WEC Energy: This 2.4%-Yielding Stock Is Significantly Overvalued

While investors can continue to earn its 2.4%-yielding dividend, we do not recommend investors to add more shares right now.

The company is increasing its exposure to renewable energy in order to achieve its EPS growth target in the next few years.

Investment Thesis

WEC Energy (WEC) delivered a good 2019 and the result exceeded management’s EPS guidance. The company should be able to continue to grow its EPS in the next few years thanks to its 5-year $15.1 billion capital projects and its increasing exposure to renewable energy. Despite the fact that WEC Energy pays a growing 2.4%-yielding dividend, its shares are trading at a significant premium to its historical average. Therefore, we do not recommend investors to add more shares right now. However, current owners of WEC are welcome to continue to hold this stock as it offers a growing dividend.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2019 Highlights

WEC Energy delivered a good Q4 2019 with net income of $243.9 million, or $0.77 per share. This was much better than last year’s $205 million or $0.65 per share. Likewise, its 2019 net income of $1.13 billion (or $3.58 per share) was also better than 2018’s $1.06 billion (or $3.34 per share) and management’s guidance. WEC Energy also provides its 2020 earnings guidance. It now expects about 5% ~ 7% growth in its EPS in 2020. This means that its EPS will be in the range of $3.71 ~ $3.75 per share.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Pivoting towards renewable energy

In our previous article, we described the fact that WEC Energy’s growth outlook may be inferior than some other utility companies because population growth in its markets are expected to be slower in the next decade than many other markets. Fortunately, we noted that WEC Energy is placing more resources to grow its business by investing in renewable energy. Besides its own development projects on renewable energy, over the past year, the company has acquired 80% interest of 3 wind farms that are either completed or were under construction. These acquisitions has a total capacity of 647MW (see table below). We like the fact that expected returns on these investments will be higher than its regulated utilities. In addition, these investments have 12-year off-take agreement with high profile companies such as Google (GOOGL), AT&T (T), and two other multinational companies.

Capacity Interest Cost of Acquisition/Construction Service Date Coyote Ridge Wind Farm 97MW 80% $145 million Already in service Thunderhead Wind Energy Center 300MW 80% $338 million End of 2020 Blooming Grove Wind Center 250MW 80% $345 million End of 2020 TOTAL: 647MW $828 million

Source: Created by author

$15 billion 5-year capital plan through 2024

WEC has updated its five-year capital plan. Now it expects total investments of $15 billion between 2020 and 2024. As can be seen from the chart below, these projects include energy infrastructure, electric generation, electric distribution, gas distribution projects. These projects should grow its average asset base from $19.8 billion in 2018 to $30.2 billion in 2024 (an annual growth rate of 7%). These projects should also help it to grow its EPS by about 5% to 7% annually through 2024.

Source: January 2020 Investor Presentation

Management may be slightly too optimistic about the economic development projects in Wisconsin

Management is currently projecting electric and gas sales to grow at an annual compound growth rate of 1.2% ~ 1.5% between 2022 and 2024. We think this forecast may be slightly too optimistic because it also includes the positive impact of Foxconn’s $10 billion investment and several other smaller investments (e.g. Amazon’s $200 million fulfillment center). Foxconn's investment was first announced in July 2017 and the company promised to hire 13 thousand employees. However, many are skeptical about this project as the project that is currently constructing is different than what was negotiated. As described by Wisconsin Examiner, “Foxconn has repeatedly changed its announced plans for the Wisconn Valley plant, now under roof. When the company first arrived, the operation was to make Gen 10.5 screens for electronic devices; then it switched to the older Gen 6 design, followed by a series of changes that had the plant making assorted other products.” The problem is that any change in investment will likely result in a renegotiation over tax subsidies which may limit the size of the investment and postpone the completion date. The consequence may be lower than forecasted electricity and natural gas demands for the state.

Valuation Analysis

As stated earlier in our article, WEC expects to grow its EPS by about 5% ~ 7% in 2020. Using the midpoint of WEC's EPS guidance for 2020, the company’s EPS is expected to be about $3.73 per share. We expect its EPS grow by about 6% to $3.95 per share in 2021. WEC Energy has been trading at an average P/E ratio of about 20.2 in the past 5 years. Using a P/E ratio of 20x, its target price should be $74.6 per share at the end of 2020 and $79 per share at the end of 2021. However, WEC Energy is trading at a price of $99.75 per share already. Therefore, we think its shares are significantly overvalued.

A growing 2.4%-yielding dividend

WEC has recently just raised its quarterly dividend by 7.2% to $0.6325 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 2.4%. The company has consistently raised its dividend in the past. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 2.4% is towards the low end of its 4-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

WEC faces several risks:

(1) WEC Energy faces regulatory risk. A lengthy period of low interest rates could result in lower allowed return on equity.

(2) Adverse weather may impact the demand for electricity.

(3) Rising natural gas price can result in lower profit margin for its natural gas fired power plants.

Investor Takeaway

We like WEC’s regulated utilities business, its 5-year $15 billion investment projects, and its increasing exposure to renewable energy. However, we cannot justify buying its share at this rich valuation right now. Hence, we think a pullback is necessary in order for us to consider its shares. For income investors with a long-term investment horizon who already own WEC's shares, we think it is still okay to hold on to the stock as it provides a growing 2.4%-yielding dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.