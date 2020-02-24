Kimball International Is A Great Opportunity In This Market

Furniture can be a good business to be invested in. It is easy to understand, is a product that will always be in demand, can turn profits relatively easily and quickly (when done right, of course), and is largely insulated from Amazon-like threats as people like to touch and feel the stuff they are going to be sitting on. The merits of the furniture industry as an investment is vouched for by Warren Buffett, who has bought partial and entire ownership positions in several furniture businesses over his career to include Nebraska Furniture Mart, R.C. Willey, and most recently RH (RH), a luxury designer of furniture and fixtures. Yet in the past few years many financially strong publicly traded furniture companies stock has lagged the market. It is under these general premises that I took a liking to Kimball International (KBAL), who describes themselves as a company that:

... create(s) design-driven, innovative furnishings that help our customers shape spaces into places that bring possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness, and relaxation.

My intent today is to explain why I think Kimball International has the potential to outperform the market over the long term and what price investors should pay in order to achieve that end. Bottom line up front: Kimball has set themselves up to take advantage of quasi-niche opportunities in furnishing hotels and healthcare centers. Few other furniture companies focus on those verticals. Healthcare enjoys strong tailwinds as a result of an aging population. Hospitality has the tailwind of globalization at its back. This, coupled with cost savings initiatives that will take $10 million a year off of operating expenses, means that Kimball will generate tons of cash in the future with which to reward shareholders. In spite of all this, Kimball is trading at a very attractive valuation. The foundation is laid for fantastic growth.

History

Kimball International previously consisted of a furniture business and an electronics business. The electronics component was spun off in 2014 and KBAL now exists as an entity focused on furniture for the commercial office, learning, healing, and hospitality markets. Results since the spin off have been quite good with revenue growing at a 6.32% annual rate, operating margin expanding from 3.8% in 2015 to 7.6% TTM, and net income growing by 19.5% annualized. These improved operating results have allowed shareholders to be rewarded by a dividend that has grown by 12% annually in the past five years (whereas previously under the combined company it had been static since 2008), shares outstanding to be reduced by 5%, debt brought down to near negligible levels, and even two small acquisitions to be made (to be discussed later).

The company has clearly optimized their capabilities such that in spite of revenues being cut in half as a result of the spin off, operating income in the most recent fiscal year was 18% higher than the best year on record for the previous combined entity. The new Kimball is doing more with less.

Excellent Products

Kimball has been recognized with a variety of awards over the past few years. For example, in the past 2 years:

2019

Kimball awarded one of only five awards for the Most Engaged Manufacturer by My Resource Library.

Helio ("A crisp, light seating collection that is designed to reduce visual disruption") receives #METROPOLISlikes award during NYCxDesign

Studio O+A named to FAST Companies Most Innovative list for the Design of Canopy (a novel office workbench), which was developed in partnership with Kimball.

2018

KORE Work Cart (a mobile cubicle) receives the 2018 Interiors & Sources Readers’ Choice Award for Furniture

KORE Work Cart receives a 2018 Nightingale Award for Product innovation and excellence in the furniture, clinician support category

The KORE Work Cart was a finalist for the 2018 BoY awards in the Furniture-Systems category

Wilder ("A plush family of lounge seating, guest seating, benches and tables") was a finalist for the 2018 BoY awards in the Healthcare category

The Wilder Collection receives #METROPOLISlikes award

New CEO

When Kimball spun off their electronics business, Bob Schneider took over as CEO. At the end of their 2018 fiscal year he stepped down and a three year board member, Kristine Juster, took over as Chief Executive. Her capacities are going to be key to future success, and I think she is going to excel.

Prior to her appointment at Kimball, Ms. Juster had served in various lead roles at Newell Brands (NWL) for 22 years. The most recent was her position as CEO of their Global Writing Division from 2014-2018. Her responsibilities there were formidable as writing is Newell's largest segment by sales. Previously she had also served as President of several other divisions at Newell to include "Decor", which has the most parallels to furniture (it dealt in window coverings and drapery hardware).

I like Ms. Juster because she looks thoughtfully and frankly at existing conditions, makes specific plans for improvement, and then communicates clearly about vision and priorities. When she took the helm at Kimball, she set about to get to know the organization better than she already did as a board member. Upon conclusion of her review, she came away with four observations (two positive, two negative) that she explains in their Q3 2019 conference call:

1) Kimball has a strong legacy.

2) Kimball has a rigorous culture: "What we set our minds to do, we execute."

3) Kimball does not operate as a single, unified entity: "... our brands function independently and this has led to a level of inefficiency and duplication."

4) Kimball was near-sighted: "... we had historically focused on investments that serve the more immediate today and even restraining choices for tomorrow."

To build on the positives and fix the negatives, she unveiled a four pillar plan:

*Image from Q3 2019 earnings call slides

She then shared details on how each aspect will be achieved:

To Inspire People:

Initiatives include renovating our headquarters with our design-driven innovative furniture, which will provide an inviting collaborative work space for our employees to engage; implementing 'elevate', a top talent professional development program; and opening an employee healthcare center to promote and support wellness.

To Build Capabilities:

We're in the process of creating center-led e-function, including establishing global finance, IT and HR organizations. We are also consolidating our supply chain operations under one effort with a near-term focus on direct material sourcing. We believe strongly there's a significant opportunity in creating centers of excellence, for example, a digital center of excellence. Given how digital transcends our brand, this will enable faster decision-making, strategic acceleration and enhanced growth execution.

To Fuel the Future:

First, we're committed to elevating our current strong operating process to world-class standards. We will continue to drive Lean throughout our facilities and are exploring several areas to further optimize our operational footprint and processes as well as elevate our production and accelerate our process automation. Finally, we will continue to seek ways to enhance our margin through product engineering excellence. Second, we're employing a more metrics-based approach. This entails adopting common practices and ways of working. We have duplicate processes as a result of our business units operating independently and we will remove that duplication and set up standardized efficient processes across the company. We've established a more rigorous operating rhythm and enabled more best practices sharing among the brand, but there's still room to grow.

To Accelerate Growth:

First, we will continue to advance new product development. ... we are targeting the middle market segment by creating a contract lite solution that will be for lighter-use application or areas where product is refreshed more frequently. And finally, we are establishing a new product development process organization wide that I believe, once deep-rooted in our operations, will drive even greater product differentiation. The second growth platform is expanding select verticals and channels. Specifically, under the Kimball brand, we'll continue ramping our efforts in healthcare, which has experienced great traction for four consecutive quarters. In Kimball Hospitality, we are going after the custom and seating markets to grow share. And in National, we are piloting a new e-commerce digital program to drive greater sales. Finally, the third growth focus is on commercial excellence. This is going to entail making it easier to do business with us, reallocating selling resources to higher-growth markets and training our team on consultative selling.

Ms. Juster laid out specific and actionable goals for the organization:

... we are introducing a three-year fiscal 2020 through 2022 financial targets. On the top line, we are committing to 4% to 7% growth, targeting 150 to 250 basis point improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins by 2022 and EPS growth of 10% to 15% over that time frame. Our outlook is based on a GDP of between 1.5% and 2.5%, a flat share count and excludes acquisitions.

I appreciate it when executives do this. It exposes them to scrutiny as time unfolds and people are able to hold them accountable for what they said they wanted to achieve. Come August when their fiscal year 2020 ends, we can see how close they came to stated targets for year one. We will also be able to see if they make excuses for shortcomings, if any, or accept responsible and chart a clear path forward. But how are they tracking to date?

Unfortunately, for the first six months of fiscal 2020 revenue has gone down 0.38%. This was after a Q1 that saw revenues expand by 3.77%, nearly at the low end of their target. In spite of the retreat in revenue, Kimball still managed to accomplish their other two goals. In the first six months of fiscal 2020, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 220 bps, from 9.2% to 11.4% over the comparable prior year period. Net income rose from $0.54 to $0.60, a 11.11% increase. While future revenue growth is a must, the clear operational improvement allow investors to exercise patience concerning the top line.

More on the Transformation Restructuring Plan

This plan will allow them to eliminate inefficiency, streamline processes, and shed low value assets. Those activities are going to result in re-structuring charges that will eat away at earnings and cash. It is important to put this topic under a microscope because many organizations seem to be under constant "re-structuring", and putting one-time charges on their financial statements that are end up being perpetual. For Kimball, I am looking for precise time frames for completion, specific goals and actions, and financial targets that aren't constantly moving.

At plan launch, the following was stated:

In June 2019, we announced a transformation restructuring plan that is expected to optimize resources for future growth, improve efficiency, and build capabilities across our organization. We believe the transformation restructuring plan will establish a more cost-efficient structure to better align our operations with our long-term strategic goals. The transformation restructuring plan includes the following: • Our overall manufacturing facility footprint is being reviewed to reduce excess capacity and gain efficiencies. We plan to exit a leased seating manufacturing facility in Martinsville, Virginia in the second half of fiscal year 2020 and are evaluating our production capabilities and capacity across our organization to identify additional opportunities. • The creation of center-led functions for finance, human resources, information technology and legal functions is expected to result in the standardization of processes and the elimination of duplication. In addition, we are centralizing our supply chain efforts to maximize supplier value and plan to drive more efficient practices and operations within our logistics function. • Kimball brand selling resources are being reallocated to higher-growth markets. We also plan to exit four leased furniture showrooms across our brands during fiscal year 2020. These efforts are expected to generate annualized pre-tax savings of approximately $10.0 million when the transformation restructuring plan is fully implemented. We estimate that pre-tax restructuring charges incurred through the end of fiscal year 2020 will be approximately $8.0 million to $9.0 million.

They also stated a completion date of June 2020. To date, they have charged $6.7 million to the program, and raised their total planned expenditures by $1 million. Charges include matters related to severance and employee transition costs, facility exit costs and having to move property, and lease asset impairment.

I am a huge fan of this plan. They are going to spend about $10 million in one year in order to save $10 million every year perpetually. In the first quarter conference call we learned that they had already realized cost savings of $5.6 million. The second quarter conference call mentioned that they had saved another $3.8 million in that quarter. Just two quarters into their fiscal year they are just $600,000 away from achieving their full year target of $10 million in savings. This success, along with other initiatives, allowed them to raise their total cost savings target from $16 million to $21 million for full year 2020. Things are going better than planned.

To drive home the point, I want to share another plan that Kimball had implemented in 2014 that was a huge success. I do this to re-enforce the point that the personnel at Kimball execute on their goals:

Capacity Utilization Restructuring Plan: In November 2014, we announced a capacity utilization restructuring plan which included the consolidation of our metal fabrication production from an operation located in Post Falls, Idaho, into existing production facilities in Indiana, and the reduction of our Company plane fleet from two jets to one. The improvement of customer delivery, supply chain dynamics, and reduction of transportation costs generated pre-tax annual savings of approximately $5 million beginning in our fiscal year 2017. In addition, during fiscal year 2017, we sold our Post Falls, Idaho facility and land which was classified as held for sale. Therefore, fiscal year 2017 restructuring includes a pre-tax gain of $2.1 million as the $12.0 million selling price net of selling costs exceeded the book value of the facility and land. The restructuring plan is complete with pre-tax restructuring totaling $10.8 million. Excluding the pre-tax gain from the sale of the Idaho facility of $2.1 million, the restructuring expense consisted of $4.9 million of transition, training, and other employee costs, $6.9 million of plant closure and other exit costs, and $1.1 million of non-cash asset impairment. Approximately 91% of the total restructuring expense was cash expense.

A plan that cost them $10.8 million net has been and yet will save them $5 million in perpetuity. If they succeeded once, the can succeed again. And the larger scale of the new program and the progress made on it thus far means that they will save more in the first year than they spend on it.

Return Ratios

Kimball boasts the highest return on invested capital ratio among peers, and that by a long shot. Their ROIC is currently at 33.69%. Their nearest peer that I could find is RH (RH) coming in at 19.95%. This is a fantastic number, and speaks volumes to the prudence of managerial decisions.

It is also very encouraging that return on invested capital is included as criteria for performance based executive compensation. Return on Capital must exceed 26% in order for certain common stock to be awarded. The award increases with incremental increases in the return ratio, capping out at 42%.

Other metrics for performance based awards include pre-tax income, total shareholder return, and return vs peers.

Shareholder Returns

Improved operational performance has allowed for both stock buybacks and a better dividend. Since 2008 the dividend stayed flat at $0.20, but since the spin-off and subsequent improvements the dividend has grown to $0.36, a 12% CAGR. That results in a forward yield of just over 2%.

Furthermore, the company has begun acting on a stock buyback authorization. In the most previous quarter they bought back 65,101 shares of stock for $20.58 a piece on average. That was at an earnings multiple of 19x, just below their 5-year average P/E of 20. The stock price currently sits at ~$18, with about 2.5 million shares still available for repurchase under the authorization. The earnings ratio is currently at ~15.82x, well under the 5-year average. I hope that they are buying back significant amounts of stock this quarter. Unfortunately, they state that buybacks are intended mostly to offset the effects of dilution created by stock awards. While that is good, I wish they would get more aggressive, especially considering their current valuation I will discuss in greater detail later.

Taking a look at the long-term chart for Kimball paints a fascinating picture, namely that market participants don't think the new Kimball is any better than the old Kimball. Check out the Oct. 2009- Oct 2014 period, prior to spin off, as it relates to capital gain, margins, and ROIC:

In the five years leading up to the spin-off, Kimball returned more than 130%, or 18% compounded annually. That was with abysmal operating margin and pathetic ROIC. Now look at the same metrics post spin-off:

Data by YCharts

In spite of operating margin doubling nearly 3 times and ROIC soaring, the stock price hasn't even doubled in five years. The decrepit Kimball pre-spin-off beat the returns of the healthier, stronger, post spin-off Kimball. So much for efficient markets.....

They have steadily improved their capacity to convert cash as well. This image from Morningstar speaks volumes:

They collect on accounts due faster, move through inventory at an accelerated rate, and are earning more on assets. Cash is king, and they are generating more of it. It is due to these factors that I argue that the market has been blind to Kimball. But I am confident investors will eventually wake up, and that has in fact already started to occur, to be discussed further down.

Acquisitions

As I mentioned before, operational improvements have freed up capital to allow for various shareholder enriching agendas at Kimball. Among them is the opportunity for acquisitions. As my readers are well aware, I am typically very weary of acquisitions. As a general rule, it makes more sense to me to invest in the business proper rather than trying to add another whose culture and processes may be quite different and challenging/costly to integrate. Data bears out the point that most acquisitions aren't actually "accretive", nor do they result in "synergies", the two buzzwords bandied about when acquisitions happen. This is especially true when debt is incurred or shares are used as currency when valuations are low. Often, the buying price is so high that any future value to be drawn from the target company is absorbed in the transaction itself.

It is with that backdrop that I comment on the two acquisitions Kimball has made since becoming a pure-play furniture business.

In November of 2017 Kimball bought D'style, maker of furnishings for the hospitality industry, for $20 million in cash. Prior to being purchased, D'style had brought in revenues of $20 million in fiscal year 2016. Kimball left existing management in charge, led by Roberto Besquin, who also happened to be the founder.

In October of 2018 Kimball bought David Edward, luxury upholsterer, for $4.85 million in cash. David Edward had $15 million in revenue in their fiscal year ended September 2018.

What I like most about their acquisitions is that they used cash on hand to make the purchase. Therefore, even if they overpaid, at least they aren't saddled with interest payments from a loan or shareholder dilution from issuing stock to pay. I also love that in the case of D'style, they left the founders in managerial roles. This very Buffett-esque, and is key to success when it comes to acquiring and integrating new businesses. Many corporations supplant existing managers at acquired companies with their own personnel, which makes zero sense. Who would do a better job running a business, a team that has been there a long time or someone new who has zero practical experience heading that particular organization? Now I understand that sometimes managerial change-overs are needed since management at acquired entities are sometimes in fact the problem. But buying distressed businesses with an aim to go in and fix things brings its own set of challenges. I prefer what Buffett does and what Kimball has done: buy great businesses at a fair price using cash and leave the managers/founders in their positions.

I also love that Kimball was transparent regarding the terms of the deal. Too often business make acquisitions for "undisclosed amounts". If they don't want to disclose the terms, it is probably because the terms weren't good.

Zeroing In On Growth

Kimball operates under six "verticals" or segments to include commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance. They have a stated focus on the healthcare and hospitality segment, but the diversity of their product offering is what sets them apart from every single competitor and will allow them to thrive in many market conditions. Sustained growth across the business cycle will be more likely at Kimball than any other furniture company. Looking at their revenue numbers dis-aggregated by segment since 2015 speaks to this point:

% change 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Commercial 19% .5% 2% 1% 10% Education (4%) 8% 12% 6% 7% Finance (9%) 6% 13% (2%) 3% Government 6% 5% 13% 3% (17%) Healthcare 2% 28% (1%) (10%) 25% Hospitality 21% 3% 4% 8% 17%

*Data compiled by author

Notice that in years when one segment zigs the others zag. This diversification will produce greater consistency in the future.

Most furniture companies focus on the residential component, or home furnishings. In that group you will find RH (RH), La-Z-Boy (LZB), Haverty's (HOFT), and Bassett (BSET). Realizing how crowded that space is, notice that none Kimball's segment dabbles in residential. A few other companies include a focus on commercial/office like Steelcase (SCS), HNI Corp. (HNI) and Herman Miller (MLHR) along with Kimball. Those that sell healthcare applications include Kimball, Steelcase, and Herman Miller. Still fewer are involved in hospitality, to include Kimball and Hooker (HOFT). So we see that Kimball is involved in all these verticals plus a few, more than any other.

Up front, any concerns about the housing market go away because Kimball doesn't represent that vertical. If a softness is commercial/office occurs, Kimball can fall back on hospitality and healthcare, or visa versa. No other business can boast such breadth and depth. For comparison purposes, Herman Miller and Steelcase are the most direct competitors since they have the most overlap in product offerings.

I want to drill down on the importance of healthcare and hospitality because those are the two stated focus areas for management. Not coincidentally, these are also the segments that are under-penetrated among furniture companies, hospitality in particular. These two verticals will have tremendous implications looking to the future.

Hospitality

The steady march of globalization bodes well for the hospitality industry. More people are travelling to more places. According to World Travel and Tourism Council, the travel and tourism sector has outpaced global economic growth for eight straight years. It is the second fastest growing sector globally, behind only manufacturing. Couple this with increased standards of living and slowly growing levels of discretionary income and you get an equation where lots of hotels and the like will be needed in the future as people travel more. In September of 2018 Brookings estimated that for the first time in history over half of the worlds population has enough discretionary income to be considered middle class or rich. All that extra money opens opportunities for people to go see the world, which will require more hotels and the like. As those facilities get built, they will need furnishings. As people use those facilities the furniture will wear out, thus creating steady replacement demand.

At the Hotel Data Conference in 2018, some big wigs from travel companies had encouraging things to say about the future of the industry:

"Be aggressive. Continue to move forward. We've never had this demand from all directions." - Jim Chu, Global Head of Development & Owner Relations, Hyatt Hotels Corp. "This is a sustainable industry, a growing industry. More and more people are traveling." - Mitch Patel, President & CEO, Founder of Vision Hospitality Group, Inc.

As hospitality continues to grow, Kimball has the relationships and segments in place to capitalize. They are better suited than most other furniture companies to profit as their line of hospitality furniture is extensive.

Kimball Hospitality works with leading designers, purchasing agents, and hotel owners to create furniture that extends the unique ambiance of a property into guest rooms and public spaces by providing furniture solutions for hotel properties and mixed use commercial and residential developments. Hospitality products include, but are not limited to, headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and products enhanced with technology features utilizing a broad mix of wood, metal, stone, laminate, finish, glass, and fabric options.

Kimball has taken steps to ensure that they can capture growth across North America, especially the more meaningful travel and tourism markets. According to a report from STR, whose "global data and analytics services set the hospitality industry standard", the South American market in particular is expected to see robust growth. Central and South American saw revenue per available room (REVPAR) rise 24.1% in 2018 compared to 2017. Mexico is steadily increasing as well, where occupancy rose 3%, average daily rate (ADR) rose 1%, and REVPAR grew 4% over the same two periods. With an eye towards those stats, Kimball acquired D'style in 2018 which came with it all the capital stock of Diseños de Estilo S.A. de C.V., who serves the Mexico and Latin America hospitality furnishings market.

Kimball has the products that serve the fastest growing sub-segments, and are further focused on geographies that are particularly in demand.

Healthcare

Baby boomers. The aging of America. The indisputable demographic wave. These are all phrases you have likely heard and that I personally am tired of hearing. Why? Because it lacks nuance when used as an investment thesis for buying up senior housing involved publicly traded companies. I have written in detail about how this "wave" might be hard to catch, and big returns are by no means guaranteed. Supply growth has outpaced demand, and occupancy levels at senior housing REITs remains weak. Yes, that might change, but there will be very real winners and losers. And there is substantial data to indicate that demand might never materialize, at least not on the scale everyone is assuming. Check out my articles here and here to learn more. So, how do you play this trend without having to worry about all the complications and attending risk? Buy the stock of the company who furnishes senior housing facilities and related construction initiatives. That is Kimball's healthcare vertical:

We are focused on better outcomes for patients, their families, the staff that heals them, and the environments surrounding them by offering products to value-conscious healthcare customers, including hospitals, clinics, physician office buildings, long-term care facilities, and assisted living facilities throughout the country. 10K

Part of the rational behind the David Edward acquisition discussed previously was due to their extensive healthcare product offerings. In fact, Kimball's David Edward segment just penned a partnership agreement with the American Academy of Healthcare Interior Designers. Kimball has partnerships with several other healthcare organizations that will drive sales as healthcare needs increase with an aging population. The organizations include:

- MAGNETGROUP: "serves approximately 9,000 providers, including hospitals, alternate care facilities, physician practices and clinics."

- Premier (PINC): "a healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 175,000 other providers and organizations. Named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® 12 years in a row, we are well-equipped to help health systems thrive. Premier. Transforming Healthcare Together."

- Vizient: "We serve more than half of the health care organizations across the United States – from large integrated delivery networks and academic medical centers to community hospitals, pediatric facilities and non-acute care providers." According to their website, 50% of the nations acute care providers are Vizient members, and 95% of academic medical centers are Vizient members.

Kimball's relationship with these organization speaks to their expanding reach into this extremely important sector.

Anyone can readily find data on the expected needed growth of healthcare facilities in coming years on SeekingAlpha and elsewhere. I feel no need to regurgitate any of those numbers. If you would like a refresher, look up any article on any healthcare REIT like Welltower (WELL) or Ventas (VTR).

Now, whether or not the need for all this building materializes is immaterial. Overcapacity may be a problem. Fortunately for Kimball, when it all gets built and furnished that is where their concern ends. This point needs to be emphasized: most builders and providers in the nation are expecting and preparing for a huge wave of people needing increasing amounts and levels of care. All the facilities that are constructed will need furniture. Enter Kimball. Moreover, furniture doesn't last forever. Replacement needs will create constant demand.

As a result of managerial focus on the healthcare vertical, sales grew 25% from 2018 to 2019, and are up 8% in the first six months of this fiscal year vs. the previous comparable year period in spite of the tough to beat comps. Ms. Juster stated in the Q2 conference call their...

...commitment to training, development and talent within our healthcare vertical. During the quarter, we hired a Kimball brand healthcare sales leader to drive focus on sales strategy and growth plan within its vertical.

The beauty of all this is that whether or not the growing retiree population all opt for life in senior/assisted living facilities, Kimball doesn't have to worry about it. They are merely selling the furniture to the facilities themselves. They will collect on those accounts long before any problems with occupancy start threatening the business model. An investment in Kimball is a simple, outside the box way to play the aging of America theme.

To summarize this section, take a look at CAGR of revenue by segment since 2017:

Commercial Education Finance Government Healthcare Hospitality CAGR 5.5% 6.57% .36% -7.7% 5.95% 12.9%

*Data compiled by author

Growth in the hospitality segment has been phenomenal. Education was helped by the fact that it was their smallest segment and those smaller numbers naturally compound at higher rates. Healthcare was also robust, and I expect that pace to pick up. I will reiterate the fact that among many peers, Kimball is the only ones to serve both of the the high growth markets of healthcare and hospitality. This semi-niche focus will be integral to their future outperformance.

What Price is Fair?

To determine intrinsic value, or the maximum price I think ought to be paid for Kimball, we need to employ a variety of methods to give us a reasonable range since no method is perfect.

DCF

The first is using a discounted cash flow analysis that reflects managements stated goals. I will use the low end (case A) and high end (case B) of revenue guidance (4% and 7%), and assume a straight line improvement in margins, also for low end (150 bps) and high end (250 bps) in each of the A and B cases:

A)

Remember that free cash flow = cash from operations - CAPEX

I used the average cash from operations margin from the past five years, since Kimball spun off the electronics business, to start out 2020. Then that margin was improved in 2021 and 2022, according to managements stated goals of 150 bps improvement. The result, 8.5% margin, is then held steady through 2029. I assumed no further margin expansion in order to build in a margin of safety. I also used the average of the last five years of CAPEX as a % of sales to determine how much CAPEX to subtract in each year. At the end of 2029, I assumed a 1% growth rate of FCF in perpetuity. All those values were discounted back to the present using my minimum required rate of return of 12%. The sum of those values had debt subtracted and cash added. Then divided by share outstanding game me a present value of $14.40. This is 20% below current trading levels. In other words, if we assume the low end of their stated goals are achieved, we should pay no more than $14.40 a share, needing the share price to drop a lot before buying.

B)

The only things changed in the B scenario is that the margin improved 250 bps by 2022 instead of 150 bps, and revenue grew at 7% instead of 4%. Everything else remained the same. This is the high end of management guidance. Under this scenario, our intrinsic value lands at $19.61. KBAL currently trades at ~$18, more than 8% below what our intrinsic value says we should buy at. Said another way, there is a 8% margin of safety to buying today, at least according to this DCF analysis.

EPS Growth

We can also take the low and high end of management stated EPS growth target to determine intrinsic value given a future P/E ratio.

If Kimball is able to grow EPS by 10% a year for the next three years, the low end of guidance, earnings will be $1.49 by this time in 2023. If we assume no multiple expansion or contraction using their current P/E of about 15.82, we can assume a price of $23.57. That would result in a compounded annual return of 9.6% from Fridays closing price of $17.90 (Feb 13 2020). That is right in line with the markets long term average.

If Kimball is able to grow EPS at the high end of their goal of 15% annually for the next three years, that would result in earnings of $1.70 come 2023. Assuming a level P/E like above, that would result in a stock price of $26.89 at this time in 2023, a CAGR of 14.5%, well above the markets long term average and above my minimum rate of return of 12%.

Required EPS growth

The final valuation model I will use is a bit of my own making. Like I have said, my minimum rate of return is 12% annually. If we look out 5 years, Kimball will have to trade at $31.90 by this time in 2025 in order for that return to be realized. If we assume a slight multiple expansion up to 17, towards their 5-year average of 20, they will need $1.88 in earnings to support said stock price. From a current TTM earnings of $1.12, they would need to grow earnings by 10.9% annually to get there. Given that they have grown earnings by 11% in the last six months over the comparable period a year ago, I say that is well within their reach to do. Furthermore, their adjusted EPS grew 26% from the comparable prior year period, from $0.57 to $0.72. Adjustments include backing out the restructuring costs already discussed as well as backing out the CEO transition expense they are incurring as a result of the retiring of the old CEO and the placement of the new. Once 2020 is through, all the costs that they back out to come up with adjusted EPS will be history, and all that money saved will fatten GAAP EPS. I expect EPS growth to accelerate moving forward.

All things considered as it relates to valuation, I would say Kimball is somewhat under-priced right now. Once fiscal year 2020 and the restructuring is complete, which they are exceeding expectations concerning and are ahead of schedule, the full benefits of cost savings will be realized without the offsetting expenses. I expect EPS growth to be phenomenal, especially if Kimball really digs into the share repurchase authorization in the meantime. That EPS growth should command a higher multiple. Even a slight multiple expansion will have an outsized effect.

PEG

The PEG (price to earnings growth) ratio divides the P/E by the expected growth rate. Any value less than one indicates undervaluation. It has become a popular metric because it puts the P/E ratio in better context. High P/E ratios may be warranted when the earnings are expected to grow rapidly. Conversely, a stock might look cheap if it has a low P/E ratio, but if the earnings growth is going to super slow then the stock might be overvalued. For Kimball, we don't have to rely on analyst estimates for an earnings growth rate. Given their transformation restructuring plan already discussed at length and their progress on the plan to date, we know that Kimball is going to save at least $10 million every year after fiscal 2020 ends as a result of the efforts to streamline and right size the business. That $10 million will go straight to the bottom line. With current shares outstanding of ~37 million, that $10 million will boost EPS by $0.26. If we assume that Kimball duplicates last years Q3 and Q4 in terms of EPS, by fiscal year end they will have $1.12 EPS. If they have zero organic growth in fiscal 2021, meaning that earnings from core operations stay flat, the $0.26 alone from the cost savings will boost EPS by 23% up to $1.38. Given the current P/E of about 16x, we arrive at a PEG ratio of .69x. This points to a clear undervaluation. In fact, even if Kimball doesn't realize cost savings to the tune of $10 million and EPS growth isn't as robust, they have wiggle room at least as it relates to the PEG ratio. A score of .69 is well under the 1 benchmark for undervaluation, and earnings growth could come in as low as 16% before that 1 mark is reached.

Enter Renaissance Technologies

Have you ever heard of Renaissance Technologies? Neither had I until I started perusing the public filings of Kimball. On the 13th of February a 13G came through that indicated that Renaissance has a position in Kimball that amounts to almost 8% of the shares outstanding. Why does this matter? Because apparently, the team at Renaissance has generated returns that beat the daylights out of the likes of Buffett, Soros, and Dalio. Their flagship fund, The Medallion Fund, has generated 40% annually since inception in 1988. That is AFTER fees, which happen to be sky high at 5% of assets and 44% of profits. That is MIND BOGGLING. I invite you to check out things for yourself. If Renaissance Technologies opens a position, it shouldn't be ignored.

Other notable institutions with a position include Blackrock (7.5%), Dimensional Fund Advisors (5.6%), Vanguard (6%), and Royce and Associates (5.6%). Like I mentioned above, the market is finally waking up to the new and improved Kimball.

Conclusion

The turnaround at Kimball happened five years ago. The new CEO, taking the reigns in 2018, has accelerated the pace of improvement. In spite of all this, the market has generally stayed asleep regarding this small cap success story. Yet, the smart money, no, the SMARTEST money in Renaissance Technologies is moving in.

Kimball has clear plans for growth, they are ahead of schedule in achieving their goals, they have a simple business model, tremendous return ratios, have made several shareholder friendly moves, have virtually no debt, and all for a fair price. They offer furniture to sub-segments that are under-served, giving them potential to grab considerable market share. They are focused on growing their healthcare and hospitality verticals, which both feature growth profiles that are very attractive.

Great companies are hard to find. Great companies selling at a reasonable valuation are near impossible to find, especially at the heights of a raging bull market. In my opinion, this is the proverbial slow pitch right down the middle Warren Buffett has spoken of. Apparently, the CEO thinks so too. Just a few weeks ago on the 11th of February, Ms. Juster purchased 12,000 shares of common stock on the open market at a price of $17.47. I don't need any more green lights. I bought a bunch at $17.62. After doing further research and discovering more to love about the company, particularly the part about Renaissance, and finding nothing that would raise red flags, I am going to do increase my position. I encourage all readers to take a look at Kimball for themselves. This is one of the most compelling opportunities I have ever seen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KBAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.