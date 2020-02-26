Hudson Looks Like A Buy After Coronavirus-Driven Sell-Off - Behind The Idea

That said, what was a 30% decline in 16 sessions is a clear overreaction; a recent bounce has only recaptured about one-third of those losses.

Fears of the spreading coronavirus have had an uneven impact on travel-related stocks; HUD has been one of the bigger losers.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Vince Martin: The core opportunity here is that since the coronavirus began to spread, HUD has been one of the worst-performing stocks in the travel space. YTD performance is in line with cruise operators like Carnival (NYSE:CCL) (NYSE:CUK) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL). In contrast, more domestically-focused stocks like airlines and online travel agencies Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had held up before wiping out on Monday.

HUD should trade much more in line with the latter than the former. Admittedly, about 10-12% of Hudson's total revenue comes from duty-free sales to Chinese travelers. But the company has a lightly leveraged balance sheet, and levers to pull to mitigate that impact in the medium term. Most notably, airports will work with Hudson if sales plunge, because unlike off-airport landlords, those airports get a percentage of sales. Hudson will be allowed to repurpose low-sales square footage if necessary.

The news here is worrisome, but HUD has performed YTD like cruise operators who a) have much more leverage and b) significant decremental margin impacts from lower capacity and pricing pressure that could last for years. That type of sell-off simply looks unjustified.

SA: Can you discuss how this is probably one of the few retailers that is immune to e-commerce and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)? Do you see a dichotomy between the valuation of HUD and the valuation of other retailers which are very much not immune to e-commerce and Amazon?

VM: Hudson is relatively immune to e-commerce by the simple fact that airport customers can't get delivery. There are some minimal potential effects: one-day shipping might lead some potential buyers of say, headphones, to remember to order a new set the day before the flight. Hudson gets about 5% of its revenue off airports in train stations and at landmarks, and is trying to expand that part of its business. E-commerce presumably could be a modest headwind there. But the core business is in-airport sales of sundries, food and beverage (including franchise operations), and travel necessities. It's hard to see much e-commerce pressure - or, more importantly, pricing pressure.

As for Amazon, it does loom. The company reportedly is looking to move its Amazon Go concept into airports. But airport concessions are a different animal than regular airport leases. Amazon will have to satisfy ACDBE requirements. As impressive as Amazon is, it hasn't historically been all that successful penetrating niche businesses. I'm not quite ready to presume that company will dominate airport retail any time soon, if ever.

At less than 6x trailing twelve-month EBITDA, meanwhile, HUD isn't trading at much of a premium to many distressed off-airport retailers. Yet it has essentially no pricing pressure and, once the industry normalizes, should have steadily increasing traffic thanks to higher U.S. passenger volumes. Most brick-and-mortar operators will face the opposite.

SA: Do you see this as a potential takeover target by either a financial or strategic acquirer if the fundamentals continue to improve but the stock price doesn't? This appears to have a lot of qualities that would appeal to either buyer.

VM: A takeover would be unlikely given that Dufry AG (OTCPK:DUFRY) remains the majority owner. Dufry in fact spun the minority stake in Hudson back in early 2018 to pay down some of the debt it had incurred through M&A. The one potential catalyst on the M&A front could be that Dufry struggles in the next couple of years and looks to exit its stake entirely to further improve its still-leveraged balance sheet. But that's probably too narrow a path, in which Dufry struggles enough overseas that it has to sell the remainder of its stake yet Hudson performs well enough domestically to attract a buyer at an attractive multiple. That's doubly true given that a P-E firm would be the most likely buyer; there isn't really a logical strategy out there.

SA: Does a reversion to the mean pair trade work here by buying HUD and shorting one (or more) of the related mentioned travel industry stocks as coronavirus fears fade?

VM: A pair trade could work in terms of other plays on domestic U.S. traffic. But I'd look at HUD differently in that context. Rather than playing a reversion to the mean - which I'm not sure is coming any time soon given coronavirus news over the past week - I can see HUD as a hedge for a short in the sector. TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been one reasonably popular target going back some time. I imagine some traders are shorting RCL and CCL as well (though reported interest hasn't yet spiked from what I can see).

If an investor is shorting one of those names on coronavirus exposures, HUD should be a good hedge. The risk to any short in this market, seemingly, is that investors simply ignore near-term risks and keep buying. In that environment, HUD may well soar: it still has nearly 30% upside just to January highs. But given the plunge over the past five weeks, the lightly levered balance sheet (<1x EBITDA), and the valuation, the stock could and should outperform on a relative basis if the sector as a whole turns south.

Thanks to Vince for the interview.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.