases (“ARCUS nucleases”) created by Precision for different applications.

The company believes that ARCUS holds several benefits that are suitable for genome editing applications. Such benefits include its high specificity which limits the likelihood that the endonuclease will recognize and edit any genetic sequence other than its intended target and its high efficiency which enables a high level of on-target editing. As a result, it requires a tremendous amount of effort and expertise to make the ARCUS nucleases, which can only be broadly found within the team at Precision. This represents a high barrier to entry and enables the company to have a strong intellectual property position and control over the technology.

Allogeneic CAR T Programs

Figure 1 Precision Bioscience Allogeneic CAR T Clinical Pipeline (Source)

Precision has 3 clinical allogeneic CAR T assets with its most advanced program being PBCAR0191 which targets the well-validated tumor target CD19 and is being developed for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (“B-ALL”) and Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (“NHL”). PBCAR0191 has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA and is licensed to Servier via Baxalta. The licensing agreement covers 6 unique antigen targets, of which Precision will develop the resulting therapeutic product candidates through Phase 1 clinical trials and prepare the clinical supply of such product candidates for use in Phase 2 clinical trials. Precision is eligible to receive up to $1.7B of milestone payments from the agreement.

In December 2019, Precision presented interim data for PBCAR019 for a total of 9 patients, of which 6 were treated for NHL and 3 were treated for B-ALL. In the NHL cohort, 3 patients each were tested in 2 dose levels (3x105 cells/kg and 1x106 cells/kg) and 4 of the 6 patients achieved an objective response, including 3 partial responses and 1 complete response. The longest durable response observed to date was in a patient who achieved a partial response but progressed 6 months after treatment with PCCAR0191. Notably, the same patient had earlier relapsed following treatment of autologous CAR T, Yescarta. The single patient who achieved a complete response remains in complete response as of 2 Dec 2019. The remaining 2 patients who did not respond in the NHL subset achieved early response (1 complete response and 1 partial response) on day 14 but both had evidence of disease progression on day 28.

In the B-ALL cohort, 1 of the 3 patients achieved a complete response at day 28+ and continues to be followed on the study. The remaining 2 patients did not respond at day 28. However, it should be noted that both patients had poor prognostic indicators on entry into the trial.

Beyond PBCAR019, Precision also has 2 other clinical assets that have been cleared to start clinical studies in 2020. PBCAR20A is the company’s second allogeneic CAR T program and is an anti-CD20 CAR T therapy for the treatment of NHL, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (“CLL”) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (“SLL”). In Sep 2019, the company announced that the IND application for PBCAR20A has been accepted by the FDA and the first patient is expected to be dosed in the first quarter of 2020. PBCAR20A has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for MCL indication.

Lastly, PBCAR269A is an anti-B-cell maturation antigen (“BCMA”) CAR T in development for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In Jan 2020, the company announced the IND application for PBCAR269A has been accepted by the FDA and dosing in the phase 1 trial is expected to be in 2020. Both PBCAR20A and PBCAR269A are wholly owned by Precision.

Prospects

Current commercially available CAR Ts such as Novartis’ (NVS) Kymirah and Gilead's (GILD) Yescarta are autologous and derived directly from the patient. The manufacturing of such treatments is complex which in turn drives up costs and limits the patient’s accessibility. Therefore, companies are increasingly working on allogeneic treatments that are derived from healthy donors and hold many promises and benefits over autologous therapies.

Precision has used the qualities of ARCUS to develop a one-step cell engineering process for allogeneic CAR T which the companies believe can rapidly yield a consistent cell product at a significantly lower cost. In July 2019, the company also announced the opening of its in-house manufacturing facility which the company believes will enable the scaling up of their manufacturing process and support their commercialization efforts.

While there are no doubts that allogeneic therapies hold several advantages over autologous treatment, one of the biggest barriers they must overcome is to show that they can demonstrate comparable or even better durability of responses than autologous treatments. Indeed, there are concerns over Precision’s interim data on PBCAR019 in this aspect as shown by the share price tanking right after the presentation.

The company was quick to point out that their dose level used thus far has been significantly lower than the dose range of the approved autologous CAR Ts, as seen in Figure 2. There remains a possibility that their durability of response and response rates will be comparable or even to superior to autologous CAR Ts when the dose levels are increased. However, it should be noted that at the current dose level the safety profile of Precision’s therapies is more favorable than autologous CAR Ts. In the event of higher dose levels, there may be more safety issues related to cytokine release syndrome.

Figure 2 Comparison of PBCAR019’s Dose Levels Against Approved Autologous CAR Ts (Source)

Precision is also working on introducing several protocol amendments to enhance its CAR T performance. For instance, the company has avoided the use of a biologic lymphodepletion agent and instead is relying on a mild chemotherapy regimen. The company is hopeful that this milder induction protocols will lead to fewer side effects and be eventually moved to earlier lines of treatments. Aside from a more tolerable experience for the patient, the mild induction protocol could enable the re-dosing of CAR T therapy as well as custom-tailored therapy to a given patient’s response.

Figure 3 Precision Biosciences’ Proposed Protocol Amendments (Source)

Financials And Other Programs

As of 30 Sep 2019, the company had cash and equivalents of $206.3M which is expected to fund all operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2021. As briefly mentioned, Precision is also looking to utilize ARCUS in vivo gene correction and food.

Its lead program in the in vivo gene correction space is a partnered program with Gilead to develop therapies targeting the in vivo elimination of hepatitis B virus (“HBV”) with the ARCUS platform. Under the terms of the partnership, Precision will be responsible for the development of pre-clinical work and Gilead will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization. The research and development work is fully funded by Gilead and Precision is eligible to receive milestone payments of up to an aggregate of $445M and mid-terns tiered royalties.

Figure 4 Precision Biosciences’ In Vivo Gene Correction Pipeline (Source)

Precision also has a wholly-owned entity, Elo Life Systems, for its food and agriculture business. Elo is mostly self-funded and partners with many seed and food product companies including a strategic partnership with Cargill.

Competition

Precision competes with several companies operating in both autologous and allogeneic CAR T spaces. In the autologous space, the obvious names are Novartis and Gilead who have the first 2 approved CAR Ts to treat lymphomas and leukemia. Bristol-Myers Squibb (“BMS”) (BMY) has also recently announced that the FDA has accepted the priority review of liso-cel which originated from Juno Therapeutics which was first acquired by Celgene and then in turn by BMS. The FDA has set a PDUFA date of 17 Aug 2020 for liso-cel.

Also, BMS is partnered with bluebird bio (BLUE) to develop bb2121 as an anti-BCMA CAR T for multiple myeloma. Both companies announced in Dec 2019 that the Phase 3 trial successfully met its primary endpoint and it is expected that the BLA will be filed in the second half of 2020. As autologous CAR Ts are further along in clinical development, Precision needs to demonstrate that its allogeneic CAR Ts have comparable or superior response rates and durability of response. If they can demonstrate that, their allogeneic platform would have several advantages including ease of manufacturing, cost, and scalability of their platform compared to autologous treatments.

There are also several companies competing to commercialize the first allogeneic CAR T. Such companies include Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO), Cellectis (CLLS) and Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP). Even Precision’s current partner, Servier, is also partnered with both Allogene and Cellectis. The notable difference between the companies lies in their preferred choice of gene-editing platform. Allogene is partnered with Cellectis’ TALEN platform while Crispr is using its Cas-9 namesake. While Cellectis has licensed out its TALEN platform, Precision has mentioned that there are no intentions to do the same for its ARCUS platform due to the complexity and expertise required. While they may miss out on licensing revenue, the company is instead partnering with selected partners such as Gilead in gene correction and they believe that the complexity of ARCUS is a barrier of entry to the competition and gives them a strong position in intellectual property.

Precision is also competing with companies that are operating outside of only CAR Ts. An example is Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) which is developing an Epstein-Barr Virus (“EBV”)-based allogeneic T cell therapy platform. Their lead program is in Phase 3 and a BLA filing is expected by the second half of the year. That should put them in the lead position of commercializing an allogeneic T cell therapy and the company is gradually moving into CAR T space as well.

In addition to healthy donors derived allogeneic therapies, Fate Therapeutics (FATE) is developing allogeneic therapies from induced pluripotent stem cells (“iPSCs”) as a renewable cell source. The advantage of this is that product consistency and potency will be improved, and the manufacturing process will be akin to the well-established biologics where they are produced from a single cell line. It is notable to note that Allogene is also developing a renewable cell source.

Beyond cell therapies, bispecific antibodies are also gaining prominence as an alternative to CAR Ts. Bispecific are easier to manufacture compared and enables redosing, like biologics.

Risks

As you can tell, the competition is heating up in the CAR T space. Precision needs to show that its allogeneic CAR Ts can be comparable or even superior to autologous treatment in terms of efficacy and durability. The company also must differentiate itself from other allogeneic companies.

Beyond clinical data and technology, the company must also prove that it can manufacture its product at scale. Although allogeneic treatments are in theory easier to manufacture than autologous CAR Ts, bispecific antibodies and renewable cell source derived allogeneic treatments still hold an edge in this aspect. Even if Precision manages to get its product candidates approved, there is no guarantee of commercial success as observed in autologous CAR Ts.

Investing in CAR T companies can be extremely volatile, as seen by Precision’s share movement which dropped from $19.66 on 6 Dec to $9.68 on 9 Dec after the interim data update on PBCAR019 which underwhelmed investors who had concerns on the durability of response.

Figure 5 Precision Bioscience’s Share Price Movement (Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Conclusion

Precision has made huge progress in the past year with the first data readout from its lead PBCAR019 program and the IND acceptance of 2 further programs that should start Phase 1 clinical trials this year. While the data from PBCAR019 raise several questions of the durability of response, in my opinion, the key takeaway was that there were signs of clinical response at a low dose level. Given that the company has already made clear their intention to amend its clinical protocols to increase dose levels and enable re-dosing, I’m inclined to give the company the benefit of the doubt.

I currently hold no position in Precision but would likely be taking up a small speculative position soon. At its current market cap of $400+M, I believe that they are trading at a discount relative to their competitors such as Cellectis and Allogene which have a market cap of $700+M and $2.8+B respectively.

As always, investors should do their due diligence before taking up any positions and consider their risk profiles and time horizon. I have covered several companies working on cell therapies and will continue to do so in the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLUE, ATRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.