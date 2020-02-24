OPEC Cannot And Will Not Cut Production In March

Current OPEC production already at rock bottom

OPEC’s January 2020 production at 28.86 mb/d (secondary sources) is the lowest at least since March 2014. Approx. 300 kb/d production loss was seen in Libya followed by smaller declines in Angola, Iraq and Kuwait. We exclude September 2019 wherein Saudi production was down on the back of attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities. We regard March 2014 to be our first threshold because it recorded the lowest OPEC numbers at the height of the output cuts during 2014. OPEC official production in March 2014 stood at 29.4 mb/d. Nonetheless, in order to compare fairly we need to remove Qatar (now not a part of OPEC) and add Gabon, Congo and Equatorial Guinea (now a part of OPEC) to arrive at adjusted production at 29.3 mb/d.

OPEC also shouldering the burden of OPEC plus production cuts

It is important to recall that OPEC and allies had agreed on reference production levels in early 2019 that we deem to be our second threshold. It is important to understand that the reference level is important because it is the benchmark to gauge the compliance levels of OPEC plus (the broader group encompassing OPEC and its allies primarily Russia, Kazakhstan, Mexico and Azerbaijan). Key countries of OPEC i.e. Iran, Libya and Venezuela are exempted from this. OPEC plus had pledged cuts of nearly 1.2 mb/d comprising of 0.8 mb/d from OPEC and 0.4 mb/d from non-OPEC. In January 2020, the 11 OPEC countries that are part of the agreement achieved production cuts of around 1.5 mb/d vs the reference level. It is clear that OPEC is over complying and shouldering the burden of the cuts while non-OPEC countries are cutting less than pledged. As per Bloomberg, the actual curbs of non-OPEC countries in Dec 2019 was only 58%.

Despite coronavirus fears only Saudi Arabia and UAE have marginal room for added cuts

There is widespread conjecture on the impact of the coronavirus related oil demand slowdown. We refrain from any speculation in this writing and instead focus on OPEC’s capability and willingness to set off industry-wide production cuts. We compare OPEC January output with both our thresholds i.e. March 2014 and OPEC plus reference levels in order to pinpoint where the room, if any, for additional cuts exist within OPEC. Let us discuss Chart 2. The upper part denoted as room for cuts shows the current production vs March 2014. As the red bars show, only Saudi Arabia and UAE’s production are higher cumulatively by 177 kb/d and 282 kb/d respectively. We exclude Iraq given that its production in March 2014 was not fully ramped-up because of conflicts. This means that although its current output is higher than that, it is 152 kb/d below the reference level at 4.6 mb/d. Thus, it is unlikely to lower production further until it first agrees to reduce its reference level. All other countries are producing below their March 2014 levels. The lower part i.e. green bars indicate the current productions vs the reference levels. Nearly all producers in January were below their reference levels. Even Kuwait’s production is not only below both the thresholds but also at the lower end of its historical production ranges. UAE’s production is 134 kb/d below the reference. Now coming to Saudi Arabia, its production is already 900 bp/d below the reference.

On the back of all this, it seems that apart from Saudi Arabia and UAE no producer in OPEC (not even Kuwait) has room for any sizeable output cuts. Now theoretically, though UAE and Saudi Arabia could force additional cuts; we believe that potentially UAE could slash production by another 150-200 kb/d to approx. 2.8 mb/d and Saudi Arabia could reduce by roughly 200 kb/d to the 9.5 mb/d mark. The question really boils down to whether these two countries unilaterally would be inclined, and do they really need to implement these cuts.

We believe the answer is No. This implies that Saudi Arabia and UAE will be very hesitant to further lower their crude oil production. There are three key reasons:

There are serious upside risks to oil production in Iran, Libya and Venezuela. We noted that Libya’s January production declined by 344 kb/d MoM to 796 kb/d. prior to that production has averaged over a million bbls during most of 2018 and 2019. Venezuela and Iran’s productions also appear to have reached troughs. Though the crude oil production dynamics of these three countries are completely different. A rebound from the last base effects is exceedingly likely. In any case, further declines are inconceivable. In such a scenario, by cutting further, Saudi Arabia and UAE run the risk of further reducing their market share within OPEC. Secondly, there is a limit to which Saudi Arabia and UAE can produce below their reference output levels as agreed by OPEC plus. We are not saying that non-OPEC is not complying. True that their compliance levels are low. But at least they are not ramping-up. Russia is currently producing at 11.4 mb/d, close to its reference level. We see room for Russia to cut by around 200 kb/d. But we see a lack of enthusiasm on their part given the above upside risk within OPEC, signs that the worst coronavirus fears could be subsiding and low compliance ratios among other non-OPEC producers. Thus, absence of additional cooperation from Russia and non-OPEC would be a discouraging factor for Saudi Arabia to unilaterally cut more. The third and probably most important factor is that Saudi Arabia does not really need to cut more in the present circumstances. The Kingdom’s 2020 budgeted revenue estimates are based on Brent oil price $60/bbl and production of 9.8 mb/d. This is in line with the current output level. With domestic production estimated at 2.8 mb/d, this would translate into Saudi oil exports at roughly 7 mb/d in 2020, in line with 2019 but lower than 7.3 mb/d in 2018. Now with Brent currently hovering slightly below the Kingdom’s budgeted level, there is no real pressure or burden to give the market an unexpected supply shock. On the other hand, an additional Saudi production cut in the absence of widespread support will be counterproductive to its budgetary goals.

We, therefore, strongly believe that the March 2020 meeting of OPEC and allies is unlikely to announce any new measures. The focus should be on maintaining market discipline and adhering to the earlier reference production levels. We project Q1 2020 OPEC production at 28.8 mb/d, higher than EIA estimates and in line with OPEC’s call on its crude. Consequently, market surplus in Q1 2020 is to be higher at 0.5 mb/d (chart 3).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.