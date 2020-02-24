Alarm.Com: Another Pullback, Another Buying Opportunity

Investment Thesis

In our recent coverage of Alarm.com (ALRM), we had theorized after stock price pullbacks that the company was mispriced by the market creating a compelling buying opportunity. Each time the stock price bounced back following the company's continued growth and margin expansion. We believe that ALRM's business is misunderstood by investors as it is a B2B play which has a moat that the market is unable to acknowledge despite stellar financial performance. In an environment where SaaS companies are trading at lofty valuations, ALRM is looking like a value play and we recommend investors establish a long position.

Price action since our last article (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Company Overview

ALRM provides a cloud-based platform and associated hardware for homes and businesses that deliver interactive security and other home automation services such as access and energy management. The company employs a B2B2C distribution model whereby it provides its platform and hardware as a white label product through ~7,000 service providers including ADT which has >25% market share in this otherwise highly fragmented market. These service providers take care of subscriber acquisition, installation and ongoing support while ALRM focuses on IP/product development and maintenance. Many end customers using a home automation/security app may not even know that they are on the ALRM platform. ALRM has a leadership position in the residential smart home security market with 65% - 75% market share (estimates vary).

Why the Recent Pullback?

Weak Q4-2019 Guidance

In ALRM's Q3-2019 earnings release, the company continued its strong top-line growth along with solid margins. This was accompanied with growing recurring SaaS revenue along with strong hardware sales. The problem however was the weaker guidance for Q4-2019. On a headline basis, the guidance pointed to a bleak future which is the key reason for the stock price plunging ~10% however circumstances are a bit more nuanced and we believe the market has over-reacted (the stock price has already recovered a bit since the earnings release on November 5, 2019 however we believe there is additional upside). The Q4 guidance in fact shows growing recurring revenue with a substantial decline in hardware sales. We view this as a temporary blip and it is not uncommon for hardware sales in SaaS businesses to be volatile as they are impacted on expenditure timing and client budgets. A review of ALRM's hardware revenue trends over the past 3 years shows that the volatility in hardware sales is not out of the ordinary.

The chart below shows quarterly performance over the past 2 years. Although the yellow YoY growth trend line has seen declines this year, investors must note that higher growth rates are more challenging to sustain from a higher base. Even with a lower growth rate, the company should still be able to grow its bottom line as it benefits from economies of scale. We believe that there are several growth vectors available to the company and these are discussed in the section below.

Source: ALRM's public disclosures

Concerns around DIY Competitors

The smart home security market has seen many competitors invade the space over the past several years and what has really spooked investors around established names like ALRM is the fact that these competitors are backed by well known technology brands like Amazon and Google. We have discussed at length in our past articles that ALRM is sufficiently differentiated vs. DIY competitors. ALRM sells white label products to dealers who are mostly catering to larger homes which have multiple points of entry and are looking for a high touch, managed service. Getting this level of service from DIY competitors is actually more expensive. As an example, the starter packages for many DIY players have minimal amount of hardware and require extra payments for additional devices, installation and monitoring. Also, in our opinion, larger homes have a greater need for a more sophisticated security product since they are more likely targets in security related incidents.

What is the Market Missing?

ALRM's Leadership Position

We believe that the market is not giving credit to ALRM's leadership position in a market where adoption rates are still relatively low but growing quickly. Most larger homes in the US still prefer to get security solutions from their legacy dealers and ALRM is the smart home platform these dealers are using. This essentially means that ALRM has a wide distribution network which is fairly diversified with an established customer base. This makes it alot easier for ALRM to quickly sell its new products into this base. The company has recently introduced many new products including a smart water valve and video analytics solutions. Additionally, as the graphic below shows, most homes are still using a legacy security solution and as these homes switch to a smart solution, ALRM should be able to capture a fair amount of growth.

Source: ALRM Investor Presentation

Growth in Commercial Market

The SMB market is another area with a very high concentration of traditional security platforms. Much like residential customers, many of these customers are likely to switch to a smart platform over the coming years. According to company management, there are approximately 4 million properties in North America that could be targeted by ALRM's commercial product. Note that these customers are much less likely to use DIY products as they have a greater need for more sophisticated solutions and professional installation/monitoring.

Growth in International Markets

Based on the company's financial disclosures, only 2% of revenue is generated from international markets outside North America. Given the availability of cheaper labor in many of these regions, buyers are likely to prefer dealers such as the ones which have partnered with ALRM vs. DIY systems. Finally, the overall residential security market size is expected to have much higher growth in international geographies.

Valuation

We have updated our detailed valuation model based the most recent earnings release along with Q4 guidance. We have added additional conservatism to the model. Notably, we are now using a terminal EBITDA multiple vs. our previous model which applied a revenue multiple. We believe this is pertinent as the company will likely focus on profitability as it grows and may be viewed differently by investors.

Note that for simplicity sake we are applying tax rate to EBITDA - Capex. i.e. using capex as a proxy for D&A. Also excluding interest expense for conservatism/simplicity sake from tax calculation.

Our calculations show an ~30% upside however we feel the forecast above is fairly conservative. The sensitivity table below shows further scenarios with additional/less upside.

As noted earlier, ALRM is still very much a SaaS company however given its B2B business model, investors don't always view it in the same class as other, more well known brands included in our comp table below. Although we believe that a discounted valuation for ALRM is warranted relative to these players, today's valuation still seems to be too low and we see the gap narrowing in the future. Note that we have used a 25x exit multiple in our valuation which is lower than today's multiple and significantly lower than where peers are trading.

Source: CapitalIQ

Risks

Competition to capture market share in the home automation market, especially from DIY players

Customer concentration risk as the top 5-10 customers contribute to a significant portion of revenue

Conclusion

We believe the recent price pullback is an overreaction creating a compelling entry point for value investors. The company has multiple growth vectors at its disposal and should continue to grow its margins going forward. Value investors should look to establish a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.