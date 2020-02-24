Alibaba: Diversification Of Revenues, Cool Technology And Promising Partnerships

Alibaba is able to partner up with companies from completely different segments, thanks to its competitive infrastructure and technology.

Summary

Whoever thought coffee and augmented reality could be used in the same sentence? Well, 2020 sure seems to be an exciting year as Alibaba is bringing the two together. After the announcement by Starbucks and Alibaba in 2019 of a partnership to leverage on Alibaba's technology, Starbucks is using its largest store to trial new concepts, including using technologies such as augmented reality.

Picture 1. Starbucks Shangai

Opportunity Summary

Alibaba has over the past years focused on international expansion and innovation in a bid to remain the market leader in the online retail market in China and Asia at large. Through Taobao and innovation in online payments, Alibaba has been able to offer solutions across multiple industries in retail and online settlements.

The company is in the forefront of technology. For example, using augmented reality customers can experience “close to real shopping” in the comfort of their homes. Through the use of hand gestures, customers can move products from the shelves and swipe away unwanted products. Alibaba has also focused on expansion outside of Asia into the European and US markets and is partnering with companies such as Vodafone and Starbucks. The growth for Alibaba will depend on several factors, including the maturity of its partnerships, the success of its growth projects abroad, its ability to keep integrate high-tech solutions into Chinese society, its market share in the cloud business and of course the growth of e-commerce.

The Catalysts

The online market presents a vast array of opportunities, representing 35% of China's total $5.5 trillion retail market, and Alibaba's market share is 53.3%. Taobao and Tmall are the companies’ largest b2c and c2c marketplaces with 699 million active monthly mobile users on the platform. It's apparent that Alibaba is a dominant play here, and will be able to benefit as e-commerce continues to grow. Alibaba is also expanding outside China with interests in Southeast Asia and South Asia. For example, Alibaba has tapped into the Indian market through Paytm, a digital-payments platform processing over 400 million transactions per month and boasting a market share of over 50% in India.

Alibaba shows no restraint to its global expansion strategies and has now become the gateway into China for Western businesses as they enter into partnerships with European companies, including Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in Germany, US founded Starbucks and El Corte Ingles in Spain. The partnerships are not incidental. One may wonder what coffee and telecoms have to do with Alibaba, but the answer lies in the infrastructure and technology that Alibaba has. To service and support its alliances Alibaba can also rely on its vast and reliable cloud computing business which has maintained an 84% YoY growth followed by its innovation initiatives with a 73% YoY growth rate.

Innovations

Alibaba continues to be at the forefront of new payment technology which, in turn, creates an information base for new solutions. The company also applies client biometrics across business segments, from supermarkets to hotels, linking all of its solutions in China and beyond. At select locations of Hema, Alibaba’s cashier-less supermarkets, shoppers can pay via facial recognition at special face-scanning kiosks. The ecosystem created by Alibaba enables the company to further research as they control the entire customer experience. Alibaba is also leveraging on Augmented Reality (AR), self-driving cars and city sensors to enrich livelihoods, riding on the powerful computing platforms coupled with efficient algorithms. This infrastructure enables companies to accelerate the integration of data and transform it into useful solutions for customers.

The future

Through its partnership with Intel, Alibaba announced that they were to bring to market 3D Athlete Tracking (3DAT) for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, as well as cloud broadcasting for both the Olympic Games and the Winter Olympics in Beijing 2022. Alibaba will utilize its cloud infrastructure and services expertise while Intel contributes its high-performance processors.

CNBC announced that Alibaba (BABA) was concentrating on cloud computing as the market is growing. This would be beneficial to the growth of the business as the $100 Billion cloud computing market in China has room to be explored.

The global Infrastructure as a services (IaaS) market is forecasted to grow to 38.9 Billion in 2019. The market for online cloud solutions has the potential to grow to $331 Billion in 2022 which could create opportunities for Alibaba through its infrastructure.

Alibaba Financial Analysis

Chart 1: Alibaba Income Statement

Source: investing.com, Generated by HedgeMix Limited.

The period from 2016 has seen Alibaba experiencing substantial growth. Revenue increased by 56%, 58%, and 51% respectively for the period from 2016 to 2019. The growth in revenues can be linked to the innovation within the company as new solutions are reinvented the wheel in some traditional industries such as Alibaba’s FlyZoo Hotel relies on smart interactives technologies to handle guests’ needs, instead of human employees. Associated costs of production and operating expenses, however, grew at a higher rate than revenues which constrained the operating income.

Chart 2: Balance Sheet for Alibaba

Source: investing.com, Generated by HedgeMix Limited.

The balance sheet for Alibaba also experienced some growth with property plant and equipment increasing by 38% in 2019 and maintaining a positive upward movement.

Chart 3: The cash flow position for Alibaba

Source: investing.com, Generated by HedgeMix Limited.

The operating cash flow maintained a positive trajectory from 2016 with a significant upward movement of 52% in 2018. The capital expenditure bill also increased by 86% in 2017 and 80% in 2019, indicating increased confidence in the business. Alibaba maintained the capital thrust for the period, attributable to key business areas.

Valuation

Based on the PEG ratio of the company, the stock is slightly undervalued. We argue that current strategic alliances, where Alibaba is the key to the Chinese market, bring about opportunities that make the business more valuable than the market indicates. With Paytm hinting for an initial public offering in 2022, Alibaba is set to move up as its presence in the Indian market will continue to expand and generate value for the company. Alibaba is also entering the European market, with AliExpress, and continues to grow its cloud business.

Besides, while the majority of revenues still stems from China Commerce, the other businesses have the potential to expand the fortunes of Alibaba through innovation and international expansion, and hence support revenue growth in the future.

Revenue

The revenues will continue to increase at a slower pace in the coming years with no sight of negative growth. We expect growth to be derived from dependent segments as the infrastructure for Alibaba creates an opportunity for several western businesses to leverage their presence in the Chinese market.

Also, the global cloud storage market is expected to reach $101.59 billion by 2023 from $30.08 billion in 2019.

Capital Expenditure & Product Development

Significant changes to capital expenditure are likely to be witnessed as expansion in augmented reality shopping and onboarding of other businesses will require continuous updates to the platform and related technology. Besides, Alibaba does not shy away from spending on different areas of business from original content to product development as it registered an 86.2% increase from 2017 to 2018 on expenditures related to product development, sales & marketing, general administration and cost of revenue. This will all support future growth for the company.

The PEG Ratio

Table 2: PEG Ratio

Source: Morningstar

We expect revenues to grow within the range of 30-25% in the coming years, while at the same time earnings as a share of revenue should increase slightly. Fees charged i the cloud business has increased and we expect Alibaba to continue to increase margins by raising fees, when possible. The company is also holding back on hiring and cutting its travel expenses. Increased margins is also in line with analyst consensus.

Hence, we assume an average EPS growth of around 28% annually in the next 5 years. With the P/E ratio currently at 26.04 (see Table 2) this equals a PEG Ratio slightly below 1, suggesting that the stock is undervalued despite its major surge in 2019.

Potential constraints

The growth of Alibaba in China is partly attributed to the protectionist policies of the Chinese government by restricting international players. Hence, international success may not be as easy for the company. Furthermore, tensions between China and the US are likely to hamper expected growth. The US/China trade war will likely affect Alibaba as the two countries continue to impose trade restrictions on each other. The current US Administration's policy aims to encourage consumers to buy American products by making imported goods more expensive. The US has imposed tariffs on more than $360bn (£268bn) of Chinese goods, and China has retaliated with tariffs on more than $110bn of US products.

Alibaba depends on the Chinese market but that may prove to be a challenge in the long run as the Chinese economy is slowing down. Chinese consumers have experienced a long stretch of increased consumption which is likely to result in a pullback as the economy slows down. Finally, competition from Tencent Cloud for the cloud business could trigger a pricing war.

Conclusion

The upside for Alibaba lies in its infrastructure and aggressive business stance in Asia, its cloud business and its international expansion. The offering range from engaging online shopping and innovative payment solutions to cloud services. Alibaba also has the right stamina to support businesses hoping to tap into the Chinese market.

Besides, the strategy for Alibaba to subsidize the growth of the cloud platform with profits from its core commerce business should eventually yield results.

Based on our EPS growth estimates for the next few years and the current P/E-ratio of the company, we find the stock slightly undervalued with a PEG-ratio below 1.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Business relationship disclosure: This article was written by a third party: Rodrick Makahamadze. Email: rodrickm@icloud.com. Co-Author: Jacques Georget. Email: jacques.georget@hedgemix.com.