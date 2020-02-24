Africa Oil Corporation: Dividends Have Started, Don't Miss Out!

There are a few risks I recommend investors pay attention to, but overall the opportunity is clear.

The company has an impressive portfolio of assets and 2020 is a year with a number of significant catalysts.

Africa Oil Corporation has received its first dividend from its purchase of Nigeria deepwater assets equivalent to 15% of its market capitalization.

Africa Oil Corporation (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:AOIFF) is a $450 million publicly traded corporation that focuses on oil in the continent of Africa. This is a company we’ve discussed regularly in the past, one that’s a great investment. As we’ll see throughout this article, Africa Oil Corporation’s impressive portfolio of assets, cash flow from its Nigerian assets, and new investments will reward shareholders well.

Africa Oil Corporation - Quartz

Africa Oil Corporation Nigeria Update

On January 14, 2020, just over a month ago, Africa Oil Corporation acquired its Nigerian deepwater assets. The company paid a net total of $520 million funded from a $250 million bank loan along with cash on hand.

Africa Oil Corporation Nigerian Assets - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

An acquisition that originally seemed like it wouldn’t pan out, Africa Oil Corporation recently acquired the entire asset after its partners backed out. The assets were acquired from Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), and the company’s desperation to raise capital meant the company acquired these assets at a fire sale price. In fact, Petrobras’ need for capital meant it used a term loan against the assets before selling them.

However, the assets are impressive. The assets involve an 8% interest in OML 127 and a 16% interest in OML 130. Each is operated by quality oil majors. The company’s net stake in the asset means 34 thousand barrels/day in net attributable production and 1P reserves of 49.2 million barrels. That means 1P reserves of 4 years and 2P reserves of almost 7 years.

Past these assets, numerous undeveloped horizons and discoveries exist. These exploration opportunities could allow significant cash flow. It’s worth noting, as a part of this, these are some of the most profitable fields in the world with an operating netback of more than $50 per barrel. That operating netback means $1.7 million/day for Africa Oil Corporation’s stake (a massive $620 million in annual netback).

The cash flow from the impressive asset has already started. On February 3, Africa Oil Corporation received its first dividend from the acquisition, with $62.5 million attributable to the company. The company plans to use this $62.5 million to repay 25% of the $250 million loan it used for the acquisition. That’s impressive for just a few weeks, but it’s not surprising when the asset is generating $50 million net to the company on a monthly basis.

It is worth noting here that part of the low price paid for the POGBV acquisition is because the facility has a $1.8 billion RBL against it. Africa Oil Corporation has $900 million of this attributable to it (meaning the company through its assets has $1.15 billion in net debt as a $450 million company). The company is working to turn this RBL into debt with a decent interest rate, and $600 million of cash flow is still huge.

However, it’s worth noting this is a company making acquisition, and something to pay huge attention to.

Africa Oil Corporation Kenya

Another major potential growth opportunity for Africa Oil Corporation is the potential for production from its Kenyan assets.

Africa Oil Corporation Kenya - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

The company’s Kenyan assets had its first cargo size of 240 thousand barrels/day sale away in late-August 2019. The current production is roughly 2 thousand barrels / day, restricted by trucking infrastructure. That’s roughly 3% of the Phase 1 target, which is still awaiting an FID before year-end. However, so far the reservoir has exceeded expectations.

The company’s Kenyan assets are incredibly impressive. The company, as it ramps up the phases, will reach peak production in the late-2020s, and continue until the early-2040s. That 110 thousand barrels/day in production is significant, and as the existing Nigerian oil assets wind down, the company’s Kenyan assets will begin to support additional cash flow.

However, it’s worth noting that the FID hasn’t been made yet and the company’s Kenyan oil assets will require several hundred $ million in capital from the company. That capital, with a previously unknown source, will come from the company’s Nigerian assets.

Africa Oil Corporation Other Assets

The last aspect of the company’s portfolio worth discussing are its other assets, including some additional recent investments.

Africa Oil Corporation Assets - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

The above image shows the company’s portfolio of investments. Similar to how the company has built an impressive portfolio of assets, it’s used the same expertise to invest in other small cap oil companies. Much of the small cap oil industry is at fire-sale industries, as other money has left. Africa Oil Corporation has stepped in, making opportunistic investments to maximize its portfolio of opportunities and minimize risk.

The company has invested $72 million and now has investments with a current market value of ~$158 million. It’s casually made almost $100 million in unrealized profit (~22% of its market capitalization) over the past 2 years without investors noticing. At the same time, many of these companies have the potential for enormous catalysts in 2020-2021, especially Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas, with its Guyana / Suriname investments.

Recently, almost 2 weeks ago, on the back of other impressive news coming out about the company, the company announced two major deals. The first is participating by providing $12 million of the investment in a $40 million capital raise by Impact Oil & Gas, an existing investment. That investment is expected to help support the company through 2 high impact wells in 2020, with the potential for exciting results.

Secondly, the company has agreed on a farm-in on blocks 3B/4B in South Africa giving the company a 20% interest. These are high impact blocks and the company is using its size relative to smaller companies to invest and gain advantage to these assets. Under the farm-in strategy the company is agreeing to cover capital costs in exchange for its stake in these assets - a good trade given the company’s history of success in small investments.

Africa Oil Corporation Catalysts

Putting the company’s asset portfolio together and there’s a number of major catalysts to look forward too in this company, the most important of which are its Nigeria POGBV and reserve updates.

Here are the list of catalysts:

Late-February: 2020 Cash Flow Update

Late-March: 2019 Reserve Update

Late-2020: Kenya FID

Throughout 2020: Drilling results from sub-companies (Africa Energy, Impact Oil & Gas, Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas).

These are all catalysts worth looking towards with significant potential to increase the company’s share price.

Africa Oil Corporation Risks

There are 3 major risks worth paying attention to for investors. The first is the risk of the Kenyan FID not coming through, the second is the Nigerian netback decreasing from lower oil prices, and the last is the risk of poor performance at the company’s Africa Oil Corporation has an investment in.

The first risk worth paying attention to is the risk of the Kenyan FID not coming through. The Kenyan FID is expected to come through by the end of the year. On top of this, depending on the timing of the FID, the company might have Total SA (NYSE: TOT) covering most of the expense. We won’t know until the end of the year, however, this is a significant project that could support the company until the early-2040s.

The second risk is the risk of the Nigerian netback decreasing from lower oil prices. The company is no longer just an asset holder - it is no earning significant cash flow from the respectable amount of production attributable to it. Our $600 million in annual cash flow was based on the $50 in netback calculations / barrel. However, a 20% decline in prices would cut that by $120 million, and that’s worth paying attention to.

The last risk to look at is the risk of poor performance in the company’s Africa Oil Corporation has an investment in. The company’s current direct debt (after the recent dividend is almost $190 million). The company’s market capitalization is $450 million for a total enterprise value of $640 million. The company’s current equity valuations are ~$160 million (25% of the market capitalization).

As a result, poor performance here could hurt shareholders. However, the significant catalysts here mean significant potential for strong performance. These are all risks that good investors should pay attention too.

Conclusion

At Africa Oil Corporation, the dividends from the company’s Nigeria acquisition have started to be paid out. The company took out a $250 million loan to cover the project and it has already received dividends to cover 25% of that. POGBV has $900 million in debt, and the company spent ~$600 million to buy it. It’s earning $600 million in cash annually based on the last announced netback - a great deal from Petrobras.

Additionally, the company has the potential for significant growth for the long-term through its Kenyan assets. The FID on these assets will come this year - and it’s important to pay attention to it - Total could cover the costs making this asset almost pure profit. The company also has strong investments in a number of other companies that make this company a strong long-term investment.

