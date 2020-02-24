GBP/USD: Potential Rise Should Consumer Spending Rebound

Should the March budget make provisions for increased spending, then we could see the GBP/USD rise from here.

The GBP/USD has been declining in February on the back of a moderation in consumer spending.

Back in January, I expressed a bearish view on GBP/USD – arguing that the currency could keep falling after Brexit.

My primary reason for making this argument was that inflation was at a three-year low in the United Kingdom and the Bank of England had been expected to cut rates by the end of the month.

However, inflation in the United Kingdom was recently reported to have come in significantly higher than expected, up to 1.8% in January from 1.3% in the previous month.

Moreover, the Bank of England chose to keep rates unchanged at 0.75% as opposed to lowering them further on the eve before Brexit – which ran counter to the expectations of many analysts.

However, it would appear that it was a good call in hindsight as inflation has been rising without the need to lower rates further.

Despite this, the GBP/USD has been seeing a downward trend for the month of February:

Source: investing.com

Coming back to the subject of inflation, a surge in petrol prices has been the main driver of the same, along with a smaller than expected decline in air fares.

That said, household spending has risen at the lowest level in four years due to the uncertainties over Brexit and weak consumer confidence. From this standpoint, it is not necessarily a given that the Bank of England will not have to lower rates in the future as a result of higher inflation.

From an economic standpoint, given that the cause of rising inflation is not due to an increase in consumer spending, i.e. the demand for the pound is not rising – then it is understandable that we are seeing a fall in the GBP/USD.

Moreover, the UK economy itself saw no growth at the end of 2019, with a decline in manufacturing of 1.1% dragging down gains in services and construction along with growth in the motor industry being particularly weak.

Concerning other aspects of the UK economy, while household debt has risen slightly in the past year, we also see that the long-term unemployment rate has continued to fall. While growth in consumer spending has been levelling off, it has not been declining as such and therefore we could see a rebound depending on how resilient the UK economy proves to be in 2020.

Consumer Spending

Source: investing.com

Household Debt to GDP

Source: investing.com

Unemployment Rate

Source: investing.com

Looking forward, the upcoming budget on March 11 will be a significant telling point as to the trajectory of the UK economy going forward. Depending on whether the new Chancellor will decide to form a budget that accommodates consumer spending in light of recent growth figures, then we could see renewed growth in spending and this would likely be reflected in a higher GBP/USD.

The pound has seen a significant drop against the greenback in February. However, should consumer spending rebound, then we could see upside in the currency from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.