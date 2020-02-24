World Wrestling Entertainment: The Stock Needs More Of A SmackDown

Even after the share price fall, the stock is still trading at a premium to fair value.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has seen its stock plummet considerably in recent times. Despite the drop, however, it is my contention that the stock remains overvalued at this time and still has further to go before an investor can look at this as a viable investment.

That WWE's stock has dropped considerably is actually something of an understatement - it is currently trading at $46.52 per share, 53.69% below its 52-week high of $100.45.

Several factors have combined to bring the share price down. The first big drop was in April 2019 after the Q1 2019 results were reported, with a net loss of $8.4 million attributed by the company to an absence of much of its talent. The share price fell 10.3% in the aftermath of the results being posted.

The next big drop occurred in late October of 2019, when the Q3 2019 results were reported. This time, lower revenues and higher fixed costs, including the costs of strategic investments, were responsible for revenues of $186.3 million missing estimates by $5.89 million.

WWE's share price fell 26% in the wake of the announcement that longtime co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios had been dismissed. Image provided by Adweek.

However, it is more recently that the share price began to fall steeply. In late January, it was announced that longtime co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson were removed from their positions as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer respectively. In addition, both Barrios and Wilson would no longer serve on the WWE Board of Directors. In explaining these dismissals, Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon stated:

I would like to thank George and Michelle for their 10+ years of service and contributions to the organization...I am grateful for all that was accomplished during their tenure, but the Board and I decided a change was necessary as we have different views on how best to achieve our strategic priorities moving forward...We have a deep team of talented, experienced and committed executives across the organization, and the Board and I have great confidence in our collective abilities to create compelling content, engage our global fanbase across platforms, increase revenues, and drive shareholder value.

The 26% fall in share price that followed the announcement illustrated that investors did not share the "great confidence" that McMahon and the Board have going forward. And various analysts were also bearish, with Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall stating that there had been "too many mis-steps" by WWE, cutting the firm to underweight and slashing the target price from $80 to $36. JPMorgan also downgraded WWE, from overweight to neutral. Needless to say, the stock dropped still further.

Now, none of this is to say that WWE is uninvestable. For despite the quarterly earnings misfires, revenue overall was stronger in 2019 than it was in 2018, continuing a trend of consecutively rising annual revenue. And while net income was reduced from 2018, it was still considerably ahead of previous years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 658.77 million 24.14 million 2016 729.22 million 33.84 million 2017 800.96 million 32.64 million 2018 930.16 million 99.59 million 2019 960.44 million 77.06 million

The ability of McMahon and his management team to extract consistent profit from revenues in the same period of time is also evident, and the slight drop in the 2019 operating margin figure from the previous year is no real cause for concern.

Year Operating Margin (%) 2015 6.97 2016 7.63 2017 9.44 2018 12.31 2019 12.13

However, shareholders have less cause to be thrilled recently, as return on equity for 2019, though still impressive at 26.05%, was still considerably less than the 34.99% reported for 2018.

Year Return On Equity (%) 2015 11.63 2016 15.07 2017 13.25 2018 34.99 2019 26.05

Less thrilling still has been the dividend, which has been paid out quarterly since 2003. WWE cut the dividend from $0.36 to $0.12 in 2011, and it has stayed at $0.12 ever since, even though a payout ratio of 27.73% and free cash flow of $106.62 million indicate it is well within management's scope to increase its dividend payments.

That being said, WWE would perhaps be better advised tending to its balance sheet instead. Short-term finances are OK, with total current liabilities of $344.34 million offset by total current assets of $404.31 million, cash-on-hand worth $90.45 million, short-term investments worth $160.03 million, and total accounts receivable of $124.77 million. However, the long-term debt of $372.13 million does outpace a net worth of $275.32 million, which is less than ideal. Nonetheless, WWE is profitable enough to be able to correct this.

Going forward, WWE's future profitability and growth is contingent on the "several strategic initiatives" the firm is pursuing for content distribution as alternatives to the WWE Network. However, WWE has admitted that "...the outcome of these initiatives is subject to considerable uncertainty." This throws doubt on the 37.60% earnings-per-share growth projected for the next five years, and demands from a prospective investor a discount to fair value. And even after the precipitous fall in share price, such a discount does not appear to be available.

Currently, WWE trades at a share price of $46.52 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a dividend yield of 1.03%. While the current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 85.08, the current dividend yield is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.80%. Furthermore, while WWE's price-to-cash flow ratio and its price-to-sales ratio are both lower than those of the motion picture and sound recordings industry sub-sector, its price-to-book ratio is higher than the sub-sector average. On every metric, WWE trades at a premium to the S&P 500 (SPY).

Metric WWE Sub-Sector Index P/E 54.54 32.85 25.39 P/CF 34.49 68.46 14.07 P/B 13.06 9.07 3.21 P/S 4.37 5.52 2.26

On balance, despite a drop of more than 50% in share price over the past year, it would seem that WWE stock is trading at a premium to fair value at this time - which leads us to question what fair value for WWE is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 3.64 (54.54 / 15 = 3.64) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $12.78 (46.52 / 3.64 = 12.78). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.64 (54.54 / 85.08 = 0.64) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $72.69 (46.52 / 0.64 = 72.69).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.75 (1.80 / 1.03 = 1.75) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $26.58 (46.52 / 1.75 = 26.58). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $37.35 (12.78 + 72.69 + 26.58 / 3 = 37.35). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 25% at present.

WWE, despite its various issues, remains the dominant player in the professional wrestling industry, and is a profitable small-cap firm. However, uncertainty over its progress going forward, a stagnant dividend, and a less-than-ideal balance sheet all combine to warrant a discount to fair value, not a 25% premium. Prospective investors would be wise to await a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.