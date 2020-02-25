The U.S. Dollar And Swiss Franc Are Next

The US dollar and Swiss franc are two of the leading and most respected foreign exchange instruments in the world. The dollar is the leading reserve currency because of the size of the US GDP and the long history of political and economic stability in the United States. The dollar is the leading choice when it comes to the currencies central banks around the globe hold as reserves because of the ease of convertibility and low level of exchange rate volatility.

Switzerland's history as a bastion of safety and the country of choice for those seeking to safeguard assets has kept its currency secure. The Swiss pride themselves on neutrality. Switzerland has bridged the gap between friendly disagreements and even between those who are in the throes of war. In a sign of the overall strength of the US dollar and the Swiss franc, they are the only two currency instruments that have not declined to new all-time lows against gold over the recent weeks and months. However, gold in dollar and francs has been trending higher, and it may not be long before they join the club of those currencies that have declined against the yellow metal.

The ProShares Ultra Gold product (UGL) is a double leveraged instrument that moves higher with the price of the precious metal.

Gold broke out in dollar terms in June 2019

In 2011, gold rose to an all-time high in US dollar terms when the price traded to a peak of $1920.70 per ounce. The high was a culmination of the bull market that began around the turn of this century when gold traded at just above the $250 level. A correction took gold to a low of $1046.20 in December 2015, and the yellow metal remained in a trading range between that nadir and the 2016 post-Brexit peak of $1377.50 until last June. When the US Federal Reserve told markets to expect interest rates to decline, it lit a bullish fuse that ignited the next leg to the upside in a bull market that was almost two decades old. Gold came close to the $1000 level in late 2015, but it has remained above it since 2009.

Source: CQG

The quarterly shows that gold rose above its critical technical resistance level in June 2019 as has not looked back. The latest high came last week when the continuous futures contract surpassed the $1640 level for the first time since the first quarter of 2013.

At a high of $1686.60 on February 24, the yellow metal was still around $234 per ounce below the all-time peak from 2011 in dollar terms. However, the price of gold in other currencies has been a different story.

Gold in pounds and euro rose to record levels

The US dollar has been the king of currencies as interest rate differentials continue to support the value of the greenback against other foreign exchange instruments around the globe. Since the dollar has moved higher against other currencies, gold has done even better when measured against the different forms of legal tender around the world.

Source: CQG

The chart of gold in euro terms illustrates that it was at a new all-time high at the 1540 euro per ounce level as of February 24.

Source: CQG

At just under 1294 pounds per ounce, gold in British pounds was also at a record level. The yellow metal has made new all-time highs in the European currencies with each rally over the past months.

Gold in yen and other currencies keeps making new highs

Europe is not alone when it comes to record prices for the precious metal.

Source: CQG

In Japanese yen, gold has been nothing short of a moon shot to the upside since May 2019, with the price experiencing a parabolic gain.

Source: CQG

Gold was at a record high in Canadian dollars as of February 24.

Source: CQG

The same holds for gold measured against Australian dollars as of the start of this week. Meanwhile, gold continues to rise to new all-time peaks in almost all foreign exchange instruments.

Two currencies have not seen new highs

Gold still has around $234 per ounce to go on the upside before it achieves the same feat in US dollar terms. Last week, analysts at Citigroup projected that the price of gold would rise above $2000 per ounce, sooner rather than later.

Aside from the US dollar, the only other leading foreign exchange instrument that continues to trade below its record low against gold is the Swiss franc.

Source: CQG

The chart highlights that at 1633.10 per ounce in Swiss francs, gold was just under 30 francs below its record level dating back to 2012. The current trajectory of the price of gold suggests that the record high for gold in Swiss francs will be the next shoe to drop before the US dollar experiences the same fate.

$2000 gold is on the horizon

The trend is always your friend in markets, and the path of least resistance in gold has been higher for almost two decades. The latest leg of the bull market in the yellow metal began last June, and it continues to lift the price to higher highs. Global interest rates continue to support further gains, and there are no signs that rate will head higher anytime soon. At the same time, the historical inverse relationship between gold and the US dollar stopped working, in a sign that all fiat currencies are losing value against the precious metal. The gold market is telling us that the chickens have come home to roost after years of accommodative monetary policy. Moreover, central banks around the world continue to be net buyers of gold, further validating the bullish trend. Since the world's monetary authorities hold the metal as an integral part of their foreign currency reserves, net purchases tell us that the central banks favor gold over other reserve currencies.

There are many options when it comes to a trade or investment in the gold market. Physical bars and coins, futures, gold mining shares, and ETF/ETN products follow the price of the metal higher or lower. In the world of leveraged ETF/ETN products, there are also lots of choices on the bull and bear side of the market offering double and triple leverage to the price of gold. Leverage comes at a price, which is time decay. Therefore, double leveraged products are a bit less risky than those that offer a triple return. If the price of gold is going to continue higher and reach Citigroup's target at $2000 soon, the ProShares Ultra Gold product offers double leverage that could percentage turbocharge returns.

The fund summary for UGL states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of the Bloomberg Gold Subindex. The fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in any one of, or combinations of, Financial Instruments (including swap agreements, futures contracts and forward contracts) based on the benchmark. The types and mix of Financial Instruments in which the fund invest may vary daily at the discretion of the Sponsor. It will not invest directly in any commodity. Source: Yahoo Finance

The most recent top holdings of UGL include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UGL has net assets of $116.65 million, trades an average of 84,803 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.95%. Gold rallied from $1551.10 on February 5 to a high of $1686.60 on February 24 or 8.74%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UGL appreciated from $50.69 to $59.75 per share or 17.87% as the product offered twice the percentage gain as the gold futures market.

Gold in US dollar and Swiss francs are on a course for new record levels. It may not be long before they join the many other currencies that have declined to record lows against gold. The yellow metal has a long history as the ultimate means of exchange, and in 2019 and 2020, it has reminded the world that it is the monarch of all money.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold